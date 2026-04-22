Maker’s Mark veröffentlicht Star Hill Farm Whisky 2026

Die zweite Ausgabe des Maker’s Mark Star Hill Farm Whisky kommt zwar immer noch nicht nach Deutschland, aber zumindest im Duty Free wird man endlich die Möglichkeit haben, den ersten Weizenwhisky der Destillerie seit 70 Jahren zu erhalten (zur Vorstellung der ersten Ausgabe waren wir im letzten Jahr vor Ort, unseren Bericht sehen Sie hier). Zusätzlich zum Duty Free und natürlich zum Release in den USA gibt es den Star Hill Farm Whisky 2026 auch in Japan, UK und Australien.

Diese erste neue Mash Bill von Maker’s Mark, die den Preis für den weltbesten Wheat Whiskey 2026 gewann, findet man auch in diesem Release. Was es damit auf sich hat, können Sie hier nachlesen:

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MAKER’S MARK CELEBRATES FLAVOR FROM NATURE WITH THE RETURN OF STAR HILL FARM WHISKY 2026

Brand’s first new mash bill expands to Japan and Duty Free following 2025 debut in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia

LORETTO, Ky., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Maker’s Mark® today announced the highly anticipated second release of Star Hill Farm Whisky, the brand’s first new mash bill and first wheat whisky in 70 years. Awarded World’s Best Wheat Whisky 2026, Star Hill Farm Whisky celebrates the role regenerative agriculture plays to create healthier soil and better flavor. The annual release will be available in Japan and Duty Free this year, as well as in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

Star Hill Farm Whisky 2026 by Maker’s Mark Distillery

„My grandparents built Maker’s Mark on the belief that when we invest in the land, it gives back in flavor,“

said Rob Samuels, eighth-generation whisky maker and managing director of Maker’s Mark.

„Star Hill Farm Whisky extends that vision by embracing ingredients sourced from regenerative agriculture. As a proud B Corp and Regenified-certified distillery, we’re helping to define leadership in sustainability for the industry, while working to make Star Hill Farm the most endearing, culturally rich and environmentally responsible homeplace in the world.“

While Maker’s Mark has always used the same mash bill to create a consistent and balanced bourbon, Star Hill Farm Whisky evolves each year, revealing how nature impacts flavor. The inaugural release spotlighted soft red winter wheat—the signature grain in Maker’s Mark’s mash bill. The 2026 release introduces hard red and hard white wheat types, demonstrating how grain diversity translates into greater depth of flavor through distillation, maturation and expert blending.

Star Hill Farm Whisky 2026 by Maker’s Mark Distillery

Star Hill Farm 2026 is crafted from two mash bills: one composed entirely of malted wheat, and another of 70% wheat and 30% malted barley. The final blend—27% wheat, 62% malted wheat and 11% malted barley—delivers a darker, more layered aromatic profile, with a rounder structure and amplified fruit notes compared to that of 2025.

„The first release of Star Hill Farm Whisky was bright, approachable and straightforward; this year we’ve dialed up the complexity. The 2026 release is a balanced blend of seven and eight-year whiskies bottled at cask strength, evolving from first sip to finish. It opens with aromas of molasses, fig and delicate baking spices, followed by notes of zesty citrus, ripe pear and buttery shortbread, and lingers with a soft cinnamon finish.“ Dr. Blake Layfield, master distiller at Maker’s Mark

In 2025, Star Hill Farm Whisky became the first to earn Estate Whiskey certification—a designation Star Hill Farm Whisky 2026 will carry from the Estate Whiskey Alliance® (EWA), established by the University of Kentucky to highlight local sourcing and sustainable production, and recognize whiskey produced entirely on the distillery estate, using grains grown on estate-owned or controlled land.*

Star Hill Farm Whisky expanded Maker’s Mark’s ambition to advance regenerative agriculture with last year’s launch of the Maker’s Mark Regenerative Alliance, whose mission is to foster healthier farm ecosystems through education and hands-on support—already helping convert 58,000 acres of conventional farmland to certified regenerative practices. Extending its impact to consumers, the Alliance invites farms, bars and restaurants to adopt regenerative sourcing and operations, and to bring the story to life through menu storytelling and consumer engagement, with more than 14 partners already signed on.

Bottled at 58.2% ABV (116.4 proof), Star Hill Farm Whisky 2026 will be available for a suggested retail price of $100 USD. In the United States, the limited release will be available at select retailers nationwide and at the Maker’s Mark Distillery with a bookable experience that includes a guided tour of Star Hill Farm paired with cocktails highlighting flavor from nature.

For more information, visit www.starhillfarm.com or www.makersmark.com.