Exklusiv: Maker’s Mark Tasting mit Master Distiller Blake Layfield

Bei unserem Besuch in Kentucky bei Maker’s Mark hatten wir das Vergnügen, an einem Tasting mit Maker’s Mark Master Distiller Blake Layfield teilnehmen zu können, in dem er nicht nur die drei Whiskys Maker’s Mark Classic, Maker’s Mark 46 und den neuen Star Hill Farm Weizenwhisky vorstellte, sondern auch jede Menge interessante Infos zu der Destillerie, der Machart der Whiskys und dem Einflüssen verschiedener Faktoren auf den Geschmack von Bourbon leiferte – eine wahre Fundgrube von Wissenswerten über Maker’s Mark und amerikanischen Whisky im Allgemeinen. Unterstützt wurde Blake Layfield bei seinen Ausführungen von Lead Blender Beth Buckner, die später zum Tasting dazustieß.

Wir haben das sehr ausführliche Tasting in der Destillerie für Sie als halbstündiges Video aufgezeichnet – sie finden es wie immer auch auf unserem Youtube-Kanal, wo wir uns über ein Abo von Ihnen sehr freuen würden.

Zusätzlich finden Sie den Text des Videos hier in einer Transkription in Originalsprache, mit einigen Fotos versehen, und anschließend in der deutschen Übersetzung.

Englische Transkription des Videos:

The Vision behind Maker’s Mark

So, I want to start with Maker’s Mark Classic. Maker’s Mark Classic was created by Bill and Margie Samuels in 1953, and they started with a taste vision. Bill and his family had been making bourbon for generations, and they frankly didn’t think that it was very good.

They didn’t think that his family’s recipe was great. So he decided to start from scratch, to burn his family’s recipe, and to start fresh, to start anew. And he had a taste vision.

He wanted to make something that was warm, that was approachable, that was balanced, that was pleasant, that was simply easy for you to enjoy. Something that you’d be really proud to share with your friends. And I’m from the south part of the USA, and if I were to burn my family’s recipes, I’m not sure I would be allowed back into the house.

So quite a bold moment for them to do that. I think it really spoke to his ideals, what he really wanted to create, his belief that what we were making simply wasn’t good enough. That pursuit of flavor was something that was really driving him.

…

So he made a couple of interesting choices between himself and Marcy. They actually established here in Loretto, Kentucky, and you probably went on that drive today. If this is your first time here, you’re probably like, wow, am I lost.

As I was coming from, as you’re coming from Louisville or Lexington to the distillery, your cell phone might start to lose reception and you’re like, am I on the right track? But this place was really purposefully chosen for two key reasons. One is its access to a water source. So we have a 12-acre and an 8-acre lakes that are up top, and they provide us with our water that goes into our mashing.

And water is really critical to American whiskey. You might have heard the statistic that 95% of bourbon is made in Kentucky. And you might ask, why is that? It’s because Kentucky sits on a limestone shelf.

That limestone shelf, it removes iron from water, which can make whiskey turn black and acrid. And it also adds in calcium and magnesium, which gives you a nice fruity bourbon fermentation. It gives you that depth and complexity in your whiskey.

So water quality is so, so important. And having the ability to have your own water source that you control the quality of, and we do own the entire watershed around our water source to protect that water quality and the aquifer below it is so, so important to the consistency of our particular product. So that was choice number one was around water.

Choice number two was proximity to grains. So as you drove here, you probably saw a lot of farmland. So we have great access to corn, to wheat, and to rye.

Now to your question, what was the biggest choice that he made? He made a choice to choose wheat when the category number was rye. So for us, our mash bill is 70% corn, 16% soft red winter wheat, and 14% malted barley. So that is a really, yeah, it’s 70% corn.

I’m showing here as an actual illustration within the bottle, 70% corn, 16% soft red winter wheat, and 14% malted barley. And that proximity to grains was really, really important to them. Not only because it gives you a flavor in place, we source our corn and our wheat from within a 70 mile, 75 mile radius of the distillery, which gives you that flavor of terroir, but we’re also a single source distillery.

We don’t buy bulk liquid, we don’t sell bulk liquid, which is really unique within the American whiskey category where if you go look at the shelves in Kentucky now, you never know quite who’s making the spirit and the ethics behind any of the things we do. So that proximity to grains, the ability to be single source, to have water, and for us, we’re also big believers in regenerative agricultural practices, ensuring that we’re getting the highest quality grain. So all of our farmers for corn and wheat are certified with regenerative agricultural practices through a company called Regenified, which is a USDA process verified selection for regenerative agriculture.

And we believe that healthier soils lead to more nutrient dense crops, which makes for more flavorful whiskey. And you get to bring them along with you once you make the decision. We have, yeah.

So there’s a lot of education and verification, but also synergy, because not only do they grow crops for us, but they also grow other crops, and all those are certified as Regenified. So just the reason that trace minerals are important in water is the exact same reason they’d be important in your crops as well. So when he chose wheat, wheat has a really specific flavor profile versus rye.

The category norm at the time, and to this day within American whiskey is to choose rye. Rye gives you a spicy, boldy note, but that spice note is more of a black pepper, clove, almost like grass type of note, whereas wheat is going to be sweeter. It’s going to be more delicate, and it’s also going to give you a spice note, but it’s going to be more in like your warm holiday baking spices notes.

So think about your cinnamons and your nutmegs. We also use a proprietary yeast strain handed down from the Samuels generation, and that gives us a very specific fruit note. Think about it as a fresh cherry or a bright citrus type of note that’s going to express itself in different ways depending on the variety that you have, and that is quite unique to us.

So that choice of wheat, which gives you that unique baking spice, that creaminess, and by creaminess, I mean that viscosity, that weight, that coating on your tongue is quite unique to us within Maker’s Mark alongside that fruity note, and we age to taste. One of the things that you’ll see here is fully mature and age to taste, and you might say, well, what exactly does that mean? It means that we enter into the barrel at 110 proof. That is a lower alcohol concentration going into the barrel, which means we extract more of the wood sugars, gives us more of that sweeter type of profile, and we only use ripped barrels, so only barrels stored on their side.

So that ensures that our liquid touches all aspects of the barrel. It is much more common in the industry today to use palletized or vertical stores. It is cheaper and more efficient to build those warehouses, maybe even a little safer to operate.

However, it does have a significant flavor impact when you make that choice. Same with entry proof. Many people enter in at a higher proof and get more bottles per barrel.

However, it also has an impact on flavor. We rotate our barrels, so they spend the first three years of their life at the top of the warehouse, where it’s quite hot, so they’re getting a lot of the extractive force out of the cast. They are then physically hand rotated to the bottom of the warehouse for the remainder of their life.

That slows the maturation down and allows oxidation to really occur. What that creates is consistency within our maturing inventory. Most bourbon distilleries, they take a couple of barrels from the top, a couple of barrels from the middle, and a couple of barrels from the bottom.

