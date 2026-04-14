Loch Lomond mit zwei neuen Limited Releases zur Open Golf Championship

Auch in diesem Jahr veröffentlicht die Highland-Brennerei Loch Lomond zwei limitierte Abfüllungen anlässlich des Open Championship. Für 2026 präsentieren sich beide Abfüllungen in einem neu gestalteten, von Vintage-Reiseplakaten inspirierten Verpackungsdesign.

Loch Lomond The Open Course Collection 2026, auf 3.000 Flaschen weltweit limitiert, reifte insgesamt 19 Jahre. Nach seiner Zeit in Fässern aus amerikanischer Eiche verbrachte der Whisky auch sechs Monate in Tawny-Portweinfässern.

Loch Lomond The Open Special Edition 2026 entstand in Zusammenarbeit mit dem renommierten schottischen Golfer Colin Montgomerie. Der Whisky reifte zunächst in amerikanischer Eiche, und wurde anschließend sechs Monate in argentinischen Malbec-Fässern veredelt.

Loch Lomond The Open Course Collection 2026 und Loch Lomond The Open Course Special Edition 2026 sind auf www.lochlomondwhiskies.com sowie bei ausgewählten Whiskyhändlern wie Master of Malt, The Whisky Shop, The Whisky Exchange und Royal Mile Whiskies erhältlich.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung, die wir von der Loch Lomond Distillery erhalten haben. Ganz zum Schluss finden auch die offiziellen Tasting Notes:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Loch Lomond Whiskies Unveils Duo of Limited Edition Single Malts Inspired by The Spirit of The Open

The striking new releases celebrate the spirit within, with new packaging designed to reflect the timeless character of golf’s original championship.

The Spirit of The Open, Loch Lomond Whiskies, has unveiled two new limited-edition single malts to mark The 154th Open at Royal Birkdale.

Presented in striking new illustrative packaging, the releases capture the joy, anticipation and shared celebration of fans coming together around one of golf’s most iconic links courses.

The Open Course Collection 2026 (£195, 46.9 ABV) and The Open Course Special Edition 2026 (RRP £45; 46% ABV) celebrate Loch Lomond Whiskies’ longstanding partnership with golf’s original championship, now entering its ninth year. For 2026, both expressions are presented in a newly enhanced pack design inspired by vintage travel posters, bringing to life the true meaning of the ‘spirit of The Open’ and reflecting the timeless character of links golf on England’s north-west coast.

Both whiskies have been distilled exclusively using Loch Lomond Whiskies’ unique Straight Neck Stills. As the only Scotch distillery to use this innovative distillation technique, Master Blender Michael Henry is able to exert greater control over flavour creation, delivering a distinctive house style defined by notes of fruit, honey and soft smoke found only in the distillery’s single malts.

With just 3,000 bottles available worldwide, The Open Course Collection 2026 is a highly limited release. Patiently matured for 19 years, the whisky began its journey in American Oak before being finished for six months in Tawny Port casks. The finishing brings layers of rich red berries, dried fruits and sweet spice, complementing Loch Lomond’s signature character.

In a fitting tribute to those who have shaped the Championship, the pack also features the date, venue and winner of every Open, from the inaugural tournament at Prestwick in 1860 through to Royal Birkdale in 2026.

The Open Special Edition 2026 was created in collaboration with renowned Scottish golfer Colin Montgomerie, raising a glass to the people, places and moments that make The Open extraordinary. Matured initially in American oak to establish Loch Lomond’s signature style, the whisky has been finished for six months in Argentinian Malbec casks, adding notes of richer dark berries, vibrant red fruits and gentle spice.

Michael Henry, Master Blender at Loch Lomond Whiskies, said:

“Royal Birkdale holds a special place in the history of The Open. As one of the purest tests of links golf, it has provided the stage for some of the Championship’s greatest moments. Through these new expressions, we have sought to explore the spirit of the course, the players and the craft that defines this historic venue. “Each whisky is unmistakably Loch Lomond in character, showcasing our ability to create depth, balance and complexity while remaining true to our house style.”

Henry Keeling, Director – Commercial Partnerships at The R&A, said:

“We are delighted to build on our long-standing partnership with Loch Lomond Group across both The Open and the AIG Women’s Open. Working with partners who share our ambition for these championships – and for the continued development of golf – is central to what we do.”

Loch Lomond Whiskies commissioned Bucket List Prints to curate the striking new art-work for its latest golf-inspired expressions. Known for its vintage-inspired travel posters celebrating iconic destinations, landscapes, and experiences around the world, Bucket List Prints is a UK creative design agency, with global reach. Through its unique artwork it captures a strong sense of place, atmosphere, and story while building the composition to work seamlessly across the different pack formats.

Jack Franks, Bucket List Prints, added:

“Courses like Royal Birkdale carry decades of history and character, which lends itself perfectly to a travel poster aesthetic.”

The Open Course Collection 2026 and The Open Course Special Edition 2026 are available from www.lochlomondwhiskies.com as well as key whisky retailers Master of Malt, The Whisky Shop, The Whisky Exchange and Royal Mile Whiskies.

Tasting notes

Loch Lomond The Open Course Collection 2026

Nose: Toasted oak, apple, ginger and vanilla.

Toasted oak, apple, ginger and vanilla. Taste: Toffee, pineapple, lemon, cinnamon spice, with red berries and dried fruits from the Tawny Port casks.

Toffee, pineapple, lemon, cinnamon spice, with red berries and dried fruits from the Tawny Port casks. Finish: Long with warming oak spice, dried fruit sweetness and soft smoke.

Loch Lomond The Open Special Edition 2026