Johnnie Walker x Scott Naismith bietet individuelles Design der eigenen Flasche Johnnie Walker Blue Label

Die Scotch Whisky Marke Johnnie Walker stellt in seiner heutigen Pressemitteilung seine KI-unterstützte, individuelle Gestaltung einer Flasche Johnnie Walker Blue Label vor. Johnnie Walker x Scott Naismith bietet den Gästen der Johnnie Walker Eyperince in der Princes Street in Edinburgh die Möglichkeit, gemeinsam mit dem schottischen Künstler Scott Naismith ihre eigene, einzigartige Johnnie Walker Blue Label-Flasche zu gestalten.

Die Gäste beantworten bis zu drei Fragen in vier Kategorien, die die Farb-, Standort-, Kunststil- und sogar Tageszeitgenerierung der speziell entwickelten KI beeinflussen. Dies bestimmt dann das endgültige Aussehen der einzigartigen Flasche, die dann in Echtzeit verarbeitet, farblich verwaltet und in wenigen Minuten mit modernster digitaler Direct-to-Shape-Drucktechnologie gedruckt wird.

Johnnie Walker x Scott Naismith ist nur am Veranstaltungsort in Edinburgh verfügbar und soll vom 1. bis 31. August 2024 laufen. Es sei, wie es heißt, „vermutlich das erste, das erstklassigen Scotch Whisky, Kunst und KI kombiniert.“

Mehr zu Johnnie Walker x Scott Naismith erfahren Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung sowie auf der Website von Johnnie Walker Princes Street:

Johnnie Walker unveils its First AI Powered Whisky Bottle Personalisation Experience at Johnnie Walker Princes Street

Johnnie Walker x Scott Naismith will offer guests the chance to co-create their own one-of-a kind Johnnie Walker Blue Label bottle with Scottish Artist

Naismith, renowned for his bold, colourful abstractions of Scottish skies, coasts and landscapes, has a long-standing relationship with Diageo, creating works for the ‘Four Corners’ distilleries and Johnnie Walker Princes Street

The AI system has been custom trained to deliver this generative experience and features the use of cutting edge digital direct to bottle print technology

23 July 2024 EDINBURGH: Johnnie Walker Princes Street, the World’s Leading Spirit Tourism Experience*, is inviting guests to discover Johnnie Walker x Scott Naismith, harnessing cutting-edge, purpose-built AI-technology to co-design their very own unique bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Only available at the Edinburgh venue, the experience is set to run from August 1-31 2024, and is believed to be the first ever to combine world-class Scotch whisky, art, and AI.

The journey will invite visitors to shape their co-creation by answering simple prompts that will influence key themes in Scott Naismith’s work and ultimately their bottle design. Guests will answer up to three questions across four categories influencing the specially developed AI’s generation of colour, location, artistic style and even time of day. This will then determine the eventual look of their one-of-a-kind bottle, which is then processed real time, colour managed and printed in a matter of minutes using cutting edge digital direct to shape print technology.

The Johnnie Walker x Scott Naismith experience will be available for a limited time, and guests will be able to access it with every purchase of Johnnie Walker Blue Label in the venue’s retail store throughout August.

The bottle design element can be complimented at no extra charge by a bookable expert-led tasting of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, as well as a guided tasting of the incredibly special limited edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label ‘Elusive Umami’, in the rooftop Explorers’ Bothy bar. In addition to stunning views, the tasting will offer guests an up-close look at some of Scott’s previous work, which was created for Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s opening.

Naismith’s striking artwork includes the stunning Scottish landscapes surrounding the four key distilleries which contribute to the world’s number one Scotch Whisky brand1; Cardhu in Speyside, Clynelish in the Highlands, Glenkinchie in the Lowlands and Caol Ila on Islay. The Johnnie Walker brand has well established connections with the artistic community itself, through partnerships with the likes of James Jean and graphic designer Kushiaania.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street keeps pushing boldly into the future of whisky experiences. Opening its doors in 2021, the highly anticipated attraction quickly became known for utilising modern technology to carve pathways for guests into whisky flavours and sharing the fascinating history of Johnnie Walker through immersive tours and tastings.

Most notably, its signature Journey of Flavour experience has successfully used innovative AI technology to map out flavour preferences for visitors based on their specific palates, helping whisky lovers and novices alike explore the versatility of Scotland’s national drink.

Working closely with Johnnie Walker Princes Street and Diageo’s Breakthrough Innovation team in partnership with full service Creative & Technology agency, Phantom, Scott Naismith is excited to be at the forefront of such a pioneering take on art and whisky.

He said: “‘I believe creativity takes courage and boldness in risk taking. The project at Johnnie Walker Princes Street shows this throughout and as a consequence has been an honour to be a part of. With a brave exploration into the cutting-edge world of AI, this latest project is bound to surprise and impress in equal measure. I am excited to be part of it and am again impressed at the continued creative vision from the team at Johnnie Walker.”

Rob Maxwell, Head of Johnnie Walker Princes Street, said: “Since opening, Johnnie Walker Princes Street has striven to become a leader in using the power of AI to personalise guests’ experiences. Johnnie Walker x Scott Naismith is an exciting new step in our commitment to offering those with various tastes and interests something completely different to what’s available in the whisky experience market. This partnership is a true one-of-a-kind, and we can’t wait to see the designs our guests will print on their bottles.”

Will Harvey, Senior Global Innovation Manager at Diageo, added: “This is the first pilot in a wider platform that the Breakthrough Innovation team is exploring, looking at how we can use AI responsibly to enable co-collaboration between fans and artists. Demand for personalisation shows no signs of slowing down, so we’re delighted to offer the chance to create one-of-a-kind AI-enabled designs with Scott. With Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s previous experience of using AI to enhance customer experiences, it’s the perfect place for us to launch this innovative offer to the world.”

Book the Johnnie Walker x Scott Naismith experience now to co-create a one-of-a-kind personalised bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label and guided tasting (£240): https://bit.ly/3W5R12v

The Johnnie Walker x Scott Naismith co-creation journey is also available as a standalone experience at Johnnie Walker Princes Street with every bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label purchased (£240).

Johnnie Walker Princes Street is a premier eight-floor visitor experience in Edinburgh. It is the centrepiece of Diageo’s £185 million investment in Scotch Whisky tourism. Offering a range of immersive tours and tastings, it has received numerous accolades, including Europe’s Leading Spirit Tourism Experience 2024* and a Green Tourism Gold Award in 2023. Since opening on 6th September 2021, Johnnie Walker Princes Street has attracted guests from 130 countries, from Andorra, to Zimbabwe and everywhere in between, welcoming 359,000 visitors in 2023 alone.

For more information, visit www.johnniewalkerprincesstreet.com