Teeling Whiskey zum Masters of Irish Whiskey gekürt

Wie Teeling Whiskey in seiner heutigen Aussendung mitteilt, hat die irische Destillerie bei den jährlichen Irish Whiskey Masters 2023 (bei The spirit business finden Sie die kompletten Ergebnisse) insgesamt 13 Auszeichnungen erhalten, darunter 10 Goldmedaillen und zweimal die höchste Auszeichnung „Master“. Seit ihrer Gründung im Jahr 2012 erhielt Teeling Whiskey über 500 internationale Auszeichnungen für die Brennerei und ihre Whiskeys. Welche Teeling Whiskeys bei den Irish Whiskey Masters 2023 besonders hoch bewertet wurden, und wie der Gründer und Geschäftsführer von Teeling Whiskey, Jack Teeling, die Ergebnisse kommentiert, können Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Mitteilung der Destillerie lesen:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Teeling Whiskey have been crowned the Masters of Irish Whiskey!

We are delighted to announce that Teeling Whiskey has collected a total of 13 awards at the 2023 annual Irish Whiskey Masters! This includes 10 Gold Medals and a number of Masters across multiple categories of Irish Whiskey.

Our flagship Teeling Small Batch was awarded with the Top Prize of Masters in the highly competitive Blended Irish Whiskey category, as well as our newest limited release the Teeling Explorers Series 15 Year Old Japanese Edition.

In addition to these top honours, at this year’s awards we also took home a total of 10 gold medals for our award-winning range of Single Grain, Single Malt, Single Pot Still, and Peated Single Malt Whiskeys.

The Irish Whiskey Masters competition is staged in a drive to find and reward the finest Irish Whiskey brands on the world stage. Chaired by The Spirits Business and a panel of leading spirits specialists, the spirits were judged in a blind tasting, to discover the Irish Whiskey Masters of 2023.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey commented,

“We are extremely proud to continue to outperform at International Spirits Awards. Since 2012, we have focused on expanding the range of Irish Whiskeys on the market through creating new categories and expanding the spectrum of flavours within established categories. We are firm believer in the quality of our Teeling Whiskeys but continued independent verification gives us confidence to keep doing what we do best.”

This latest batch of honours builds on the international reputation we have earned since our formation in 2012 and brings the total to over 500 International Awards for our Distillery and Whiskey. These accolades include the prestigious honour of the “World’s Best Single Malt” and “World’s Best Pot Still” at the World Whiskies Awards.

Teeling Distillery im Herbst 2018. Bild © Whiskyexperts