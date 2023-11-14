Circumstance Distillery in Bristol veröffentlicht ihre erste Abfüllung – Single Grain Estate Whisky

Die Whiskywelt ist um eine Erstabfüllung reicher: Die in Bristol, UK beheimatete Circumstance Distillery veröffentlicht nun ihre erste Abfüllung: der Single Grain Estate Whisky wird ab 18. November um 45 Pfund zu kaufen sein – und zwar auf deren Webseite und bei ausgewählten Händlern wie The Whisky Exchange oder Master of Malt.

Vier verschiedene Kornsorten aus Bio-Anbau wurden für ihn verwendet (gemälzte und ungemälzte Gerste, gemälzter Roggen und gemälzter Weizen), drei verschiedene Hefen und drei verschiedene Fässer (ex-bourbon, frische europäische Eiche und Oloroso-seasoned casks) tragen zu seinem Geschmack bei.

Hier alle Infos über die Abfüllung und die Brennerei:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Circumstance Distillery Unveils Its First Core Release Whisky.

Bristol, UK – Circumstance Distillery, the award-winning distillery known for its innovative approach to whisky making, is proud to announce its first core release whisky, their Single Grain Estate Whisky. This core release marks a significant milestone for Circumstance Distillery, as they expand their range of premium whiskies.

“Our distillery is know for innovation and working outside of industry norms.” said founder Liam Hirt. He continued, ”Encapsulating the essence of our distillery in a single bottle of whisky was a daunting task, until we returned to our core value – flavour first” “We use the principle of layering flavour when making whisky.” said head distiller Mark Scott. ”The different grains, different yeasts and the extra long fermentations add many layers of flavour, with the casks adding the last layer.” He continued “We expanded on this principal for our Single Grain Estate Whisky and made something very special and truely unique.”

The result is a whisky derived from 4 types of organic grain (malted barley, un-malted barley, malted rye and malted wheat), 3 different brewing yeasts (saison, Bavarian wheat and mead) and three different types of cask (ex-bourbon, new European oak, and oloroso sherry conditioned).

“We are immensely proud of this core release.” said founder Liam Hirt, “It is an incredible whisky packed full of amazing flavour. It is unlike any other whisky, but still retains the hallmark flavours that Circumstance Distillery is renowned for.”

Circumstance Distillery is committed to sustainability. They are certified organic, certified carbon neutral and a certified B Corp.

Circumstance Distillery’s Single Grain Estate Whisky will be available for purchase from the 18h November from the distillery’s website, and from selected merchants including Master of Malt, The Whisky Shop and The Whisky Exchange.

About Circumstance Distillery:

Circumstance Distillery is an award-winning distillery based in Bristol, UK. Established in 2018, the distillery is known for its innovative approach to whisky making, using organic multi-grain mash bills, brewing yeasts and extra long open fermentations to create premium whiskies with a unique flavour profile. The distillery is committed to sustainability. It is certified organic, certified carbon neutral and a certified B Corp. For more information about Circumstance Distillery and its range of premium whiskies, please visit circumstance.com.