Abhishek Khaitan in die Whisky Hall of Fame aufgenommen

Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director der indischen Radico Khaitan Limited, wurde am 12. April 2025 im Rahmen der weltweit renommierten Icons of Whisky Awards, die jährlich im Rahmen der World Drinks Awards verliehen werden, in die Whisky Hall of Fame als 103. Mitglied aufgenommen (Eine vollständige Auflistung der Mitglieder finden Sie hier). RadicoKhaitan Limited gehört zu den ältesten und größten Herstellern von indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) in Indien. Zu Radico Khaitan gehören unter anderem auch Rampur Indian Single Malt Whiskies und Sangam World Malt Whisky.

Mehr zur Whisky Hall of Fame, Abhishek Khaitan, RadicoKhaitan Limited und Indien als Spiritusen- und Whisky-Produzent in der englische Presseaussendung, die wir über PR Newswire for journalists erhalten haben:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

A Landmark for Indian Spirits: Radico Khaitan’s Abhishek Khaitan Enters Whisky Hall of Fame

NEW DELHI, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Radico Khaitan Ltd., a titan in the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) industry and one of the nation’s most storied and largest manufacturers, proudly celebrates a momentous milestone as its visionary Managing Director, Mr. Abhishek Khaitan, is inducted into the illustrious World Drinks Awards – Hall of Fame. This distinguished honor marks not only a personal triumph, but also a resounding global recognition of Radico Khaitan’s enduring legacy and excellence in the world of spirits.

Left to right – Mr. Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, Sriram Khattar (DLF) and Sandeep Arora.

The induction ceremony took place on April 12, 2025, during the globally renowned Icons of Whisky Awards, held annually as part of the World Drinks Awards. Organised by Whisky Magazine, the platform celebrates the most outstanding individuals and innovations in the global spirits industry. The Hall of Fame represents the highest individual honour in the whisky world—reserved for trailblazers whose work has made a lasting impact on the industry.

Mr. Khaitan’s inclusion as the 103rd inductee in the Whisky Hall of Fame marks a proud milestone not only for Radico Khaitan, but also for India’s expanding footprint in the global premium spirits landscape. The honour recognises his visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to innovation, and tireless efforts in building homegrown Indian brands with worldwide appeal.

Under his leadership, Radico Khaitan has transformed and revolutionised into a future-forward, innovation-led spirits company with a diverse portfolio including Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection Whisky, Sangam World Malt Whisky and India’s most loved Vodka – Magic Moments. These brands have garnered global acclaim, establishing India as a rising force in the global fine luxury spirits.

The Hall of Fame honour is a rare distinction, reserved for visionaries whose enduring legacy continues to shape and elevate the global whisky narrative. The announcement of Mr. Abhishek Khaitan’s induction was made in London on 26th March. With his induction, Mr. Abhishek Khaitan not only joins an elite circle of industry icons — including luminaries like Richard Paterson (Whyte & Mackay), Dr. Bill Lumsden (Glenmorangie), John Teeling (Cooley Distillery), and Jim Beveridge OBE (Johnnie Walker) — but also makes history as the youngest ever inductee. This remarkable milestone underscores not only his individual brilliance and far-reaching impact on the industry, but also marks a generational shift, signaling a bold and dynamic future for global whisky leadership.

About Radico Khaitan:

Radico Khaitan Limited (‚Radico Khaitan‘ or the Company) is among the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of IMFL in India. Earlier known as Rampur Distillery Company, Radico Khaitan commenced its operations in 1943 and over the years emerged as a major bulk spirits supplier and bottler to other spirit manufacturers. In 1998 the Company started its own brands with the introduction of 8PM Whisky. Radico Khaitan is one of the few companies in India to have developed its entire brand portfolio organically.

The Company’s brand portfolio includes Rampur Indian Single Malt Whiskies, Sangam World Malt Whisky, Spirit of Victory 1999 Pure Malt Whisky, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection Royal Crafted Whisky, Happiness in a Bottle: A Happily Crafted Gin, Morpheus and Morpheus Blue Brandy, Magic Moments Vodka, Magic Moments Remix Pink Vodka, Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka (Gold & Silver), Magic Moments Verve Vodka, 1965 The Spirit of Victory Premium XXX Rum and Lemon Dash Premium Flavored Rum, After Dark Whisky, 8PM Premium Black Whisky, 8PM Whisky, Contessa Rum and Old Admiral Brandy.

Radico Khaitan is also one of the largest providers of branded IMFL to the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), which has significant business barriers to entry. The Company has distilleries situated in Rampur, Sitapur and Aurangabad, Maharashtra which is a 36% joint venture. The Company has a total owned capacity of 320 million litres and operates 43 bottling units (5 owned, 29 contract and 9 royalty bottling units). It is also one of the largest exporters of Alcoholic beverages from India, with brands available in over 100 countries.