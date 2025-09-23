Brave New Spirits bringt seinen bislang ältesten Whisky auf den Markt

Der unabhängige Whiskyabfüller Brave New Spirits aus Glasgow kündigt das Erscheinen seines bislang ältesten Whisky an. Cask Masters Glenburgie 50 Years Old, destilliert im Juli 1975 und abgefüllt am 4. August diesen Jahres, reifte dieser Whisky in einem amerikanischen Bourbonfass und ist mit 40,5 % Vol. abgefüllt. Nur 129 Flaschen dieser Abfüllung werden Anfang Oktober auf den Markt kommen und im Fachhandel und auf ausgewählten Whisky-Festivals weltweit erhältlich sein. Der empfohlene Verkaufspreis in Großbritannien beträgt £1,450, was etwa 1.680 € wären.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung von Brave New Spirits:

Glasgow-based independent whisky bottler Brave New Spirits have announced details of their oldest ever release, a fifty year-old Single Malt, distilled at Glenburgie Distillery in Speyside.

The new bottling is being released as part of their Cask Masters range. Cask Masters places focus on single cask releases from a varied selection of distilleries, with maturation & finishing in first-fill sherry, bourbon or wine barrels. Each release also features sequentially numbered labels bearing the cask number, distillation and bottling dates.



The Glenburgie bottling joins the “Rare & Exclusive” selection of the Cask Masters range, alongside an existing selection of whiskies bottled at over 30 years old. Distilled in July 1975 and bottled on the 4th August this year, this whisky has been matured in an American Bourbon barrel and bottled at 40.5% abv.

The Glenburgie presents nuanced aromas of subtle citrus, gooseberry and “old bottle effect”, leading to a silken texture, green orchard fruit, jasmine tea and delicate oak on the palate. The finish is described as long and balanced, with the jasmine and subtle fruit notes dissipating gently over time.

Just 129 bottles of the Cask Masters Glenburgie 50 Years Old will be released in early October, available through specialist retailers and at selected whisky festivals around the world, with a UK RRP of £1450.

For further details of Brave New Spirits and their whiskies, or Witchburn, their distillery currently under construction in Campbeltown, please visit www.bravenewspirits.com or www.witchburndistillery.com