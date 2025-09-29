Eden Mill Single Cask Bottling innerhalb von nur 24 Stunden ausverkauft

Die Brennerei Eden Mill gibt in ihrer englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung bekannt, dass ihre neueste Einzelfassabfüllung, die anlässlich der Eröffnung des neuen Besucherzentrums der Destillerie am 11. Oktober herausgebracht wurde, in weniger als 24 Stunden ausverkauft war. Der Whisky aus einem 2016 befüllten Bourbonfass kam in Fassstärke mit 60,5 % Vol. in 225 Flaschen, und war bereits das dritte Single Cask, das innerhalb eines Tages ausverkauft war.

Mehr in der Pressemitteilung von Eden Mill:

EDEN MILL SINGLE CASK SELLS OUT IN JUST 24 HOURS

Eden Mill has announced that its latest single cask bottling, released to celebrate the upcoming launch of their new distillery visitor centre, sold out in under 24 hours. The limited release of 225 bottles was quickly snapped up by whisky enthusiasts, marking a successful launch ahead of the new distillery opening to the public.

The single cask, which was released to commemorate the imminent opening of their visitor centre on October 11th, is a cask strength bottling from a bourbon barrel filled in 2016. At 60.5% ABV, its bold and complex character delivers a nose of vanilla, toasted oak, with a warming honeyed character to taste and a rich, spiced finish.

No strangers to sell out bottlings, it’s Eden Mill’s third single cask which has sold out in a day – demonstrating the strong demand and loyal following for the distiller’s single malt whiskies.

Scott Ferguson, head distiller at Eden Mill said:

„We are incredibly proud and humbled by the overwhelming response to our most recent Single Cask expression. To see all 225 bottles sell out in less than a day is a testament to the quality of liquid we’re producing and the loyalty of our fans.