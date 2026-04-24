Eden Mill Distillery mit neuem CEO

Nach der Übernahme von Eden Mill durch Ruby Capital im November des Vorjahres (wir berichteten hier und hier darüber) wurde jetzt der Interim-CEO der Brennerei, Ian McDougall, durch einen neuen Chief Executive Officer ersetzt: es ist Steven Kersley, der als ehemaliger Managing Director von BrewDog Distilling nach Auflösung dieser Sparte von BrewDog nun wieder eine leitende Position innehat. Zuvor war er Site Operation Manager bei Diageo, zuständig für Destillerien wie Linkwood, Teaninich und Benrinnes.

Hier die offizielle Info von Eden Mill zum Wechsel an der Spitze der Brennerei:

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Eden Mill appoints Steven Kersley as Chief Executive Officer

St Andrews distillery names new CEO to lead its next chapter

Eden Mill Distillery has today announced the appointment of Steven Kersley as Chief Executive Officer. Kersley, who brings over a decade of senior leadership experience in the Scotch whisky and craft spirits industry, takes the helm with an ambitious agenda to establish a world-class spirits brand rooted in its home of St Andrews.

The appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter for Eden Mill, which boasts a state-of-the-art distillery with significant capacity for expansion, a destination visitor centre, and a top-floor cocktail bar with panoramic views across the Eden Estuary and St Andrews skyline.

Steven Kersley, Chief Executive Officer at Eden Mill, said:

„With its location at the gateway to the home of golf, our distillery occupies one of the most compelling sites in Scottish spirits. St Andrews is a genuinely special place with over a million tourists passing through each year. As the 2026 season gets underway, we’re adding to the excellent local offering with our distillery visitor centre. “We have an incredible back-catalogue of award-winning spirits, but what excites me most are the spirits that are yet to come. We’re building a whisky programme that’s uncompromising in its ambition: a wood policy of serious depth and intention, underpinned by a distillate that’s been crafted by layering flavour at every stage of production. We’ll be bold in our decision-making in order to make the best whisky possible – and then we’ll take it to the world.“

The appointment comes as Eden Mill builds momentum under new ownership, including the start of the St Andrews tourist season, an exciting pipeline of whisky and gin releases, and the continuation of the business’s popular private cask programme. International expansion sits alongside UK growth as a clear commercial priority.

Tony Banks, Chairman, Ruby Capital Limited, said:

„We acquired Eden Mill because we believe in what it can become. It has an extraordinary location, a loyal following, and the infrastructure to grow into something significant.

“Appointing Steven is the most important step we’ve taken since acquisition. He understands this industry from the ground up, he has the commercial ambition we need, and he shares our absolute commitment to making whisky of the highest quality. That shared goal is the foundation everything else is built on. We’re giving him everything he needs to take our spirits to the world stage.“

Eden Mill’s flagship distillery and visitor centre opened on the Eden Campus in October 2025. The site includes a 300-cask warehouse, the 40-seat Lookout Bar, a high-end retail space, and an immersive experience programme built around whisky, gin and mixology.