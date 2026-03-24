Loch Lomond Whiskies präsentiert The Original Series

Die Loch Lomond Distillery präsentierte über ihren Importeur Ende des vergangenen Jahres in Deutschland mit Triple Oak, Sherry Cask und Peated Rioja Cask ihre neu aufgestellte Core Range. Kurz danach folgte auch die Vorstellung für den österreichischen Markt. Heute nun erhalten wir die offizielle Vorstellung der Abfüllungen von der Loch Lomond Group.

Hier nun, der Vollständigkeit halber, die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung der Loch Lomond Group als Ergänzung zu den bereits zuvor publizierten deutschsprachigen Presseaussendungen, inklusive der Original Tasting Notes:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Loch Lomond Whiskies presents The Original Series

A trio of remarkable whiskies demonstrating flavour innovation at its finest

Loch Lomond Whiskies has announced the launch of The Original Series – an exceptional trio of single malt whiskies focusing on innovation in flavour through expert distillation and maturation.

Launching today (24 March 2026), The Original Series is a celebration of Loch Lomond Whiskies’ unique capabilities in flavour creation, using the Highland distillery’s remarkable Straight Neck Stills and traditional Swan Neck Stills and a range of cask finishes to create recognisable tasting profiles.

The Original Series combines one existing single malt from Loch Lomond’s award-winning portfolio, with the addition of two new expressions, never seen from the distiller.

Together the relaunched range offers three distinctive single malts – Loch Lomond The Original: Triple Oak, Loch Lomond Oloroso: Sherry Cask, and Loch Lomond Peated: Rioja Cask – all of which are expertly crafted by master blender, Michael Henry, whose signature on each bottle signifies the distillery’s personal assurance of quality.

The series embodies Loch Lomond Whiskies’ enduring quest to unlock new possibilities in flavour innovation and whisky creation, showcasing dual expertise maturation and distillation. Loch Lomond is the only distillery in Scotland to house both traditional Swan Neck Stills and its unique Straight Neck Stills, making it one of the most innovative and inventive in the world. Loch Lomond is also one of only four distilleries in Scotland with its own cooperage on-site, where the ancient craft of barrel repairs is not just preserved, but carefully passed down through generations.

The leading non-age-statement product in Loch Lomond’s new range, Loch Lomond The Original: Triple Oak is the same perfectly balanced expression and is now presented in a newly enhanced pack which details the impact of cask maturation on the spirit’s signature style of fruit, honey and soft smoke. This classic expression has been carefully matured in three types of American oak cask – first fill, refill and re-char – and showcases distillate from both the distillery’s straight neck and traditional swan neck stills. Loch Lomond The Original: Triple Oak has an RRP of £28 per 70cl bottle. It is now available to buy at www.lochlomondwhiskies.com and will be rolling out in Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons and Asda from March 2026 onwards.

Launching for the first time is the new Loch Lomond Oloroso: Sherry Cask – an innovative Highland single malt that reimagines sherry-finished whisky. The single malt is expertly distilled in Loch Lomond Whiskies’ iconic Straight Neck Stills and finished for six months in certified Oloroso sherry casks. Marrying a fruit-forward distillate with an Oloroso sherry cask finish, Loch Lomond Oloroso: Sherry Cask imparts flavours of vanilla, raisins and brown sugar.

Crafted in a combination of Swan Neck and Straight Neck Stills before being finished for six months in the finest Rioja wine casks, Loch Lomond Peated: Rioja Cask showcases Loch Lomond Whiskies’ innovative approach and unrivalled capabilities in maturation. The new addition to the portfolio pairs a fruit and smoke-forward whisky with flavourful world-famous red wine casks from Spain to create impactful notes of honey, peach, pear and dark chocolate.

Loch Lomond Oloroso: Sherry Cask and Loch Lomond Peated: Rioja Cask single malt whiskies have an RRP of £31 per 70cl bottle and are now available to buy on www.lochlomondwhiskies.com before rolling out in retailers throughout 2026.

Each single malt whisky is bottled at 40% ABV and is presented in a newly enhanced outer pack carrying illustrations of the distillery’s namesake loch in hues of cobalt blue, burgundy and mauve.

Michael Henry, master blender at Loch Lomond Whiskies, said:

“At Loch Lomond, we respect but are not constrained by tradition, as we navigate our own path to freely explore flavour in our own way. This is what it means to be Scotland’s most agile and adept Scotch distillery.

“The release of The Original Series demonstrates our continued growth in non-age-statement flavour profiles, bringing three standout expressions to retail that showcase our award-winning craftsmanship and commitment to first-class distillation and maturation.

“As well as our unrivalled capabilities in flavour creation through our Straight Neck Stills, at Loch Lomond we also have the benefit of our on-site cooperage, which allows us to carry out barrel repairs and charring to exacting standards and make sure each cask is the right quality for maturing our single malt whisky.”

First opened in 1965, Loch Lomond Distillery has been quietly crafting whisky on the banks of the loch for more than 60 years. In the past decade, investment in whisky-making innovation and global marketing has propelled the brand to new heights. Now enjoyed by millions worldwide, Loch Lomond Whiskies is the fastest-growing top 25 single malt brand in the world for two out of three recent years (IWSR).

For more information, visit: www.lochlomondwhiskies.com

Tasting notes

Loch Lomond The Original: Triple Oak

Nose: Malty with golden biscuit and a light fruitiness.

Taste: Opens with sweet honey followed by smooth soft fruits of peach and pear, a delicate orange citrus note and creamy vanilla.

Finish: Medium finish with a hint of soft smoke.

Loch Lomond Oloroso: Sherry Cask

Nose: Notes of honey, vanilla and raisins.

Taste: Toffee sweetness develops alongside peach, orange and brown sugar.

Finish: Medium in length, smooth and rounded, with gentle spice and dried fruits carrying through.

Loch Lomond Peated: Rioja Cask

Nose: Aromas of woodsmoke, malty biscuit and redcurrant fruit.

Taste: Sweet honey and soft fruits of peach and pear combine with dark chocolate and a touch of orange citrus.

Finish: Medium in length, with lingering smoke and a gentle richness.

About Loch Lomond Whiskies

Loch Lomond Whiskies is an award-winning, independent Scotch whisky distiller which has been producing the finest single malt whiskies since 1814. As a Highland malt, it is part of the largest and most diverse whisky-making region in Scotland.

The original site of the Loch Lomond Distillery was established near Tarbert, towards the northwest end of Loch Lomond. In the 1960s, under the leadership of American entrepreneur and chemist, Duncan Scott (who was instrumental in the ongoing success of Scotland’s oldest licensed distillery, Littlemill), a new site was created in Alexandria, which began a move to a more innovative philosophy and style of whisky-making that is still used today.

Located only a few miles from the famous loch, the distillery has a whisky-making capability like no other, using a combination of traditional swan-neck and its signature straight-neck-stills, which are unique to Loch Lomond Whiskies.