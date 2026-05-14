Maker’s Mark bringt limitierten Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky zum 250. Jahrestag der USA

Zum 250. Jahrestag der Gründung der USA bringen viele verschiedene Hersteller Sondereditionen auf den Markt – diese hier von Maker’s Mark hat eine sehr originelle Idee und einen sozialen Hintergrund: Am 1. Juni wird man eine Sonderabfüllung auf den Markt bringen, von der ein Teil der Einnahmen an die Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) geht, eine Vereinigung, die amerikanische Veteranen bei einem Einstieg in die Landwirtschaft unterstützt. Die originelle Idee ist die Farbkombination, die man sich für die Wachssiegel einfallen hat lassen: Der Verschluss erhält erst eine weiße, dann die übliche rote Wachsschicht, und das Siegel wird in Blau gehalten, sodass sich die amerikanischen Farben rot-weiß-blau ergeben.

Erhältlich wird dieser Maker’s Mark nur in den USA sein, aber für Sammler auf unserer Seite des Atlantiks ist die mit $28,99 ganz normal bepreiste Sonderabfüllung sicher interessant genug, um private Wege zu nutzen, um an eine der Flaschen zu kommen.

Hier die offizielle Pressemitteilung von Maker’s Mark dazu:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

MAKER’S MARK HONORS AMERICA’S 250TH ANNIVERSARY WITH SPECIAL RELEASE SUPPORTING VETERAN FARMERS

Available June 1, the brand’s first-ever red, white and blue bottle will benefit Farmer Veteran Coalition

LORETTO, Ky., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Maker’s Mark, the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon, today unveiled a limited-edition bottle honoring America’s 250th anniversary. The release features the brand’s signature hand-dipped red wax, accented with a white wax dip and a blue rendition of its iconic seal. Beginning June 1, the bottle will be available at select retailers nationwide and a portion of proceeds will benefit Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC), a national nonprofit that has helped more than 58,000 U.S. veterans build meaningful careers in agriculture.

„At Maker’s Mark, we’ve always believed that the character of our bourbon is a direct reflection of the land and the people who care for it. As we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, we are proud to honor those who have served our country twice—first in uniform and now in the fields. Partnering with Farmer Veteran Coalition allows us to merge our passion for regenerative agriculture with a deep respect for our veterans, ensuring the next generation of farmers has the tools to thrive.“ Rob Samuels, eighth generation whisky maker and managing director of Maker’s Mark

„We’re deeply grateful for Maker’s Mark’s support of our Holistic Impactful Veteran Engagement (H.I.V.E.) Program, which is helping veterans build meaningful futures in agriculture. Through this partnership, we can equip more veterans with the training, resources, and community they need to successfully transition from service to farming and build strong, sustainable livelihoods.“ Jeanette Lombardo, CEO of the Farmer Veteran Coalition

The limited-edition release reflects Maker’s Mark’s commitment to regenerative agriculture and support of farming communities. As a certified B Corp and Regenified distillery, Maker’s Mark is advancing these practices through initiatives like its Regenerative Alliance, which provides education and hands-on support to help farmers build healthier, more resilient ecosystems.

„This collaboration also reflects a shared commitment to regenerative agriculture—practices that restore the land, strengthen rural communities, and ensure long-term sustainability. By investing in veteran farmers who are leading the way in these approaches, we are not only supporting their success today but helping to build a resilient agricultural system,“

stated Richard Creppel, FVC Regional Director, US Army.

Partnering with FVC also extends Maker’s Mark’s ongoing support of veterans. Maker’s Mark also releases limited-edition bottles tied to Veterans Day and Memorial Day and, through its Private Selection program, produces a „By Vets, For Vets“ release developed by its Service Veterans employee group and available exclusively at select military base retail outlets. These releases support veteran-focused organizations and programs that benefit service members and their families.

The Maker’s Mark 250th Anniversary limited-edition bottle is Maker’s Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky bottled at 90 proof, with a suggested retail price of $28.99. For more information, please visit makersmark.com.

About Farmer Veteran Coalition

For 17 years, Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) has empowered more than 58,000 veterans nationwide to build meaningful futures in agriculture. Through programs including the Holistic Impactful Veteran Engagement (H.I.V.E.) Program, the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund and the Homegrown By Heroes consumer label, FVC mobilizes veterans to feed America by providing education, resources, community and access to opportunity. Membership is free for all veterans. Learn more at farmvetco.org.