Russell’s Reserve stellt 2024 Single Rickhouse Bourbon vor

“The higher we went, the hotter it got, and the more oak we were getting on the whiskeys. For Camp Nelson B, we wanted to make sure we were really showcasing the rich, dark honey and char notes that we tend to get from that rickhouse, and we had a feeling that the bourbon we were looking for was sitting up there, enjoying the sun. “To me, this bottling of Single Rickhouse embodies the essence of Russell’s Reserve and I couldn’t be prouder of the final product – it’s truly one of our best.”

Eddie Russell