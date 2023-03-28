Teeling Whiskey wird Irish Whiskey Partner der Aer Lingus College Football Classic Series

Im August wird Dublin wieder die europäischen Heimat des American College Football. Am Samstag, den 26. August, empfängt im Aviva-Stadion das Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Team das Navy Midshipmen Football Team zum Auftakt der Aer Lingus College Football Classic-Serie (die Geschichte dieser 1988 erstmals ausgetragenen Serie von College Football Matches in Irland finden Sie auf Wikipedia). Der Irish Whiskey Partner ist in diesem Jahr Teeling Whiskey, wie die Brennerei heute in ihrem Newsletter mitteilt, und den Sie jetzt hier im englischen Original lesen können:

We are delighted to announce that Teeling Whiskey has become the official Irish whiskey partner of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic series. Dublin has become the European home of American College Football with the opening game of the new College Football season now hosted in the Aviva Stadium during August. With our Distillery located in the heart of Dublin city and celebrated as the Spirit of Dublin, it makes this a perfect partnership.

The next game in the five game series is Notre Dame hosting Navy in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 26th of August. The game will be the first time that Notre Dame will move a home game to Ireland and will be the opening game for the 2023 College Football season.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director commented:

“It is a great opportunity for Teeling Whiskey to be the official Irish Whiskey partner for such a great event. We are delighted to be using this partnership to showcase our high quality whiskey and distillery experience to the calibre of US visitors coming for the game as well as working with the other partners to help solidify our strong relationship with the US.”

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic game series is a successful and proactive public-private collaboration. The five-game series is estimated to be worth €413million to the Irish economy according to Grant Thornton and Fáilte Ireland and will prove a timely and welcome boost to the Irish hospitality and tourism industries over the next number of years.