Brave New Spirits erweitert Führungsteam

Der unabhängige Whiskyabfüller Brave New Spirits mit Sitz in Glasgow hat sein Führungsteam erweitert. Danny MacLennan verstärkt das Unternehmen als Finanzdirektor.

Danny MacLennan ist seit 27 Jahren in der Whiskybranche tätig, zuletzt als Finanzdirektor bei Douglas Laing & Co., und hatte zuvor leitende Positionen bei William Grants, Brewdog und Trump International inne.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung von Brand New Spirits:

Brave New Spirits Expand Senior Management Team

Glasgow-based independent whisky bottler Brave New Spirits have expanded their senior management team, with Danny MacLennan joining the company as Financial Director.

Danny’s 27 year career has seen him steeped in the whisky industry, most recently as FD with Douglas Laing & Co, and formerly holding senior positions at William Grants, Brewdog & Trump International. With a unique perspective developed within world reknowned, brand led drinks businesses, Danny will lead the company’s in-house finance team as Brave New Spirits expands operations and develops further into new international markets. He will also play an integral role as BNS’s Witchburn Distillery nears completion, with production scheduled to commence later this year.

Commenting on his appointment, Danny says,

“I am delighted to be joining the team at Brave New Spirits at such a pivotal time in their trajectory. What they have achieved for such a young company is quite remarkable and truly innovative. They have curated a fabulous collection of brands and their vision for Witchburn is unequalled. I am very excited to part of the journey and look forward to the milestones and success of the coming years.“

Company founder & MD Adam Hochul adds,

“We’re very pleased to welcome Danny to our senior management team as our Financial Director. This September sees Brave New Spirits celebrating our fifth anniversary, and this appointment was essential for the growth of the business and our future expansion plans”



Brave New Spirits was founded in 2020, and operate their own bonded warehouse & bottling hall in Glasgow, along with a second warehouse in Campbeltown.

They produce a number of whisky brands, including the Cask Masters, WhiskyHeroes and Whisky of Voodoo ranges, along with high quality volume single malts & blends such The Highland Shepherd & Lighthouse.

Brave New Spirits now export to over forty countries, and in November 2024, were named “Spirits Bottler Of The Year” by Spirits Business Magazine.

In August 2023, the company received planning permission for their first distillery. Witchburn, In Campbeltown, will have an annual production capacity of 2.7m lpa and is the first distillery in the UK to use an innovative electric-steam boiler to eliminate reliance on fossil fuels . Witchburn Distillery is scheduled to begin spirit production in 2025.