Tomintoul bringt neue Distillery-only Abfüllungen für die Saison 2026

Schon seit Anfang April hat die Destillerie Tomintoul in der Speyside wieder den Betrieb aufgenommen und das Besucherzentrum geöffnet. Und für diese Saison hat man in der Brennerei zwei neue, nur in der Destillerie erhältliche Abfüllungen aufgelegt: Einen 11 Jahre alten Tomintoul, limitiert auf 1009 Flaschen, und ein Tomintoul 2004 Sauternes Barrique Einzelfass, von dem es nur 318 Flaschen gibt.

Mehr zu den neuen Abfüllungen und über die Touren bei Tomintoul lesen Sie hier bei uns:

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Spring sees Tomintoul Distillery reopen with rare visitor-only releases

Tomintoul Distillery has reopened its doors for the 2026 season, inviting visitors back to the heart of the Cairngorms National Park to experience the craft, heritage and warm hospitality behind its award-winning single malt.

Closed to the public over the winter months, the Speyside distillery now resumes its programme of guided tours, offering whisky lovers the chance to step behind the scenes and experience production in one of Scotland’s most quietly distinctive distilleries.

Set against the rugged landscape of the Cairngorms, Tomintoul has been producing single malt whisky since 1965, drawing on traditional methods that have remained largely unchanged for generations.

Guests can now return to explore behind the scenes of the production areas, meet the team and enjoy guided tastings that bring Tomintoul’s story to life – with the reopening arriving just ahead of the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, when the region welcomes whisky enthusiasts from around the world.

To mark the reopening, Tomintoul has also unveiled two new limited-edition expressions, available exclusively to those visiting the distillery.

Tomintoul 11 Year Old, limited to just 1,009 bottles and priced at £79, showcases the carefully balanced marriage of Oloroso sherry and American oak casks, carefully selected for its depth and gentle complexity.

Alongside it, the Sauternes Barrique Single Cask – a rare release of only 318 individually numbered bottles priced at £225 – brings a rich, fruit-led profile, shaped by its distinctive cask influence while retaining Tomintoul’s signature smooth character.

Robert Fleming, Master Distiller at Tomintoul, said:

“There’s something special about welcoming people back into the distillery each spring. It’s a chance to share not just the whisky, but the place, the process and the people behind it. “These exclusive bottlings are a natural extension of that experience, something visitors can only discover and take away with them from our brand home in the heart of the Cairngorms.”

The 90-minute guided experience takes visitors through the full whisky-making journey, from raw ingredients to spirit, led by the distillery’s team. Tours conclude with a tutored tasting of three Tomintoul single malts, offering a deeper understanding of the smooth, approachable house style that defines the brand.

Robert Fleming added:

“With the Spirit of Speyside Festival just around the corner, it’s an especially exciting time to visit the region, and we’re looking forward to welcoming both new and returning visitors through our doors.”

Tours run from 30th March to 1st November 2026, with advance booking essential. For more information or to book, visit www.TomintoulWhisky.com.