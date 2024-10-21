Johnnie Walker Princes Street Experience erreicht die Marke von einer Million Besucher

Nur drei Jahre nach der Eröffnung konnte die Johnnie Walker Princes Street Experience in Edinburgh bereits über 1 Million Besucher aus 141 Ländern begrüßen. Und das fast 50/50-Verhältnis zwischen Männern und Frauen ist für die Betreiber ein besonderer Grund zum Stolz, wie sie in der Pressemitteilung schreiben.

In dieser relativ kurzen Zeit hat sich die Johnnie Walker Princes Street Experience, nach eigenen Angaben, zur weltweit führende Spirit Tourism Experience entwickelt.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Johnnie Walker Princes Street marks one million milestone with visitors toasting positive impact on Scottish tourism

“World’s Leading Spirit Tourism Experience 1 ” has hosted over 1M guests from over 141 Countries

” has hosted over 1M guests from over 141 Countries 80% of visitors note a positive influence on Scottish tourism 2

October 2024, EDINBURGH: Johnnie Walker Princes Street, the World’s Leading Spirit Tourism Experience 1, is celebrating a massive milestone this week, having now welcomed over 1 million visitors from 141 countries just three years since opening its doors. Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray was on site today congratulating the team as they celebrated the milestone.

The venue leverages AI powered personalisation technology to help guests discover their personal flavour profile, which is then used to tailor their experience on Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s signature “Journey of Flavour”. To date, the experience has collected the flavour profiles of over 100,000 guests, an invaluable resource for product development3. The experience seeks to inspire visitors to explore the wider world of Scotch Whisky as it relates to their own personal tastes, breaking down barriers including those around how the drink should be enjoyed by focusing on cocktail culture, serving almost 700K highballs and cocktails alone since opening.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street serves as a key destination within Scotland’s vibrant food and drink landscape, attracting visitors eager to immerse themselves in local culture. According to the Scotland Visitor Survey 2023, nearly half (46%) of visitors to the country engage in food and drink activities during their stay, with 26% visiting a whisky, gin distillery or brewery, and 21% visiting a whisky distillery.

The venue’s formula has proved a successful one, with Johnnie Walker Princes Street garnering an impressive “Net Promoter Score”, a trusted metric for measuring customer experience, of 854, and 91% of visitors’ perception of Johnnie Walker improving post visit using “brand conversion” tracking5. The nearly 50/50 male and female gender split6 is a particular point of pride.

The Rt Hon Ian Murray MP, Secretary of State for Scotland, said:

“It was incredibly exciting to visit Johnnie Walker Princes Street today to celebrate this hugely important milestone. It’s a fantastic attraction, making a huge contribution to Edinburgh’s tourism and the local economy. And of course, it’s a huge promotion for Scotch whisky, one of Scotland’s biggest success stories, and a key part of Brand Scotland.”

Guests from Australia to Zimbabwe and everywhere in between have passed through the venue’s doors since September 2021. With 24% of guests visiting from countries with high spend per head like the US 7 and 80% of visitors noting Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s place in supporting the growth of Scottish Tourism 2.

Vicki Miller, Chief Executive at VisitScotland, said:

“This is an amazing achievement by Johnnie Walker Princes Street. It is a testament to the investment and confidence of Diageo in creating a luxury visitor experience in the centre of the city, and the staff, whose work has maintained its popularity.

“Scotch whisky is a unique part of our cultural heritage and as such is hugely important to what makes Scotland a must-visit destination. Our own research shows that a quarter of all visitors to Scotland take in a whisky, gin or brewery experience.

“Since opening in 2021, Johnnie Walker Princes Street has become an essential attraction while complementing the burgeoning food and drink experiences across the city. Its popularity will no doubt have helped support the successful post-pandemic recovery of international tourism.”

Dafydd Pugh Williams, Managing Director of Diageo’s Scotland Brand Homes added:

“Johnnie Walker Princes Street was launched to recruit consumers from around the World to Johnnie Walker and indeed the entire Scotch Whisky category.

“We wanted to disrupt consumer perceptions of Whisky through offering a pioneering experience which demonstrated the huge breath of flavours with the category, the incredible history of Johnie Walker and champion the people and communities which have helped make the brand a global icon.

“We could not be prouder of the venue’s hugely dedicated team who have made such an impact on so many guests in just three short years. We’d like to thank our colleagues in the Scotch Whisky Association and Visit Scotland for their continued support as we work together to showcase Scotch, and Scotland, to the world. Most excitingly we feel like we’re just getting started and there is plenty more growth to come as we Keep Walking.”

