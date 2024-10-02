Neu: Teeling Whiskey 21-Year-Old Rising Reserve Series 3

Aus Dublin haben wir die Nachricht erhalten, dass die dritte Ausgabe der Teeling Rising Reserve Series heute erschienen ist. Der Teeling Whiskey 21yo Rising Reserve Series 3 ist ein Single Malt, der zunächst über 18 Jahre in ehemaligen Bourbonfässern gereift ist, bevor er 3 Jahre lang in hochwertigen Ruby Port-Fässern gelagert wurde.

Details zur Abfüllung, die um 225 Euro unter anderem im Webshop von Teeling erworben werden kann, finden Sie hier:

The Rising Continues! Introducing Teeling Rising Reserve Series 3!

We are delighted to unveil the third bottling of “Rising Reserve”, our limited edition, super premium series of unique 21-Year-Old Irish Single Malts.

This follows on from the highly successful first edition released in 2022, that paved the way for our new vintage Single Malt series that is crafted to celebrate the true global Renaissance of Teeling, Dublin and Irish Whiskey, as it continues to be the fastest growing premium spirit in the world. Each release embodies the spirit of innovation that has made Teeling a trailblazer in the industry, while respecting the time-honoured traditions that underpin the art of Irish whiskey-making.

The Rising Reserve joins our range of award-winning Irish whiskeys, which have collected over 600 international awards over the last eleven years including the triple titles of “World’s Best Single Malt”, “World’s Best Pot Still” and “World’s Best Single Grain” at the World Whiskies Awards. The Rising Reserve Series consists of a range of 5 different releases containing handpicked casks of the oldest and most interesting Single Malt in the Teeling Whiskey reserves which will be released over the next few years, highlighting the quality and diversity of Irish and in particular Teeling Single Malt.

The third edition of the Rising Reserve series consists of 21-Year-Old Single Malt that was initially aged in ex-Bourbon casks for over 18 years, before being finished in high quality Ruby Port casks, for 3 years. This dual maturation and in particular long finishing time in the Ruby Port casks imparts distinctive dark fruit notes, milk chocolate and orchard fruit, married with brown sugar and a soft oak spice. Limited to just 6,000 bottles, the resulting Single Malt is then bottled at 46% with no chill filtration.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey, commented;

“The Rising Reserve Series is a celebration of the incredible journey Irish whiskey has undertaken, from its storied past to the exciting future. Each release in this series reflects our dedication to pushing the boundaries of flavour and quality, and this latest expression is no exception. With its unique character from its 21 years of maturation and dual cask maturation, we believe it will be a standout addition to any whiskey lover’s collection. It’s a testament to our passion for creating exceptional whiskeys that honour tradition, while embracing the future of Irish distilling.”

Tasting Notes

Nose: Soft mellow sweetness with bursts of caramel, red fruits and a hint of sandalwood.

Taste: Brown sugar, chocolate, trifle, christmas cake, cherry, plum, and nectar.

Finish: Long luxurious finish with hints of golden syrup, soft tannins, cooked barley and oak spice.

Our Rising Reserve Series 3 Single Malt is bottled in a unique, dark amber, tall decanter bottle, standing proud on any shelf. The Rising Reserve Series 3 Single Malt will be available in Ireland at the Teeling Whiskey Distillery, The Celtic Whiskey Shop and premium independent off licences, as well as select International Markets.