They blend them together to create their product. They have a variability that’s around this high, but because of a rotation, our variability is much less, a much more consistent flavor profile. We age for a minimum of six years, all the way up to eight years.

One of the big things I want you to take away when it comes to American whiskey is that age is not an indicator of quality. I think it’s a really important thing to consider. Most global whiskeys, especially in the international markets, more age means it must be better.

They typically come with a higher cost, and consumers do somewhat resonate with that. But why that is not correct in American whiskey is for two reasons. The first is that we use new casks.

Those new casks are extremely active. By that, that means that the cask is going to be adding in a lot of color. It’s going to be adding in a lot of flavor.

And that flavor is quite nice to a degree. Over time, as you continue to age American whiskey in our climate, which is the second reason why we have really big swings on temperature, you’re going to get more and more influence of that new cask. And at a certain point in time, depending on all the choices that you make within your process, it will start to take over the profile.

It will become unbalanced. It will not have that harmony of notes. It will start to become quite tannic, astringent, and bitter.

And it’s like wicking the inside of a cask. So all the notes of grain, all the notes of fruit, they go away, and you’re just getting the notes of barrel. So you will see 15-, 20-, 25-year-old American whiskeys, and they smell amazing on the nose.

They smell so, so good, and they taste so, so bad. They are really difficult to drink. Some people have become acclimated to that, and they think that that’s what American whiskey is supposed to taste like, and I love to have that debate with people that they are wrong and I’m right, and because I’m the one talking, I get to say that I’m right.

So that is our kind of walkthrough and a really brief telling of what makes us unique and special when it comes to classic Maker’s Mark from a liquid standpoint. But just keep in mind that’s not the only thing that makes a brand. We also have our iconic red wax dip, our mark of the maker, the S-I-V, the label, the distinct bottle shape, those are all the choices of Margie Samuel.

So while Bill was our creative genius when it comes to liquid, she was our real inspiration when it comes to all things packaging. She was the first woman inducted to the Kentucky Hall of Fame for her contributions towards packaging design and making this brand something that is so iconic. So we like to say that this has substance and style, that it brings good taste to taste good.

Tasting Maker’s Mark Classic

So please, I would like you to taste Bill Senior’s taste vision. So that is number one on your board here. You addressed it before, but I’m a terrible actor, wasn’t I? The mash bill for this, can you just quickly run through it? Yeah, this is 70% corn, 16% soft bread with your wheat, and 14% malted barley.

So the unique differences for us within that mash bill are the choice of wheat and the choice of a high amount of malted barley. Within the American whiskey industry, most mash bills are the majority corn and rye, and the amount of malt most people use is around 5% or less. So that malt gives you a flavor, but also gives you a lot of structure and complexity when it comes to your whiskey.

And the wheat gives you that specific spice note and that creaminess that I mentioned, that creaminess not meaning dairy, but meaning that viscosity, that weight on your tongue. So as you go to smell this, I want you to think about two things. A lot of people like to use specific tasting notes, like caramel, vanilla, and oak, those are the category norms.

But depending on where you’re from, I might say caramel, and you might think of caramel in Japan should probably be much less sweet than a caramel in the U.S. So I’d like for you to think about essence first. I’d like for you to think about when you go to smell it, does it have a lot of flavor or a little bit of flavor? Does it have intensity of flavor? Do you have to bury your nose in the glass or does it jump out to you? As you’re smelling it, does it have complexity and depth in the aroma? Are you getting many different elements within that? Or is it quite singular? And then as you go to taste, does the flavor match what’s in the aroma? Or is it disaggregated? As I mentioned with those older American whiskeys, smells great, but the taste is really different. Is there a brace between that? How does it feel on your tongue? Does it coat your tongue? Does it sit on your tongue? And as you go to swallow it on the finish, does that finish have intensity to it? Does it have volume to it? Or does it flash off of your palate really, really quickly? And in general, is it something that you enjoy? Is it something that you feel like, I want to keep this in my mouth or is it something you want to chase out of it? That’s what we think of as the essence of any product.

So you’ll hear us use that as like, how do you assess spirit quality? Whether it’s American whiskey, whether it’s tequila, whether it’s scotch, doesn’t really matter. That concept, no matter where you’re from, whether you’re from Japan, whether you’re from the US, whether you’re from the UK, doesn’t matter. It corresponds to all of us.

But we also must be cognizant that customers and consumers do like specific notes. So within the American whiskey sphere, you will get the caramels, the vanillas, the oak out of this. As you start to smell, you might pick up some of that citrus cherry type of note on the nose.

So now I’d like for you to take a little taste. This is 45% alcohol by volume or 90 proof. So keep that in mind.

Take a little taste, let your tongue get acclimated to the alcohol and then take another behind it and you’ll start to pick up some of those notes. So I’ll give you guys just a couple seconds here. Take a few sips.

One, two, three. However many you need this morning to calm your stomach after the windy roads. So you’ll start to see that kind of mouthfeel.

I talk about that creaminess that coats your tongue, but the finish is really approachable. It’s complex. It’s got that balance, that harmony between the grains, between the yeast, between the oak and the finish.

You get a little bit of those holiday spices on the back end of cinnamon, those nutmegs, maybe some a little bit of other apple pie spice type of notes. Um, that’s really ultimately quite approachable, easy, easy to enjoy as our founder. So from 1953 all the way until 2010, we only make one product and it was maker’s mark classic.

Tasting Maker’s Mark 46

And in 2010, the business had been handed over from Bill senior to Bill junior and Bill junior, which was his son, um, was closing in on retirement. He was handing over the business to his son, Rob Samuels, who was our eighth generation farm distiller and our managing director and my boss. And he and Bill, they were at an event and Rob talked about the brand for a little over an hour and he never mentioned Bill once.

And Bill had a bit of a moment there. Like, Ooh, what is my legacy? You’re really going to be here at, at maker’s mark. Um, Bill also has a fun saying where he says, don’t let the facts get in the way of a good story.

And he said that the other way I’ve heard him tell it to me personally, he said, like, well, I had a dream. I had a dream that I was in a graveyard and I came to a decrepit tombstone that was unloved and uncared for. And as I brushed the moss and debris off of the tombstone, it said, here lies Bill Samuels junior. He didn’t fuck it up.

I thought that that was a great retelling. I’m not sure where the truth really lies, but a retelling of he wanted to make his perfect version of Maker’s Mark.

He wanted to not be known just for making his dad’s whiskey. He wanted to make his perfect version of maker’s mark. And he wanted to start with a taste vision, just like his father, where his father started with something that would be warm, balanced, approachable, easy for you to enjoy.

