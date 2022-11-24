Angel Chen gestaltet Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year Limited Edition 2023

Für die Edition zum Chinesischen Jahr des Hasen 2023 hat man bei Johnnie Walker prominente Design-Unterstützung gewonnen: Designerin Angel Chen, die auch der Star der Netflix-Doku „Next in Fashion“ ist, gestaltete Flasche und Verpackung der Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year Limited Edition. Aber auch für die Lunar New Year John Walker & Sons XR 21 und die John Walker & Sons King George V limited edition hat sie Ihre Kreativität eingesetzt und neue Designs entworfen.

Hier die englischsprachige PR zu den Ausgaben, die alle in ausgewählten Märkten weltweit erhältlich sein werden:

JOHNNIE WALKER PARTNERS WITH ANGEL CHEN FOR LUNAR NEW YEAR

New Johnnie Walker Blue Label Limited Edition Design is created by one of fashion’s brightest young talents, Angel Chen, star of Netflix documentary Next in Fashion

Johnnie Walker, the world’s number one Scotch Whisky, today announces a vibrantly illustrated new Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year Limited Edition Design created by rising star of the fashion industry, Shanghai-based designer Angel Chen.

The stunningly vivid design for the Year of the Rabbit features a dynamic, modern interpretation of 2023’s Zodiac animal, the sprightly rabbit. Symbolising mercy, elegance and beauty, the rabbit signifies longevity in traditional Asian culture and as an echo of the Johnnie Walker motto, Keep Walking, prancing rabbits are captured bounding amongst mountainous peaks.

Designer Angel Chen, who studied fashion in the prestigious Central Saint Martin College of Art (London), says:

“There’s a defiant energy to my illustrations which bring to life the vibrant spirit of the rabbit as it leaps across the design, symbolising how we need to keep moving forward, spreading goodness throughout the year to come.”

Angel sought inspiration for her designs from the craft that Johnnie Walker Master Blender Emma Walker and her team bring to Johnnie Walker Blue Label – a whisky made using some of the rarest whiskies from the unparalleled Johnnie Walker reserves of maturing Scotch, including some irreplaceable casks sourced from long-closed ‘ghost’ distilleries.

“My work is often inspired by different generations, different genders and cultures coming together to create something fresh and new. These ideals echo the craft of Johnnie Walker, taking different types of whisky from different distilleries, with differing ages of maturation and blending them together perfectly to create a masterpiece – that is something I can relate to.”

Johnnie Walker Global Brand Director, Julie Bramham, adds:

“The energy and layers of colour that Angel brings to her designs are a visual interpretation of the incredible blending expertise that Emma Walker and her team use to create those perfectly balanced layers of flavour in Johnnie Walker Blue Label. “We hope that the positivity symbolised by the rabbit will inspire people who receive this gift to greet the new year with the same optimism embodied in Angel’s designs. It is remarkable to see such a talented designer bring her skills from the world of fashion to create something so exciting for this exceptional Scotch.”

Angel Chen has also designed incredible illustrations for the Lunar New Year John Walker & Sons XR 21 and John Walker & Sons King George V limited edition designs. All Johnnie Walker Lunar New Year limited edition designs are available in selected markets globally.