Sam Heughan erwirbt Crafty distillery

Die Crafty Distillery (wir stellten Ihnen die Brennerei in den Lowlands kurz Anfang April 2024 vor) hat einen neuen Eigentümer. Der schottischer Schauspieler und Filmproduzent Sam Heughan, bekannt als James „Jamie“ Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie Fraser in der Serie Outlander, hat die Brennerei in Newton Stewart gekauft und als Galloway distillery neu eröffnet.

Gegenüber The Scotsman sagte er:

“We’ve been working on this project for a number of years. We wanted to create a distillery in Galloway. It’s basically a homecoming for me. I was born and raised here and I feel very, very thankful to come from such an amazing place.

“People come to Scotland, especially tourists, and they go up north and to Skye, Glencoe but actually there’s so much to discover in Galloway.”