He wanted to make his perfect version of Maker’s Mark, something that was yummy, something that was Maker’s Mark on steroids and something that had a long finish, but with no bitter aftertaste. But he gave a distinct challenge to his team. He said, you can’t change the match bill.

You can’t change the distillation parameters and you can’t change this barrel. Kind of put a lot of handcuffs on his team, but he works with really smart people in present day. That would be myself and our lead blender, Beth Buckner.

Welcome her into the room. And he would have said to someone like me, you’re our resident smart person. Go figure it out.

And so what the team did is they leveraged a technique from the wine industry where they took 10 new virgin French oak staves and they put it into fully matured cast strength maker’s mark for nine weeks at a cool, cold temperature. And that pulled and expressed different flavors out of maker’s market, pulled up the caramel notes that pulled up the spice notes. And that hit his taste vision for what he was looking for.

So he created this beautiful liquid and he went to his brand theme and said, I have made my perfect version of Maker’s Mark. I said, well, Bill, what are you going to call it? And Bill, if you’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting him, I think you’ll meet him maybe tonight. He’s a fun guy and he hates marketers.

He thinks they’re the fastest way to mess up a product. And so he called independent stage company and independent stage company said, what do you call the stave that went into this? Well, it was just the 46th recipe that we happened to use that worked for your flavor. And so that’s why we call it Maker’s Mark 46, which is quite confusing because it is 47% alcohol by volume.

So is there a post grading on those staves? There is. There is. So think about the wood as a steak.

You can cook it in different ways of time, temperature, and how you cook it infrared versus convection. They all express different flavors. So that’s the proprietary information that ISA controls.

So let’s taste Maker’s Mark 46.

…

So, as you smell, keep in mind those essence. Think about that intensity, that velocity, that harmony, that balance.

And as you go to sip, think about, do they match? What notes are similar and what notes are different? Because remember, this starts as Castrate Maker’s Mark as the finishing step, and that evolves the flavor profile. So there will be some similarities and there will be some differences. So to me, when I think about Bill’s vision of that Maker’s Mark on steroids, this is certainly a bolder version of Maker’s Mark.

It is stronger, not only from the alcohol concentration, but the oak notes are certainly dialed up, the caramel notes are dialed up, and that finish is absolutely longer, in my opinion. So when I think about Maker’s Mark and Maker’s Mark 46, I love Maker’s Mark. Neat on its own, but it also makes great sours.

When I think about that sweetness and that fruitiness, and like a really classic whiskey sour, or even like a stretched sour with some sparkling water, like a highball almost, but with a little bit of sourness to it, this performs so, so well versus anything else within the market. And 46 is really nice also on its own, but it does super well in your stronger cocktails, so think about your Old Fashions or your Manhattans, it is quite, quite nice. And when I’m traveling, my secret go-to is an espresso martini, but swapping out vodka for Maker’s Mark, the caramel and the sweetness, and the oak notes.

I do it with Classic. And it is my go-to secret weapon when I’m traveling, and I’m trying to kick any type of jet lag. So what’s interesting about 46, as well as being its own unique proposition, is it set the guardrails for what innovation is meant to be at Maker’s Mark.

It means that flavor comes from place, that it comes from nature. So there have been so many people that are like, wow, should you do a sherry cask finish? Wouldn’t it be amazing if you took a Laphroaig barrel and you put Maker’s Mark in it to secondary age it? That would be bringing in someone else’s flavor into ours. It wouldn’t be ownable to us.

It wouldn’t be something that our frowners would be proud of. And that flavor comes from nature. It comes from grains, it comes from oak, it comes from yeast, it comes from water, and it comes from time.

How you manipulate and articulate those variables creates the diversity of whiskeys that you see on the shelf. So I think that’s a really powerful lesson for us that has kept us really focused on innovation. While you do see innovations flow out of this distillery, they seem to be very specific, they have a purpose, and they always halo back to what makes Maker’s Mark Classic so, so special.

Tasting Star Hill Farm

So as Ron has taken over the business, he really wanted to ask, what can we really communicate to our customers and consumers about why wheat is such an important choice? Like, how do we explain that flavor profile? Because that is our distinctive and unique asset within Maker’s Mark. The category is dominated by rye. There are very few weeded bourbons.

So how do we really talk about wheat? And that led us to create our first ever new mash bill, which was 70% wheat and 30% malted barley. And you might say, wow, why did you choose that mash bill? Well, remember Classic Maker’s Mark is 70% corn, 16% soft-fermented wheat, 14% malted barley. We just removed the corn.

So we took all the corn out and we focused on our flavoring grains. And then he asked the question of, well, how do you know you went too far unless you go far enough? So that led us to create our second new mash bill, which was 100% malted wheat. And we started to talk a lot about how does wheat, but also what is the impact of grain varietals and what is the impact of terroir, and then why is terroir so impactful and the farming practices that occur within certain regions that drive that flavor of place.

So Star Hill Farm is our newest launch. This is a wheat whiskey within the U.S. This is a cask strength. This is number three on your tasting icon here.

And this is a blend of seven and eight-year-old whiskeys. And if you think about those two mash bills, it’s about 75% of the 70-30, with the remainder coming from the 100%. It goes into five different barrel types.

One is our classic standard char three American oak barrel. Think about that as our experimental control. And then four experimental barrels between American oak, French oak, hybrid barrels, and even looking at surface area within the barrels to drive unique distinct blending streams to give us a lot of complexity within what we have to pull together.

The marrying of the different mash bills happened after maturation. So each mash bill goes into a distinct barrel. Those barrels are aged.

We are not rotating barrels. In this case, we’re letting nature do its work instead of trying to control the consistency. We want that variability.

So when we pull it together, it creates a really unique blending streams for us. So over 80 component blends actually went into this final product here. So I’d like for you to take a taste of number three.

This is just hitting the shelves in mid-May.

This is $100 per bottle. So is this blended for bottling or does it get any extra barrel time that it blends? So it blends and then we let it bat for a full month to let everything really marry and come together and create one lovely whiskey. Yeah, so it’s really rich on the nose.

You get a lot of nice caramel notes on here, kind of honey caramel notes. I get a little bit of gingerbread on here as you go to taste it. Really quite soft and delicate.

Drinks quite a bit less than its alcohol content. So the alcohol content on this is 57.35% alcohol by volume. Drinks a bit under that, but you get some nice chocolate-covered cherry notes on here.

It’s got a different mouthfeel. Yeah, that mouthfeel is really dialed up so you get that mouthfeel impact that we talk about with wheat. And on the finish, really quite flavorful.

It envelops your palate quite nicely. Some toasted pecans and even a little bit of cinnamon, like dry cinnamon spice. So we’re really excited about this release and you’ll see this continue to be unique and distinct vintages each year.

