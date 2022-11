Loch Lomond mit neuer Kampagne „Remarkable Makers“ und neuer Distillery Edition (mit Video)

Loch Lomond startet eine neue Markenkampagne unter dem Motto „Remarkable Makers“, zum Start in Kooperation mit der Londoner Bread Ahead-Bäckerei.

Gedanke dahinter: Wahre Könner erschaffen aus wenigen, unscheinbaren Zutaten wahre Meisterwerke – unabhängig vom Handwerk, das sie pflegen.

Master Blender Michael Henry sagt dazu:

“There is a certain mystery to whisky making, which is often seen as an infinitely complex form of science and art. While there are just three ingredients in whisky making – water, barley and yeast – there are endless possibilities to explore, with the most subtle changes in method creating distinctive differences in flavour, colour and alcohol concentration.

“Recognising that most people don’t have the desire to delve into the highly technical details, we are setting out to work with a collection of Remarkable Makers from other industries who exude the same passion and innovation in their fields, as we do in ours. By doing so, we hope to lift the curtain on whisky making, educating consumers in a new way, simplifying the process and taking them into our world through that of other creators.”