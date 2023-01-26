Teeling Whiskey Rising Reserve 21 Year Old Single Malt jetzt in Europa erhältlich

Im letzten November haben wir den Teeling Whiskey Rising Reserve 21 Year Old Single Malt bei seinem Erscheinen in Irland unseren Lesern vorgestellt und das Erscheinen des Whiskys auf den Märkten des europäischen Festlandes für März 2023 in Aussicht gestellt. Teeling scheint nun den europäischen Launch des Whiskys um ein Monat vorgezogen zu haben und schreibt von seiner sofortigen Verfügbarkeit in den Märkten (er ist nach wie vor über die Webseite beziehbar – Preis € 225,-).

Dazu wird auch für den 23. Februar eine virtuelle Masterclass angekündigt, mit Samples des Rising Reserve 21yo, des Renaissance 5 und zwei bislang unveröffentlichten Vintage-Malts – Tickets sind über eine Verlinkung in der Presseaussendung zu erhalten:

Teeling Whiskey Rising Reserve 21 Year Old Single Malt

Last year saw us launch the first in our Rising Reserve series of 21 Year Old Single Malt super premium whiskeys and we are delighted to announce that it’s now available across Europe and select international markets!

The new series is crafted to celebrate the true global Renaissance of Teeling, Dublin and Irish Whiskey as it continues to be the fastest growing premium spirit in the world, coupled with the vibrancy for the many new entrants to the category. The Rising Reserve Series is a follow on from our highly sought after and successful Revival and Renaissance bottlings, which we originally released to celebrate the opening of our Distillery in Dublin and with that, the revival and renaissance of the tradition of Dublin Distilling.



The first of the the Rising Reserve series consists of 21 Year Old Single Malt that was initially aged in ex-Bourbon casks for over 16 years before being finished in high quality ex-Carcavelos White Port casks for over 5 years. This dual maturation and in particular long finishing times imparts distinctive deep citrus notes with orchard fruits balanced by the spice and wood influences. Limited to just 6,000 bottles, the resulting Single Malt is then bottled at 46% with no chill filtratio

Rising Reserve 21 Year Old Single Malt Tasting Notes

Nose

Green apples, honeyed citrus and candyfloss

Taste

Stewed fruits with deep background of caramel, wood tannins and cinnamon spice

Finish

Long wood notes in the finish with rich roasted cacao

Dublin Rising Virtual Masterclass

Join us 23rd of February for our Dublin Rising Virtual Masterclass where you will get the opportunity to taste our new Rising Reserve and some unreleased single malts with Master Distiller, Alex Chasko, Global Brand Ambassador, Robert Caldwell, and Production Manager, Enda Winters! Tickets are limited so click the link to ensure you don’t miss out!