Wilson & Morgan gewinnt Superior Gold und 3x Gold bei der Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition

Schöne Erfolge kann der alteingesessene italienische unabhängige Abfüller Wilson & Morgan in Fernost verbuchen: Bei der Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition gab es für ihre Abfüllungen 1x Superior Gold und 3 Goldmedaillen, der Glenlossie 15yo gewann dabei auch Best of Category.

Wir gratulieren Fabio Rossi und seinem Team herzlich zu den Auszeichnungen – hier lesen Sie mehr darüber:

Another winning streak in Japan

While only started in 2019, the Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition is already considered one of the most influential spirits contests all over the world. The reason for its importance is simple: it involves a large number of industry experts in its panel of judges (259 tasters for this edition!), and it is organized in a very structured and professional way. First a session of remote tastings at the beginning of the year, then a second session in Tokyo at the end of spring: all the spirits are tasted blindly, each of them is evaluated by at least eight jurors, and the result is complete fairness and impartiality of the results. Only taste matters in the end!

And since we are quite confident of our own taste in selecting whisky casks… well, it’s nice to see that the Japanese experts agree with us!

So, once again, we came home with a nice handful of medals… Of all the 832 spirits that entered the competition, Wilson & Morgan received a prize for all of the four entries which had been submitted.

“Superior Gold”:

Glenlossie 15yo (2008-23) Sherry Finish PX – Exclusive for ePower W&M517 (52,1%)

… it was also awarded “Best of Category”

“Gold”:

Caol Ila 15yo (2008-23) Sherry Finish Oloroso W&M498 (53,6%)

Benrinnes 14yo (2009-23) Sherry Finish PX W&M510 (57,0%)

Glen Grant 25yo (1998-23) Fully matured in Sherry Wood W&M483 (56,7%)

You can find the complete results here:

https://tokyowhiskyspiritscompetition.jp

Once again we have to thank our Japanese distributor ePower for their efforts in making our whiskies known and appreciated in Japan! And once again, we are confident that we will go on with the same level of quality for many more years to come!