As we are highlighting wheat in this case, we will be exploring different varietals of wheat in years to come, where those varietals are grown, and then ultimately we’ll have regenerative agriculture coming in. But we have learned a lot from this and our learning on Star Hill Farm has led us to make all of our corn and wheat coming from regeneratively certified sources. So because we’ve done this experiment and we’ve learned so much about the importance of agricultural practices, we’ve actually already instituted and implemented that within Makersmart Classic and that entire portfolio coming out.

We were certified in November of 2023 for having all of our new mixed spirit in a certified, so we’re really quite proud of that. I’ve blathered for a while and I know we’re coming up on time. Any questions that you might have for me? Or for Beth? Yeah.

How many different varieties of wheat are in the bottle? For this particular one, this would be wheat, malted wheat, and malted barley. This would just be one varietal of wheat in this particular vintage. In future years, you’ll see us start to explore different varietals of that.

Do you think about adding vintage wheat varieties as well? We do. We do have some historical varietals coming up, as well as for barley. So we’re looking at a couple different aspects of it.

It is difficult to grow distiller’s quality barley in Kentucky due to our climate. We have quite good conditions for barley, and for distiller’s barley, you need stressed conditions. That’s why it tends to be grown in the north-midwest part of the United States.

Is it malted here? We send it to a craft molster in North Carolina. Any other questions? This is a blend of 7- and 8-year-old whiskies. 7- and 8-year-old whiskies. In the Japanese market, we can’t say what percentage of blends. We can only say the lowest mark. So it would be a 7-year-old whiskey in your market.

Within the U.S., we can give more context. So we can say that it was grains harvested, distilled, and barreled in the fall of 2016 and the fall of 2017. So that’s the 7- and 8-year-old whiskey.

In Korea, it would be known as American whiskey, not as wheat whiskey. Within the U.S., again, we have different levels of distinction within American whiskey. In your market, it would just say American whiskey.

Where is Star Hill Farm stored? Is it in the same rickhouses as the rest of the makers, or is it… It used to be, and then I took over an entire warehouse. So we don’t have one whole innovation warehouse.

Deutsche Übersetzung der Transkription

Die Vision hinter Maker’s Mark

Ich möchte mit Maker’s Mark Classic beginnen. Maker’s Mark Classic wurde 1953 von Bill und Margie Samuels kreiert, und sie begannen mit einer Geschmacksvision. Bill und seine Familie stellten seit Generationen Bourbon her und fanden ihn ehrlich gesagt nicht besonders gut.

Sie fanden das Familienrezept nicht besonders gut. Also beschloss er, von vorne anzufangen, das Familienrezept zu verbrennen und ganz neu anzufangen. Und er hatte eine Geschmacksvision.

Er wollte etwas Warmes, Zugängliches, Ausgewogenes, Angenehmes und einfach Gefälliges kreieren. Etwas, das man mit Stolz mit seinen Freunden teilen kann. Und ich komme aus dem Süden der USA, und wenn ich die Rezepte meiner Familie verbrennen würde, wäre ich mir nicht sicher, ob ich wieder ins Haus dürfte.

Das war ein ziemlich mutiger Moment für sie. Ich denke, es spiegelte wirklich seine Ideale wider, was er wirklich schaffen wollte, seine Überzeugung, dass das, was wir machten, einfach nicht gut genug war. Dieses Streben nach Geschmack war etwas, das ihn wirklich antrieb.

…

Er traf also ein paar interessante Entscheidungen zwischen sich und Marcy. Sie haben sich tatsächlich hier in Loretto, Kentucky, niedergelassen, und sie sind wahrscheinlich heute dorthin gefahren. Wenn Sie zum ersten Mal hier sind, denken Sie wahrscheinlich: Wow, habe ich mich verlaufen.

Wenn man von Louisville oder Lexington zur Brennerei kommt, kann es sein, dass man keinen Empfang mehr hat und sich fragt: Bin ich auf dem richtigen Weg? Aber dieser Ort wurde aus zwei wichtigen Gründen bewusst gewählt. Erstens ist der Zugang zu einer Wasserquelle. Wir haben einen 12 und einen 8 Hektar großen See, die uns mit dem Wasser versorgen, das wir zum Maischen verwenden.

Und Wasser ist für amerikanischen Whiskey von entscheidender Bedeutung. Sie haben vielleicht die Statistik gehört, dass 95 % des Bourbons in Kentucky hergestellt werden. Und Sie fragen sich vielleicht: Warum ist das so? Das liegt daran, dass Kentucky auf einem Kalksteinplateau liegt.

Das Kalksteinregal entzieht dem Wasser Eisen, das den Whisky schwarz und scharf werden lassen kann. Außerdem fügt es Kalzium und Magnesium hinzu, was für eine schöne, fruchtige Bourbon-Gärung sorgt. Es verleiht Ihrem Whisky Tiefe und Komplexität.

Die Wasserqualität ist enorm wichtig. Die Möglichkeit, eine eigene Wasserquelle zu haben und deren Qualität zu kontrollieren – und wir besitzen das gesamte Einzugsgebiet um unsere Quelle, um die Wasserqualität und den darunterliegenden Grundwasserleiter zu schützen – ist für die Konsistenz unseres Produkts von entscheidender Bedeutung. Daher war Wasser unsere erste Wahl.

Wahl Nummer zwei war die Nähe zu Getreide. Auf Ihrer Fahrt hierher haben Sie wahrscheinlich viel Ackerland gesehen. Wir haben also guten Zugang zu Mais, Weizen und Roggen.

Nun zu Ihrer Frage: Was war seine wichtigste Entscheidung? Er entschied sich für Weizen, obwohl die Kategorie Roggen lautete. Unsere Maische besteht also aus 70 % Mais, 16 % weichem roten Winterweizen und 14 % Gerstenmalz. Das sind also tatsächlich 70 % Mais.

Ich zeige hier als Beispiel die Flasche: 70 % Mais, 16 % weicher roter Winterweizen und 14 % Gerstenmalz. Diese Nähe zum Getreide war ihnen sehr wichtig. Nicht nur, weil es den Geschmack direkt vor Ort vermittelt, beziehen wir unseren Mais und Weizen aus einem Umkreis von 110 bis 120 Kilometern um die Brennerei, was den Terroir-Geschmack garantiert, sondern wir sind auch eine Brennerei mit nur einer Quelle.

Wir kaufen und verkaufen keine Flüssigprodukte in großen Mengen, was in der amerikanischen Whiskey-Kategorie wirklich einzigartig ist. Wenn man sich heute die Regale in Kentucky ansieht, weiß man nie genau, wer den Whisky herstellt und welche ethischen Grundsätze hinter all dem stehen, was wir herstellen. Die Nähe zu Getreide, die Möglichkeit, nur eine Quelle zu haben, Wasser zu haben und wir setzen uns auch stark für regenerative Landwirtschaft ein, um sicherzustellen, dass wir Getreide höchster Qualität erhalten. Alle unsere Mais- und Weizenbauern sind durch das Unternehmen Regenified, eine vom USDA geprüfte Auswahl für regenerative Landwirtschaft, für regenerative Landwirtschaft zertifiziert.

