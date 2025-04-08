Maker’s Mark stellt Star Hill Farm Whisky vor

Ihren ersten Weizenwhisky in ihrer 70-jährigen Geschichte stellt die US-amerikanische Marke Maker’s Mark heute vor. Für diesen Whisky, den Star Hill Farm Whisky, musste selbstverständlich die mash bill geändert werden. Die Maische für Maker’s Mark Bourbon besteht aus 70 Prozent Mais, 16 Prozent Winterweizen und 14 Prozent Gerstenmalz. Der Star Hill Farm Whisky des Jahrgangs 2025 wird aus zwei Maischemischungen hergestellt: eine aus 70 % soft red winter wheat und 30 % Gerstenmalz, die andere aus 100 % gemälztem soft red winter wheat.

Mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 57,35 % (114,7 Proof) hat der Star Hill Farm Whisky 2025 Release einen empfohlenen Verkaufspreis von 100 US-Dollar. In den USA wird die limitierte Auflage landesweit bei ausgewählten Einzelhändlern erhältlich sein und kann in der Maker’s Mark Distillery erworben werden, wenn eine Star Hill Farm Whisky experience gebucht wurde.

Die jährliche Abfüllung wird ab Mitte Mai auch in Großbritannien sowie Ende 2025 in Australien erhältlich sein. Ob der Star Hill Farm Whisky auch seinen Weg nach Europa finden wird, müssen wir dann mal schauen. Weitere Informationen finden Sie auch unter www.starhillfarm.com sowie in der Presseaussendung, die wir über PR Newswire for Journalists heute erhalten haben:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

INTRODUCING STAR HILL FARM WHISKY FROM THE MAKER’S MARK DISTILLERY

First new mashbill and first wheat whisky in its 70-year history, Maker’s Mark continues its leadership in sustainability and advances regenerative agriculture

LORETTO, Ky., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Maker’s Mark® today announced the debut of Star Hill Farm Whisky, the distillery’s first new mashbill and first wheat whisky, celebrating the role regenerative agriculture plays in creating healthier soil, better flavor and a more sustainable future. The annual release will be available in the United States and the United Kingdom beginning in mid-May and in Australia later in 2025. With its launch, Maker’s Mark is scaling its sustainability efforts by establishing The Maker’s Mark Regenerative Alliance and has committed to transitioning a million acres of conventional farmland to regenerative over the next three years.

„Guided by our founders‘ pursuit of excellence and a higher purpose, we are proud to share Star Hill Farm Whisky with the world — a 10-year journey to unlock nature’s depth of flavor, resulting in something new from the Maker’s Mark Distillery,“ said Rob Samuels, eighth-generation whisky maker and managing director of Maker’s Mark. „The launch of Star Hill Farm Whisky will expand our platform to advance regenerative agriculture beyond our business, fostering a more sustainable future for our industry, people and planet.“

While Maker’s Mark has used the same mashbill for over 70 years to create a balanced and consistent bourbon, Star Hill Farm Whisky will evolve each year, exploring flavors that soil, wheat, water and wood impart to quality ingredients when expertly blended, aged and grown regeneratively. The inaugural release will highlight soft red winter wheat — the distinctive grain in Maker’s Mark’s mashbill — and will remove corn entirely, allowing the wheat to shine. The 2025 release of Star Hill Farm Whisky is crafted from two mashbills: one with 70% soft red winter wheat and 30% malted barley, and the other with 100% malted soft red winter wheat.

„We’re proud to introduce the first wheat whisky in our distillery’s history, one that showcases our vision and innovation and honors the land that makes it all possible,“ said Dr. Blake Layfield, master distiller, Maker’s Mark. „This release is a complex yet balanced blend of seven- and eight-year whiskies, bottled uncut at cask strength. The nose captivates with notes of buttery caramel, golden raisins and gingerbread. On the palate, you’ll find a soft, bright mix of honeyed toffee, chocolate-covered cherries, and a hint of apple pie spice. The finish is smooth and inviting, with toasted pecans and soft cinnamon bringing it all together.“

Partnering to Advance Regenerative Agriculture

Star Hill Farm Whisky is named after the 1,100-acre farm that is home to the Maker’s Mark Distillery, chosen by its founders, Margie and Bill Samuels Sr., in 1953 for its unique water source and proximity to grain growers. Maker’s Mark still owns, protects and enriches its watershed and land. Today, Maker’s Mark is the first and only bourbon distillery to achieve B Corp Certification in Kentucky and the first distillery globally to achieve certification from Regenified™, the leading regenerative certification company.

With the launch of Star Hill Farm Whisky, Maker’s Mark has formed an alliance with Regenified and Understanding Ag, which provides education and technical support to build healthy farm ecosystems. The Maker’s Mark Regenerative Alliance will invite farms, bars and restaurants — starting in New York, Kentucky and greater London — to join its mission: pledging to adopt regenerative practices in sourcing and operations, while promoting its benefits through menu storytelling and consumer engagement.

Star Hill Farm Whisky will be the first to carry an Estate Whiskey certification — a new designation by The Estate Whiskey Alliance™ group established by the University of Kentucky to highlight the advantages of local sourcing and sustainable production in the whiskey industry. Estate whiskey refers to a category that is produced entirely on the distillery estate, using grains sourced from estate owned or controlled land.

With an ABV of 57.35% (114.7 proof), the Star Hill Farm Whisky 2025 Release will have a suggested retail price of USD $100. In the United States, the limited release will be available at select retailers nationwide and available for purchase at the Maker’s Mark Distillery by booking a Star Hill Farm Whisky experience at https://www.makersmark.com//distillery/visit-us.

For more information, please visit www.starhillfarm.com and www.makersmark.com.