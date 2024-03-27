Neu aus UK: Circumstance Distillery bringt ihren ersten Bio Single Grain Estate Whisky

Die britische Cicrumstance Distillery in Bristol hat sieben ihren ersten eigenen biologischen Single Grain Whisky vorgestellt (er folgt dem konventionellen Single Grain Whisky, über den wir im November des Vorjahres berichteten). Der Circumstance Distillery Single Grain Estate Whisky kann ab 5. April von der Webseite der Brennerei und ausgesuchten Onlineshops wie Master of Malt, The Whisky Shop und The Whisky Exchange bezogen werden.

Hier der Pressetext, der uns dazu erreicht hat:

Circumstance Distillery Unveils Its First Organic Single Grain Whisky.

Bristol, UK – Circumstance Distillery, the award-winning distillery known for its innovative approach to whisky making, is proud to announce the release of their first organic single grain whisky.

This organic release marks another significant milestone for Circumstance Distillery, as they continue to prove their unwavering commitment to sustainability and the environment, and expand their range of premium whiskies.

It also marks a significant milestone for English whisky as Circumstance is currently the only distillery in England to produce an organic whisky.

“Our distillery is know for innovation and sustainability. Organic farming is vital for our planet because it reduces chemical inputs, fosters soil health, and promotes biodiversity. Because of this, we are committed to organic production principals and all of the grain we use at the distillery is from organic farms.” Founder Liam Hirt

“Just because it’s organic doesn’t mean we have changed the way we make whisky.”

said head distiller Andrew Osborne.

”This release used organic malted, unmalted and roasted barley and had a super long 14 day fermentation on three types of yeast. “ he continued. “It was then aged in ex-bourbon, new Spanish oak and oloroso conditioned casks until it was ready for bottling.”

The result is a rich whisky with caramel and sherry fruits on the nose. On the palate there is spiced plums, roasted nuts, dark caramel and hints of milk chocolate and lemon.

“We are immensely proud of this release. It is an incredible whisky packed full of amazing flavour, with as small an environmental impact as possible .”

said founder Liam Hirt.

Circumstance Distillery is committed to sustainability. They are certified organic, certified carbon neutral and a certified B Corp.

Circumstance Distillery’s Single Grain Estate Whisky will be available for purchase from the 5th April from the distillery’s website, and from selected merchants including Master of Malt, The Whisky Shop and The Whisky Exchange.

About Circumstance Distillery:

Circumstance Distillery is an award-winning distillery based in Bristol, UK. Established in 2018, the distillery is known for its innovative approach to whisky making, using organic multi-grain mash bills, brewing yeasts and extra long open fermentations to create premium whiskies with a unique flavour profile. The distillery is committed to sustainability. It is certified organic, certified carbon neutral and a certified B Corp. For more information about Circumstance Distillery and its range of premium whiskies, please visit circumstance.com.