Und wir glauben, dass gesündere Böden zu nährstoffreicheren Ernten führen, die wiederum für einen aromatischeren Whisky sorgen. Und Sie können diese mitnehmen, sobald Sie sich entschieden haben. Ja, das haben wir.

Es gibt also viel Aufklärung und Überprüfung, aber auch Synergien, denn sie bauen nicht nur für uns, sondern auch andere Nutzpflanzen an, und alle sind als regeneriert zertifiziert. Spurenelemente sind also genauso wichtig für Wasser wie für Ihre Nutzpflanzen. Als er sich für Weizen entschied, hatte Weizen im Vergleich zu Roggen ein ganz besonderes Geschmacksprofil.

Die damals und bis heute übliche Kategorie für amerikanischen Whiskey ist die Wahl von Roggen. Roggen verleiht eine würzige, kräftige Note, die aber eher an schwarzen Pfeffer, Nelken und fast an Gras erinnert, während Weizen süßer ist. Er ist feiner und hat ebenfalls eine würzige Note, die aber eher an warme Weihnachtsgebäck-Gewürze erinnert.

Denken Sie an Zimt und Muskatnuss. Wir verwenden außerdem einen eigenen Hefestamm, der noch aus der Samuels-Generation stammt und uns eine ganz besondere Fruchtnote verleiht. Stellen Sie sich eine frische Kirsch- oder Zitrusnote vor, die je nach Sorte unterschiedlich ausgeprägt ist – und das ist bei uns einzigartig.

Diese Weizenauswahl, die Ihnen dieses einzigartige Backgewürz, diese Cremigkeit verleiht – und mit Cremigkeit meine ich diese Viskosität, dieses Gewicht, diesen Belag auf der Zunge – ist neben dieser fruchtigen Note ziemlich einzigartig bei uns bei Maker’s Mark. Und wir reifen nach Geschmack. Eines der Dinge, die Sie hier sehen werden, ist „vollständig gereift und nach Geschmack gereift“. Sie fragen sich vielleicht, was das genau bedeutet? Es bedeutet, dass wir den Wein mit 110 Proof ins Fass füllen. Das bedeutet eine niedrigere Alkoholkonzentration im Fass, wodurch wir mehr Holzzucker extrahieren und so ein süßeres Profil erhalten. Und wir verwenden nur gerissene Fässer, also nur Fässer, die auf der Seite gelagert werden.

Dadurch wird sichergestellt, dass unsere Flüssigkeit mit allen Bereichen des Fasses in Berührung kommt. In der Branche werden heute häufiger Paletten- oder Vertikallager eingesetzt. Der Bau solcher Lager ist günstiger und effizienter und möglicherweise sogar etwas sicherer im Betrieb.

Allerdings hat diese Wahl einen erheblichen Einfluss auf den Geschmack. Dasselbe gilt für den Eingangsalkoholgehalt. Viele Leute steigen mit einem höheren Alkoholgehalt ein und erhalten mehr Flaschen pro Fass.

Es hat jedoch auch Auswirkungen auf den Geschmack. Wir rotieren unsere Fässer, sodass sie die ersten drei Jahre ihres Lebens oben im Lager verbringen, wo es ziemlich heiß ist. Dadurch wird ein Großteil der Extraktionskraft aus dem Guss gewonnen. Anschließend werden sie für den Rest ihrer Lebensdauer manuell nach unten im Lager gedreht.

Das verlangsamt die Reifung und ermöglicht eine effektive Oxidation. Dadurch wird die Qualität unseres Reifungsbestands konstant gehalten. Die meisten Bourbon-Destillerien verwenden jeweils ein paar Fässer von oben, ein paar von der Mitte und ein paar von unten.

Sie vermischen sie zu ihrem Produkt. Die Variabilität ist in etwa so hoch, aber durch die Rotation ist unsere Variabilität deutlich geringer und das Geschmacksprofil deutlich konsistenter. Wir reifen mindestens sechs, maximal acht Jahre.

Eines der wichtigsten Dinge, die ich Ihnen bei amerikanischem Whiskey mit auf den Weg geben möchte, ist, dass das Alter kein Qualitätsmerkmal ist. Ich denke, das ist wirklich wichtig. Bei den meisten globalen Whiskeys, insbesondere auf den internationalen Märkten, bedeutet ein höheres Alter, dass sie besser sein müssen.

Sie sind in der Regel teurer, und das kommt bei den Verbrauchern durchaus an. Dass das bei amerikanischem Whiskey nicht der Fall ist, hat zwei Gründe. Erstens: Wir verwenden neue Fässer.

Diese neuen Fässer sind extrem aktiv. Das bedeutet, dass das Fass viel Farbe und viel Geschmack hinzufügen wird.

Und dieser Geschmack ist bis zu einem gewissen Grad ganz angenehm. Mit der Zeit, wenn amerikanischer Whiskey in unserem Klima weiter reift – was der zweite Grund für die großen Temperaturschwankungen ist –, wird der Einfluss des neuen Fasses immer stärker. Und irgendwann, abhängig von den Entscheidungen, die Sie im Prozess treffen, wird es das Profil dominieren.

Der Wein verliert sein Gleichgewicht. Die Harmonie der Noten fehlt. Er wird recht tanninhaltig, adstringierend und bitter.

Und es ist, als würde man das Innere eines Fasses mit Docht befeuchten. Alle Getreide- und Fruchtnoten verschwinden, und man erhält nur noch die Fassnoten. So riechen 15-, 20- und 25-jährige amerikanische Whiskeys fantastisch.

Sie riechen so, so gut und schmecken so, so schlecht. Sie sind wirklich schwer zu trinken. Manche Leute haben sich daran gewöhnt und denken, dass amerikanischer Whiskey so schmecken muss. Ich liebe es, mit Leuten zu diskutieren, ob sie Unrecht haben und ich Recht habe. Und weil ich derjenige bin, der spricht, kann ich sagen, dass ich Recht habe.

Das ist also unsere Einführung und eine kurze Beschreibung dessen, was uns in Bezug auf die klassische Maker’s Mark-Flüssigkeit einzigartig und besonders macht. Aber bedenken Sie, dass das nicht das Einzige ist, was eine Marke ausmacht. Wir haben auch unser ikonisches rotes Wachsbad, unser Herstellerzeichen, das SIV, das Etikett und die unverwechselbare Flaschenform – all das sind Entscheidungen von Margie Samuel.

