Neue Eden Mill Destillerie vollständig in Betrieb

Die neue Destillerie der unabhängigen schottischen Brennerei Eden Mill hat ihren vollständigen Betrieb aufgenommen. Ganze 21 Monate dauerte die gesamt Bauzeit. Die neuee Anlage beherbergt einen Maischebottich, sechs Gärbottiche, eine Gin-Brennblase, Wash- und Spirit-Brennblasen, Heißlaugentanks und ein Fasslager mit Platz für 300 Fässer. Die hochmoderne Brennerei verfügt über eine Kapazität von 1 Million Litern reinem Alkohol (LPA) pro Jahr. Das erste Fass – ein schottisches Eichenfass – wurde bereits am vergangenen Montag, dem 7. April, befüllt.

Die neue Anlage ist nur nur zehn Minuten vom Stadtzentrum von St. Andrews/Fife entfernt. Sie liegt auf dem Eden Campus der Universität St. Andrews, dort eröffnet Eden Mill auch ein Besucherzentrum für Touristen. Die Arbeiten am Besucherzentrum sollen diesen Sommer abgeschlossen sein, die Eröffnung ist für August geplant.

Der gesamte Strom der neuen Eden Mill Destillerie wird zu 100 % aus erneuerbaren Energien stammen. Dieser stammt vom Solarpark der Universität St. Andrews oder aus erneuerbaren Energien im öffentlichen Stromnetz. Das Unternehmen arbeitet an verschiedenen weiteren Nachhaltigkeits-Initiativen, darunter die im Oktober 2024 angekündigte Partnerschaft mit MiAlgae (wir berichteten).

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

NEW EDEN MILL DISTILLERY NOW FULLY OPERATIONAL

Independent Scottish distiller Eden Mill has completed commissioning of their new distillery, with both gin and single malt whisky now being produced on-site. Their first cask – a Scottish Oak cask – was filled on Monday 7th April.

(left to right) Kirsty Wainwright – Head of Operations, Rennie Donaldson – Chief Executive Officer, Scott Ferguson – Head Distiller, Danielle Doran – Head of Strategic Projects

This momentous occasion marks the end of twenty-one months of building work following the handover from the University of St Andrews in June 2023.

The incredible space holds a mash tun, six washbacks, a gin still, wash and spirit stills, hot liquor tanks and a cask warehouse with space to store 300 casks. The state-of-the-art distillery has a capacity of 1 million litres of pure alcohol (LPA) per year and is a fantastic addition to the vibrant distilling scene that already exists within the region of Fife.

With just under 400 casks remaining from the single malt distilled at their original distillery located on the same site, Eden Mill is now turning their attention to restarting whisky production with a view to filling hundreds more casks with their new-make spirit, ready to be laid down to mature. Their core gin range, comprised of Golf, Love and Original Gin, will also be distilled at their new premises and will soon be relaunched in a redesigned bottle for a more sophisticated and stand-out look.

Located just ten minutes from St Andrews town centre on the University of St Andrews ‘Eden Campus’, Eden Mill will open a world-class visitor centre to tourists which will offer immersive gin and whisky experiences, a retail space and a top-floor cocktail bar featuring fantastic views over the Eden Estuary. The work on the visitor centre is expected to complete this summer, with a planned opening date of August.

Commenting on the news, Rennie Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer at Eden Mill said:

“The new distillery marks a step change for our business and follows years of hard work by the whole team. To be able to announce that our new distillery is now fully operational is incredibly exciting and we are just a few short months away from being able to open our doors to the public and welcome visitors from all over the world.”

Adding to Rennie’s comments, Eden Mill’s Head Distiller Scott Ferguson said:

“Following the installation of our copper stills in January, we have been progressing towards getting the distillery operational and refining our new-make spirit. My objective is to replicate the profile of what we used to distil at our original site – a light, sweet spirit with floral and grassy notes. I am looking forward to coming to work at this beautiful location every day and to overseeing the distillation of our excellent products.”

All electricity at Eden Mill’s distillery will be 100% renewable, coming from either the solar farm belonging to the University of St Andrews or from renewable tariffs on the grid. The business is working on various other sustainability initiatives, including their partnership with MiAlgae which was announced in October 2024.

Eden Mill

https://www.edenmill.com

Eden Mill distillery, established in 2012 on the banks of the Eden Estuary in St Andrews, was the first distillery to make spirits in the region in over 150 years. Today, Eden Mill has a unique selection of limited release Single Malts, and an extensive gin portfolio crafted from the finest botanicals, many sourced from in and around Fife.

Eden Mill has an ambition to create the finest gins and Scotch Whiskies with minimal environmental impact combining traditional distilling techniques with innovation. Eden Mill is building a stunning new distillery at the mouth of the river Eden, overlooking the iconic, historic town of St Andrews. The new distillery sits at the heart of the University of St Andrews Eden Campus, a unique site dedicated to sustainable businesses and research.