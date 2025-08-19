Auch in Deutschland: Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged 2025

Ab 5. September ist er in den USA erhältlich – ab Mitte September dann auch in einigen ausgewählten anderen Märkten, darunter Deutschland: Der Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged 2025 ist eine der ältesten Abfüllungen von Maker’s Mark, mit bis zu 14 Jahren Reifezeit (die genaue Zusammensetzung finden Sie in der Pressemitteilung). Und dabei lässt er laut Destillerie die überbordenden Tannine, die man sonst in altem Bourbon findet, hintanstehen – die Reifung unter konstant niederen Temperaturen im Felsenkeller bei Maker’s Mark (weil in der PR kein Bild des Kellers dabei war, haben wir es um eines von uns ergänzt) verhindert deren starke Extraktion.

Ca. 150 Euro wird die mit 56,45% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllte Flasche bei uns umgerechnet wohl kosten – und hier erfahren Sie nun alles Weitere:

MAKER’S MARK CELLAR AGED RETURNS IN 2025 – A MASTERFUL BLEND OF THE BRAND’S OLDEST BOURBONS

LORETTO, Ky., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Maker’s Mark®, the iconic Kentucky bourbon driven by the pursuit of better flavor and a better world, today announced the 2025 release of Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged: the global, limited-release expression that delivers the most mature whisky ever blended by the distillery. Now in its third year, Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged is aged to taste, not time – blending 11-, 13- and 14-year-old Maker’s Mark to unlock new depths of flavor.

Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged 2025

„From the beginning, Maker’s Mark has gone to extraordinary lengths to craft an uncompromisingly delicious bourbon, and Cellar Aged 2025 is a continuation of that pursuit. An elevated expression that remains unmistakably Maker’s Mark, Cellar Aged finishes maturing in our LEED-certified limestone cellar, creating a richer, deeper and more complex bourbon.“ Rob Samuels, managing director and eighth-generation whisky maker

Meticulously crafted, Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged 2025 blends 74% 11-year-old, 10% 13-year-old and 16% 14-year-old bourbon for a bold 56.45% ABV (112.9 proof). The result is bright and balanced with vibrant character and a long, smooth finish. The aroma offers rich notes of dark brown sugar, caramelized oak and baked apple. On the palate, creamy fudge, toasted almond and ripe dark cherry interplay with lingering hints of butterscotch, orange zest and soft baking spices.

„Our cellar, built into the natural limestone shelf that surrounds our Star Hill Farm distillery, plays a vital role in shaping the whisky’s final profile — just as our environment has done since our founding,“

said Dr. Blake Layfield, Master Distiller, Maker’s Mark.

„Aging at consistently cool temperatures slows the extraction of wood tannins, allowing oxidation to do its work and developing a bourbon that’s more complex, yet remarkably approachable. By avoiding the overly bitter, tannic notes that can come with traditional long aging, this one-of-a-kind expression challenges everything you think you know about aged bourbon.“

Der Felsenkeller am Gelände von Maker’s Mark. Bild: Whiskyexperts

Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged 2025 will be available for a suggested retail price of USD $175 in the United States, Germany and select Global Travel Retail accounts beginning mid-September. Availability will follow in the United Kingdom, Australia, Korea, Japan, and Singapore later this year and into early 2026.

In the United States, in addition to select retailers nationwide, Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged 2025 will be available for purchase at the Maker’s Mark Distillery beginning September 5th — kicking off Bourbon Heritage Month — by booking the Cellar Aged Experience at https://www.makersmark.com//distillery/visit-us.

For more information, please visit www.makersmark.com.