Bill war unser kreatives Genie, wenn es um Flüssigkeiten ging, und unsere wahre Inspiration, wenn es um Verpackungen ging. Sie war die erste Frau, die in die Kentucky Hall of Fame aufgenommen wurde, für ihre Beiträge zum Verpackungsdesign und dafür, dass diese Marke so ikonisch wurde. Wir sagen daher gerne, dass diese Marke Substanz und Stil hat und guten Geschmack mit gutem Geschmack verbindet.

Verkostung Maker’s Mark

Also, bitte, ich möchte, dass Sie Bill Seniors Geschmacksvision probieren. Das ist also die Nummer eins auf Ihrer Liste. Sie haben es schon angesprochen, aber ich bin ein miserabler Schauspieler, nicht wahr? Können Sie die Maische kurz durchgehen? Ja, das sind 70 % Mais, 16 % Weichbrot mit Ihrem Weizen und 14 % Gerstenmalz.

Die einzigartigen Unterschiede innerhalb dieser Maische liegen für uns in der Wahl des Weizens und der hohen Gerstenmalzmenge. In der amerikanischen Whiskeyindustrie bestehen die meisten Maischemischungen hauptsächlich aus Mais und Roggen, und der Malzanteil liegt meist bei etwa 5 % oder weniger. Dieses Malz verleiht dem Whiskey nicht nur Geschmack, sondern auch Struktur und Komplexität.

Und der Weizen verleiht Ihnen die spezifische Gewürznote und die erwähnte Cremigkeit. Cremigkeit bedeutet nicht Milchigkeit, sondern Viskosität, dieses Gewicht auf der Zunge. Denken Sie beim Riechen an zwei Dinge. Viele Menschen legen Wert auf spezifische Geschmacksnoten wie Karamell, Vanille und Eiche – das sind die typischen Kategorien.

Aber je nachdem, woher Sie kommen, würde ich vielleicht Karamell sagen, und Sie denken vielleicht, dass Karamell in Japan viel weniger süß sein sollte als Karamell in den USA. Denken Sie also zunächst an die Essenz. Wenn Sie daran riechen, denken Sie darüber nach: Hat er viel oder wenig Aroma? Ist er intensiv? Müssen Sie Ihre Nase ins Glas stecken oder springt er Ihnen sofort ins Auge? Ist das Aroma beim Riechen komplex und tiefgründig? Nehmen Sie viele verschiedene Elemente wahr? Oder ist es eher einzigartig? Und wenn Sie dann probieren: Passt der Geschmack zum Aroma? Oder ist er disaggregiert? Wie ich schon bei diesen älteren amerikanischen Whiskeys erwähnt habe: Er riecht toll, aber der Geschmack ist ganz anders. Gibt es da eine Klammer dazwischen? Wie fühlt er sich auf der Zunge an? Bedeckt er die Zunge? Bleibt er auf der Zunge? Und wenn Sie ihn im Abgang schlucken, ist dieser intensiv? Hat er Volumen? Oder vergeht es wirklich schnell am Gaumen? Und generell: Ist es etwas, das man genießt? Ist es etwas, das man im Mund behalten möchte, oder ist es etwas, das man schnell wieder verdrängen möchte? Das ist für uns die Essenz eines jeden Produkts.

Sie hören uns also fragen: Wie beurteilt man die Qualität einer Spirituose? Ob amerikanischer Whiskey, Tequila oder Scotch – das spielt keine Rolle. Dieses Konzept ist unabhängig von der Herkunft – ob aus Japan, den USA oder Großbritannien – für uns alle relevant.

Wir müssen uns aber auch darüber im Klaren sein, dass Kunden und Konsumenten bestimmte Noten mögen. Im amerikanischen Whiskeybereich findet man Karamell, Vanille und Eiche. Beim Riechen nimmt man vielleicht eine zitronig-kirschartige Note wahr.

Jetzt möchte ich, dass Sie eine kleine Kostprobe nehmen. Der Alkoholgehalt liegt bei 45 Vol.-%, also 90 Proof. Denken Sie also daran.

Probieren Sie ein wenig, gewöhnen Sie Ihre Zunge an den Alkohol und probieren Sie anschließend noch einmal, dann werden Sie einige dieser Noten wahrnehmen. Ich gebe Ihnen nur ein paar Sekunden Zeit. Nehmen Sie ein paar Schlucke.

Eins, zwei, drei. So viele, wie Sie heute Morgen brauchen, um Ihren Magen nach den kurvigen Straßen zu beruhigen. So bekommen Sie bald ein Gefühl im Mund.

Ich spreche von der Cremigkeit, die die Zunge umhüllt, aber der Abgang ist wirklich zugänglich. Er ist komplex. Er hat diese Balance, diese Harmonie zwischen den Körnern, der Hefe, der Eiche und dem Abgang.

Man schmeckt ein bisschen Weihnachtsgewürz, Zimt, Muskatnüsse und vielleicht auch ein bisschen Apfelkuchengewürz. Das ist wirklich sehr zugänglich, einfach und leicht zu genießen, wie unser Gründer es nannte. Von 1953 bis 2010 haben wir nur ein Produkt hergestellt, und zwar Maker’s Mark Classic.

Verkostung Maker’s 46

Und 2010 wurde das Geschäft von Bill Senior an Bill Junior übergeben, und Bill Junior, sein Sohn, stand kurz vor dem Ruhestand. Er übergab das Geschäft an seinen Sohn Rob Samuels, unseren Farmbrenner in achter Generation, unseren Geschäftsführer und meinen Chef. Er und Bill waren auf einer Veranstaltung, und Rob sprach etwas über eine Stunde lang über die Marke, ohne Bill ein einziges Mal zu erwähnen.

Und Bill hatte da einen kleinen Moment. So nach dem Motto: „Oh, was ist mein Vermächtnis? Du wirst wirklich hier sein, bei Maker’s Mark.“ Bill hat auch ein lustiges Sprichwort: „Lass die Fakten einer guten Geschichte nicht im Weg stehen.“

Und er sagte, ich habe es auch so gehört: „Ich hatte einen Traum. Ich war auf einem Friedhof und kam zu einem verfallenen Grabstein, der ungepflegt und ungepflegt war.“ Und als ich Moos und Schutt vom Grabstein wischte, stand da: „Hier liegt Bill Samuels junior.“ Er hat es nicht vermasselt.

Ich fand, das war eine großartige Nacherzählung. Ich bin mir nicht sicher, wo die Wahrheit wirklich liegt, aber es war eine Nacherzählung davon, wie er seine perfekte Version von Maker’s Mark erschaffen wollte.

Er wollte nicht nur für den Whiskey seines Vaters bekannt sein. Er wollte seine perfekte Version des Maker’s Mark kreieren. Und er wollte mit einer Geschmacksvision beginnen, genau wie sein Vater, der mit etwas begann, das warm, ausgewogen, zugänglich und leicht zu genießen sein sollte.

