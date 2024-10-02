George Campbell ist neuer Distillery Manager bei Laphroaig

Im Zuge einer breiteren Umstrukturierung hat Suntory Global Spirits Personalentscheidungen für ihre Brennerei Laphroaig getroffen: George Campbell ist dort seit gestern neuer Distillery Manager, Jonathan Fletcher und Emma Boyle werden ihn und den Manager bei Bowmore, David Turner, als neue Islay Assistant Distillery Manager unterstützen, eine neue, destillerieübergreifende Funtkion.

George Campbell arbeitete bei Diageo, William Grant & Sons und zuletzt Mighty Craft in Australien. Seine Karrriere begann er übrigens als Tourguide bei Laphroaig. Er bringt 12 Jahre Erfahrung in der Branche mit.

Zu seiner Ernennung sagte er:

“I’m honoured to be joining the team at this exciting time. Laphroaig Distillery is a special place for me and it’s the team there that inspired me to start a career in the whisky industry when I was 21. A return to join the team again as distillery manager feels like coming home in every way.”

Jonathan Fletcher und Emma Boyle haben schon länger für Suntory Global Spirits gearbeitet – Fletcher war seit 2014 Assistant Manager bei Bowmore und Emma Boyle seit 2025 Tourguide bei Laphroaig, danach Managerin des Besucherzentrums und zuletzt Process Manager. Die Ernennung soll die Zusammenarbeit zwischen den beiden Brennereien verstärken (die personelle Verflechtung zwischen den beiden Destillerien ist schon länger Usance). Dazu ein Sprecher von Suntory Global Spirits:

“With two new Islay Assistant Distillery Managers trained to operate in both distilleries, the team will be equipped to work flexibly across both sites, providing further opportunities for professional and personal development. It will also allow for increased best-practice sharing as each site enhances its sustainability credentials and maintains their shared dedication to crafting whisky of the highest quality on the isle of Islay. Suntory Global Spirits is pleased to appoint current employees Jonathan Fletcher and Emma Boyle for the new roles to support George Campbell, Laphroaig Distillery Manager, and David Turner, Bowmore Distillery Manager.”