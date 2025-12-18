Eden Mill bringt die jährliche limitierte Abfüllung Art of St Andrews 2025

Nach der Rettung der Eden Mill Distillery in St. Andrews vor dem Konkurs (wir berichteten hier) geht der Betrieb dort natürlich weiter – und so ist soeben die neueste Ausgabe der jährlich erscheinenden Sonderabfüllung Art of St Andrews 2025 vorgestellt worden. Diesmal hat man mit der ortsansässigen Künstlerin Deborah Phillips für die Gestaltung zusammengearbeitet.

Hier alle Infos, die wir von der Destillerie darüber erhalten haben:

EDEN MILL TOASTS DISTILLERY WITH ART OF ST ANDREWS 2025 SINGLE MALT

Independent Scottish distiller Eden Mill has announced the release of the Art of St Andrews 2025 single malt – the brand’s limited annual release.

The 2025 edition takes inspiration from the very beginning of the Eden Mill story. Long before the first spirit flowed, Eden Mill launched as a brewery. Their first-ever beer, The Clock, was brewed using Brown Crystal malt and was an instant success.

Determined to translate this distinct flavour profile into a single malt, Head Distiller Scott Ferguson began an experiment in 2018. He distilled a spirit using that same Brown Crystal malt, laying it down in first-fill Bourbon barrels. Earlier this year, in preparation for this release, the whisky was re-racked into Amontillado sherry casks to impart a sophisticated, nutty finish.

To capture the spirit of this journey, Eden Mill collaborated with local artist Deborah Phillips. Known for her vibrant and evocative style, Phillips was commissioned to create the bespoke artwork for the 2025 bottle and presentation box.

Deborah’s vivid depiction of the completed distillery silhouettes it against a hopeful sunrise. Framed by botanicals and flowers, she has pressed real leaves into the canvas – anchoring the dreamlike composition in the land itself, vivid splashes of gold evoke morning light you can almost feel; a sea breeze you can almost taste.

For the third year running, Eden Mill has scooped a top industry accolade for the packaging – winning the ‘Master’ award at the Design and Packaging Masters 2025.

Scott Ferguson, Head Distiller, said:

“This release is particularly special to us – the Brown Crystal malt is a nod to our first ever beer and we’re toasting to our new home on the estuary. “The Amontillado finish provides that perfect nutty balance to the malt’s natural sweetness. The tasting profile is perfect for the celebratory season – rich, decadent and warming.”

Palate: Rich layers of creamy, nutty Sherry, reminiscent of almond frangipane.

Finish: A delicate transition to cherry sweetness with a final whisper of spice.

Artist, Deborah Phillips, said:

“I’ve watched the evolution of Eden Mill with great interest over the years – visiting in the early days, and seeing the new distillery come to life this year. “It was an honour to be asked to create artwork for the 2025 Art of St Andrews release. My piece brings together many aspects of the local area: the Eden estuary, small sailboats, wee cottages, wheeling gulls, woodland, and the wild machair, all set against a warm dawn sunrise.”