Er wollte seine perfekte Version von Maker’s Mark kreieren, etwas Leckeres, etwas, das wie Maker’s Mark auf Steroiden wirkte und einen langen Abgang hatte, aber keinen bitteren Nachgeschmack. Doch er stellte sein Team vor eine besondere Herausforderung: „Man kann das Spielprogramm nicht ändern.“

Man kann die Destillationsparameter nicht ändern und man kann dieses Fass nicht austauschen. Das hat seinem Team zwar einige Handschellen angelegt, aber er arbeitet heute mit wirklich klugen Leuten zusammen. Das sind ich und unsere Chef-Mixerin Beth Buckner.

Heißen Sie sie im Raum willkommen. Und zu jemandem wie mir hätte er gesagt: „Du bist unser kluger Kopf. Finde es heraus.“

Das Team nutzte eine Technik aus der Weinindustrie: Zehn neue, unbehandelte französische Eichendauben wurden neun Wochen lang bei kühler Temperatur in voll ausgereiften, gussfesten Fassfässern mit Herstellersiegel eingelegt. Dadurch wurden verschiedene Aromen aus dem Herstellersiegel herausgearbeitet und zum Ausdruck gebracht, insbesondere Karamellnoten und Gewürznoten. Und das traf genau seine Geschmacksvorstellungen.

Also kreierte er diese wunderschöne Flüssigkeit und ging zu seinem Markenthema über und sagte: „Ich habe meine perfekte Version von Maker’s Mark kreiert.“ Ich sagte: „Also, Bill, wie wirst du es nennen?“ Und Bill, wenn Sie jemals das Vergnügen hatten, ihn kennenzulernen, werden Sie ihn vielleicht heute Abend kennenlernen. Er ist ein lustiger Typ und hasst Marketingleute.

Er glaubt, das sei der schnellste Weg, ein Produkt zu verderben. Also rief er die Independent Stage Company an, und die fragte: „Wie nennt man die Daube, die hier drin steckt?“ Nun, es war einfach das 46. Rezept, das wir zufällig verwendet haben und das für Ihren Geschmack perfekt war. Deshalb nennen wir es Maker’s Mark 46, was ziemlich verwirrend ist, da es 47 Vol.-% Alkohol enthält.

Gibt es also eine Nachbewertung dieser Dauben? Ja, die gibt es. Stellen Sie sich das Holz wie ein Steak vor.

Sie können es auf unterschiedliche Weise zubereiten – je nach Zeit, Temperatur und Infrarot- oder Konvektionsmodus. Alle Zubereitungsarten erzeugen unterschiedliche Aromen. Dies sind die geschützten Informationen, die ISA kontrolliert.

Probieren wir also Maker’s Mark 46.

…

Denken Sie beim Riechen an diese Essenz. Denken Sie an die Intensität, die Geschwindigkeit, die Harmonie, das Gleichgewicht.

Und während Sie nippen, überlegen Sie: Passen sie zusammen? Welche Noten ähneln sich, welche unterscheiden sich? Denn denken Sie daran: Es beginnt mit der Kastration von Maker’s Mark, und das entwickelt das Geschmacksprofil. Es wird also Ähnlichkeiten und Unterschiede geben. Wenn ich an Bills Vision von Maker’s Mark auf Steroiden denke, ist dies für mich definitiv eine kräftigere Version von Maker’s Mark.

Es ist stärker, nicht nur wegen des Alkoholgehalts, sondern auch wegen der deutlich ausgeprägten Eichen- und Karamellnoten und des meiner Meinung nach deutlich längeren Abgangs. Wenn ich an Maker’s Mark und Maker’s Mark 46 denke, liebe ich Maker’s Mark. Pur schmeckt es hervorragend, aber auch für Sours ist es hervorragend geeignet.

Wenn ich an diese Süße und Fruchtigkeit denke, an einen klassischen Whiskey Sour oder auch an einen gestreckten Sour mit etwas Sprudelwasser, fast wie ein Highball, aber mit einer leichten Säure, dann schneidet dieser im Vergleich zu allen anderen auf dem Markt so unglaublich gut ab. Und 46 ist auch pur sehr lecker, aber auch in kräftigeren Cocktails, wie Old Fashions oder Manhattans, ist er einfach super. Und auf Reisen ist mein Geheimtipp ein Espresso Martini, aber ich ersetze Wodka durch Maker’s Mark, das Karamell, die Süße und die Eichennoten.

Ich mache es mit Classic. Es ist meine Geheimwaffe auf Reisen, wenn ich versuche, Jetlag zu bekämpfen. Das Interessante an 46 ist also nicht nur sein einzigartiges Angebot, sondern auch, dass es Maßstäbe für Innovation bei Maker’s Mark setzt.

Es bedeutet, dass Geschmack vom Ort kommt, von der Natur. Viele Leute fragen sich: „Wow, sollte man ein Sherryfass-Finish machen?“ Wäre es nicht fantastisch, ein Laphroaig-Fass zu nehmen und Maker’s Mark hineinzugeben, um es nachreifen zu lassen? Damit würden wir den Geschmack von jemand anderem in unseren bringen. Wir hätten keinen Einfluss darauf.

Es wäre nichts, worauf unsere Missbilliger stolz wären. Und dieser Geschmack kommt aus der Natur. Er kommt vom Getreide, von der Eiche, von der Hefe, vom Wasser und von der Zeit.

Die Manipulation und Artikulation dieser Variablen bestimmt die Vielfalt der Whiskys im Regal. Ich denke, das ist eine wichtige Lektion für uns, die uns dazu gebracht hat, uns weiterhin intensiv auf Innovation zu konzentrieren. Zwar kommen aus dieser Brennerei immer wieder Innovationen, doch diese scheinen sehr spezifisch zu sein, haben einen bestimmten Zweck und erinnern immer wieder an das, was Maker’s Mark Classic so besonders macht.

Verkostung des Star Hill Farm

Als Ron das Geschäft übernahm, wollte er unbedingt wissen, was wir unseren Kunden und Konsumenten vermitteln können, warum Weizen eine so wichtige Wahl ist. Wie erklären wir beispielsweise dieses Geschmacksprofil? Denn das ist unser unverwechselbares und einzigartiges Merkmal von Maker’s Mark. Die Kategorie wird von Roggen dominiert. Es gibt nur sehr wenige Bourbons mit Weizenanteil.

Wie sprechen wir also wirklich über Weizen? Und das brachte uns dazu, unsere erste neue Maische zu entwickeln, die aus 70 % Weizen und 30 % Gerstenmalz bestand. Und Sie fragen sich vielleicht: Wow, warum haben Sie sich für diese Maische entschieden? Nun, erinnern Sie sich: Classic Maker’s Mark besteht aus 70 % Mais, 16 % weich vergorenem Weizen und 14 % Gerstenmalz. Wir haben lediglich den Mais weggelassen.

