Teeling Whiskey veröffentlicht zweiten 32 Jahre alten Irish Single Malt

Teeling Whiskey veröffentlicht in ihrer Teeling Vintage Reserve Collection ihren zweiten 32 Jahre alten Irish Single Malt. Dieser wurde 1989 destilliert und lagerte zunächst in Ex-Rumfässern. Danach reifte dieser in Pedro Ximenez-Fässern aus einer kleinen familiengeführten Bodega in Jerez. Dieses auf 750 Flaschen limitierte Bottling wurde von Hand in Dekanterflaschen abgefüllt und wird in einer hochwertigen Geschenkbox aus Holz mit Echtheitszertifikat geliefert.

Teeling 32 Year Old Irish Single Malt wird zunächst in der Teeling Whiskey Distillery, im Celtic Whiskey Shop und bei sehr ausgewählten irischen Einzelhändlern zu einem UVP von 2.000 € erhältlich sein, bevor er in einer Reihe internationaler Märkte in Asien und Europa eingeführt wird, zu gegebener Zeit, wie es in der Mitteilung von Teeling heißt, und die Sie hier lesen können:

Teeling Whiskey Release Second Rare 32-Year-Old Single Malt

The Latest Limited Release in the Award-Winning Vintage Reserve Collection

We’re delighted to announce the release of our latest Whiskey in the award-winning, limited edition Vintage Reserve Collection – the Teeling 32-Year-Old Irish Single Malt. This is the second 32-Year-Old release in the Series and is limited to just 750 bottle, making it one of the world’s oldest bottlings of Irish Single Malt recently released and one of the most exclusive Irish whiskeys currently available in the world.

The Teeling Vintage Reserve Collection consists of very limited releases of rare and old Irish Single Malt whiskeys. Containing some of the oldest Single Malt Irish whiskey ever bottled, the Vintage Reserve Collection allows you to appreciate vintage Irish whiskey at its finest.

Our latest release in this collection, the Teeling 32-Year-Old Single Malt was distilled in 1989 and initially matured in ex-rum casks before being given extra maturation in high quality Pedro Ximenez barrels from a small family run bodega in Jerez, Spain. This follows on from our earlier release of a similarly aged limited edition 32-Year-Old Single Malt which was fully matured solely in ex-rum barrels. For this release, this unique dual cask maturation imparts a rich depth of flavour that elevate this Single Malt into an extraordinary taste experience, including dark chocolate and dry fruit with hints of burnt sugar and roasted nuts which balances extremely well with the deep layered malt and wood notes evident in the long, decadent finish. This limited edition release of just 750 70cl bottles was hand bottled in unique decanter bottles and comes in a high-end wooden gift box with their own certificate of authenticity.

Jack Teeling, founder of the Teeling Whiskey Company, commented,

“We are extremely proud to be custodians of some of the oldest Irish Single Malt in the world and we have been mindfully releasing these periodically over the last few years as our Vintage Reserve Collection. These offerings are central to our goal to drive the range of unique offerings within the Super Premium Irish Whiskey category and in particular, Irish Single Malts through limited release, once off bottlings. There is nothing else like these Irish Single Malts on the market and they represent a rare piece of Irish whiskey history in each bottle.”

The Teeling 32-Year-Old Single Malt will be available initially in the Teeling Whiskey Distillery, Celtic Whiskey Shop and very select Irish retailers at a RRP of €2,000 per 70cl, before being rolled out to a range of International markets across Asia and Europe in due course.