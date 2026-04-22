Brave New Spirits, die Eigner der Witchburn Distillery, die laut der untenstehenden Pressemitteilung noch in diesem Jahr die Produktion im Campbeltown aufnehmen soll, haben ein Beteiligungsprogramm an der Brennerei am ehemaligen Nato-Gelände RAF Machrihanish in Witchburn aufgelegt. Man sucht 15-20 Partner, die für die Summe von 300.000 Pfund jeweils 1% des Unternehmens erhalten würden, sowie einen Anteil der dort produzierten Fässer. Nach fünf Jahren soll man den Anteil für 400.000 Pfund an die Brennerei zurückverkaufen können – oder ihn weiter behalten.

Mehr zum Programm im nachfolgenden Text – darin finden Sie auch die Adresse, an die Sie sich bei Interesse wenden können.

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Witchburn Distillery Announces Equity Programme as Construction Nears Completion

Glasgow / Campbeltown. 22/04/2026. The company behind the Campbeltown region’s newest Whisky Distillery, Witchburn, have announced details of an innovative programme, in which a limited number of equity packages will be made available as the distillery commences production.

The distillery is the brainchild of the founders of successful independent whisky bottler Brave New Spirits, based in Glasgow and now operating in over 40 countries was recently named Scotland’s Independent Bottler Of The Year at Whisky Magazine’s Icons of Whisky Awards.

Witchburn Distillery is first new distillery to be built in the legendary Campbeltown region for many decades. Built on the site of the former NATO & US Navy SEALs base at RAF Machrihanish, Witchburn will operate entirely fossil fuel-free, making it one of the world’s most sustainable distilleries. Following planning permission being granted in 2023, the distillery hardware has now been delivered and the building modifications have started, which will allow distillation to commence within the next few months.

Witchburn has been designed to enable multiple distilling styles, including the recreation of traditional, higher temperature production, most often associated with “direct-fire” distilliation. The distillery will produce unpeated, lightly peated and heavily peated spirit, to provide a genuine variety spirit styles.

Ahead of the final phase of construction, the company are now seeking 15 up to 20 partners to be involved in the launch and initial production. In return for a £300,000 commitment, investors will receive a 1% equity share in the distillery. Each partner will also receive an annual allocation of strictly limited casks of the high-temperature whisky, and a portfolio of additional exclusive privileges.

Five years from the start of the production, investors will have the opportunity to sell their stake back to the distillery for £400,000, or to stay on as partners for a longer period.

Additional benefits for these investors include multiple cases of exclusive Founders bottlings, reserved strictly for shareholders. Founders will also be able to visit the distillery for exclusive events throughout the year, and have their names recorded on a Founder’s wall at Witchburn, forever becoming a part of distillery history.

Commenting on the programme, Witchbun co-founder Alex Springensguth said:

“This is not simply an investment opportunity. It is a unique chance to become part of a distillery at the very moment it comes to life — to help shape its future, to share in its success, and to enjoy a range of exclusive benefits that reflect true ownership, while carrying a piece of Campbeltown’s legacy forward.”

Interested parties are invited to contact the distillery to discuss opportunities in greater detail, by email to alex@witchburndistillery.com

About Brave New Spirits

Brave New Spirits was founded in 2020 by Adam Hochul C Alex Springensguth. They operate their own bonded warehouse and bottling hall in Glasgow, along with a second warehouse in Campbeltown.

They produce a number of whisky brands, including the Cask Masters, WhiskyHeroes, and Whisky of Voodoo ranges, along with high quality volume single malts and blends, such as The Highland Shepherd and Lighthouse.

Brave New Spirits now export to over forty countries and were recently named Independent Bottler of The Year (2026) by Whisky Magazine, following their award as Spirits Bottler of the Year 2024 by The Spirits Business Magazine.

In August 2023, the company received planning permission for their first distillery. Witchburn, in Campbeltown, will have an annual production capacity of 2.7m lpa and is the first distillery in the UK to use an innovative electric-steam boiler to eliminate reliance on fossil fuels. Witchburn Distillery is scheduled to begin spirit production in 2026.