Also haben wir den Mais entfernt und uns auf unsere Aromakörner konzentriert. Und dann stellte er die Frage: „Woran erkennt man, dass man zu weit gegangen ist, wenn man nicht weit genug gegangen ist?“ Das führte uns zu unserer zweiten neuen Maische, die aus 100 % gemälztem Weizen bestand. Wir begannen viel darüber zu sprechen, wie Weizen funktioniert, aber auch über den Einfluss der Getreidesorten und des Terroirs, warum das Terroir so wichtig ist und welche landwirtschaftlichen Praktiken in bestimmten Regionen den Geschmack des Ortes prägen.

Star Hill Farm ist unsere neueste Kreation. Es handelt sich um einen Weizenwhisky aus den USA. Er hat Fassstärke. Er ist Nummer drei auf Ihrem Verkostungssymbol hier.

Dies ist ein Blend aus sieben- und achtjährigen Whiskys. Die Maischemischungen bestehen zu etwa 75 % aus dem 70-30er-Jahrgang, der Rest aus dem 100-prozentigen. Er wird in fünf verschiedenen Fässern gelagert.

Eines davon ist unser klassisches Standard-Char-Drei-Faß aus amerikanischer Eiche. Betrachten Sie es als unsere experimentelle Kontrolle. Dann kommen vier experimentelle Fässer aus amerikanischer, französischer und Hybridfässern. Wir betrachten sogar die Oberfläche innerhalb der Fässer, um einzigartige, unterschiedliche Mischströme zu erzeugen und so die Komplexität unserer Mischungen zu erhöhen.

Die Vermählung der verschiedenen Maischemischungen erfolgte nach der Reifung. Jede Maischemischung kommt also in ein eigenes Fass. Diese Fässer werden gelagert.

Wir lassen die Fässer nicht rotieren. Wir lassen die Natur ihre Arbeit machen, anstatt zu versuchen, die Konsistenz zu kontrollieren. Wir wollen diese Variabilität.

Wenn wir alles zusammenfügen, entstehen einzigartige Mischungen. Über 80 Komponenten sind in dieses Endprodukt eingeflossen. Ich möchte Ihnen Nummer drei vorstellen.

Dies kommt erst Mitte Mai in die Regale.

Die Flasche kostet 100 Dollar. Wird er also für die Abfüllung verschnitten oder reift er zusätzlich im Fass? Wir verschnitten ihn und lassen ihn dann einen ganzen Monat ziehen, damit sich alles gut verbindet und ein wunderbarer Whiskey entsteht. Ja, er hat ein wirklich reichhaltiges Aroma.

Man schmeckt viele schöne Karamellnoten, eine Art Honigkaramell. Ich schmecke beim Probieren auch ein bisschen Lebkuchen. Wirklich sehr weich und zart.

Trinkt sich deutlich weniger als sein Alkoholgehalt. Der Alkoholgehalt liegt bei 57,35 Vol.-%. Trinkt sich etwas weniger, aber man schmeckt hier schöne schokoladenüberzogene Kirschnoten.

Es hat ein anderes Mundgefühl. Ja, das Mundgefühl ist wirklich intensiv, sodass man genau das Mundgefühl bekommt, das wir bei Weizen kennen. Und im Abgang ist es wirklich sehr aromatisch.

Es umhüllt den Gaumen sehr angenehm. Noten von gerösteten Pekannüssen und sogar etwas Zimt, wie trockenes Zimtgewürz. Wir freuen uns sehr über diese Veröffentlichung und werden sehen, dass diese Jahrgänge jedes Jahr einzigartig und unverwechselbar sind.

Da wir in diesem Fall Weizen in den Mittelpunkt stellen, werden wir in den kommenden Jahren verschiedene Weizensorten und deren Anbaugebiete untersuchen und schließlich die regenerative Landwirtschaft einführen. Wir haben viel daraus gelernt, und unsere Erfahrungen auf der Star Hill Farm haben uns dazu gebracht, unseren gesamten Mais und Weizen aus zertifiziert regenerativen Quellen zu beziehen. Da wir dieses Experiment durchgeführt und so viel über die Bedeutung landwirtschaftlicher Praktiken gelernt haben, haben wir dies bereits in Makersmart Classic und dem gesamten kommenden Portfolio umgesetzt.

Wir wurden im November 2023 für die Zertifizierung aller unserer neuen Spirituosen zertifiziert, worauf wir wirklich stolz sind. Ich habe eine Weile darüber geredet und weiß, dass wir pünktlich sind. Hast du Fragen an mich? Oder an Beth? Ja.

Wie viele verschiedene Weizensorten sind in der Flasche? In diesem Fall sind es Weizen, Weizenmalz und Gerstenmalz. Dies ist nur eine Weizensorte dieses Jahrgangs. In den kommenden Jahren werden wir weitere Sorten ausprobieren.

Denken Sie darüber nach, auch alte Weizensorten in Ihr Sortiment aufzunehmen? Ja. Wir haben einige historische Sorten in Planung, ebenso wie Gerste. Wir prüfen also verschiedene Aspekte.

Aufgrund unseres Klimas ist es schwierig, in Kentucky hochwertige Gerste anzubauen. Wir haben recht gute Bedingungen für Gerste, während für Brenngerste strenge Bedingungen erforderlich sind. Deshalb wird sie hauptsächlich im Nord-Mittwesten der USA angebaut.

Wird er hier gemälzt? Wir schicken ihn zu einem Craft-Molster in North Carolina. Noch Fragen? Dies ist ein Blend aus 7- und 8-jährigen Whiskys. 7- und 8-jährige Whiskys. Für den japanischen Markt können wir den Blend-Anteil nicht angeben. Wir können nur die niedrigste Marke nennen. In Ihrem Markt wäre es also ein 7-jähriger Whisky.

In den USA können wir mehr Kontext angeben. So können wir sagen, dass es sich um Getreide handelte, das im Herbst 2016 und Herbst 2017 geerntet, destilliert und in Fässer abgefüllt wurde. Das sind also die 7- und 8-jährigen Whiskys.

In Korea wäre er als amerikanischer Whiskey bekannt, nicht als Weizenwhiskey. In den USA gibt es unterschiedliche Unterscheidungen innerhalb des amerikanischen Whiskeys. In Ihrem Markt würde man einfach „amerikanischer Whiskey“ sagen.

Wo wird Star Hill Farm gelagert? In denselben Lagern wie die anderen Hersteller, oder… Früher war das so, und dann habe ich zusätzlich ein ganzes Lager übernommen. Wir haben also kein einzelnes Innovationslager.

Im Sinne der Transparenz zu unseren Artikeln geben wir bekannt, dass die Kosten des Aufenthalts bei Maker’s Mark von Suntory Global Spirits übernommen wurden. Suntory Global Spirits hat keinen Einfluss auf die Gestaltung der Beiträge zur Reise.