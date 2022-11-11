Teeling Whiskey launcht Rising Reserve 21 Year Old Single Malt

Teeling Whiskey startet eine neue Serie von 21 Jahre alten Irish Single Malts unter dem Label „Rising Reserve“ und sieht diese neuen Abfüllungen als Nachfolder der Revival- und Renaissance-Serien.

Die erste Ausgabe erhielt ein fünf Jahre langes Finish in ex-Carcavelos White Port casks und ist auf 6000 Flaschen weltweit limitiert. Was das mit 46% vol. abgefüllte Bottling kosten wird, können wir weder der PR noch der Webseite entnehmen. Außerhalb von Irland wird die Abfüllung aber ohnehin erst ab März 2023 erhältlich sein.

Hier die Info von Teeling Whiskey:

Teeling Whiskey launches Rising Reserve 21 Year Old Single Malt

We are delighted to unveil the first bottling of the „Rising Reserve“, a new limited edition, super premium series of unique 21 Year Old Irish Single Malts. The new series is crafted to celebrate the true global Renaissance of Teeling, Dublin and Irish Whiskey as it continues to be the fastest growing premium spirit in the world, coupled with the vibrancy for the many new entrants to the category. The Rising Reserve Series is a follow on from our highly sought after and successful Revival and Renaissance bottlings, which we originally released to celebrate the opening of our Distillery in Dublin and with that, the revival and renaissance of the tradition of Dublin Distilling.



The first of the the Rising Reserve series consists of 21 Year Old Single Malt that was initially aged in ex-Bourbon casks for over 16 years before being finished in high quality ex-Carcavelos White Port casks for over 5 years. This dual maturation and in particular long finishing times imparts distinctive deep citrus notes with orchard fruits balanced by the spice and wood influences. Limited to just 6,000 bottles, the resulting Single Malt is then bottled at 46% with no chill filtration.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey, commented;

“We are delighted to launch the first release in our new Rising Reserve Series of 21 Year Old Single Malts. The Revival and Renaissance Series were originally launched to celebrate the rebirth and subsequent renaissance of distilling in Dublin, so the timing is perfect to launch our new series, as we enter a new chapter of growth. As the first new distillery in Dublin for over 125 years we have been leading the charge of re-establishing Dublin as the leader globally in urban distilling. With our Dublin distilled Teeling Whiskey now being exported around the world and a vibrancy around distilling in the city we look forward to driving the continued Rising of Teeling, Dublin and Irish Whiskey.”

Our Rising Reserve 21 Year Old Single Malt is bottled in a unique, dark amber, tall decanter bottle, standing proud on any shelf. The Rising Reserve 21 Year Single Malt will be available in Ireland at the Teeling Whiskey Distillery, The Celtic Whiskey Shop and premium independent off licences for Christmas, with it being rolled out to select International Markets in 2023.



For more information on our Rising Reserve 21 Year Old Single Malt please contact the team at shop@teelingwhiskey.com .