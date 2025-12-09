Erfolge für Brave New Spirits bei den World Whiskies Awards

Der unabhängige Whiskyabfüller Brave New Spirits aus Glasgow feiert diese Woche den Gewinn mehrerer bedeutender Auszeichnungen bei den World Whiskies Awards – Und wir gratulieren hierzu ganz herzlich!

Brave New Spirits wurde als „Unabhängiger Abfüller des Jahres“ ausgezeichnet und erhielt einen zweiten „Icons“-Award für sein internationales Vertriebsteam. Zusätzlich wurden zwei ihrer Whiskys als „Beste ihrer Kategorie“ prämiert: Der Cask Masters North British 13yo wurde als bester Single Cask Single Grain ausgezeichnet, ihr Ardlair, abgefüllt als „The Untamed Grace“ im Rahmen der WhiskyHeroes-Reihe, zum besten Highland Single Cask Single Malt gekürt wurde.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Aussendung, die wir erhalten haben, wie auf der Website von Brave New Spirits:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

World Whiskies Awards success for Brave New Spirits

Glasgow-based independent whisky bottler Brave New Spirits is celebrating this week after receiving several major awards in an international competition.

At the World Whiskies Awards annual announcement in Edinburgh on 5th December, the company received two “Icons of Whisky – Scotland” awards for the company, along with several additional awards for their whiskies following a series of blind tastings.

The Icons of Whisky awards celebrate the achievements of people and companies across the industry and were presented at the iconic Signet Library in Edinburgh’s historic old town. Brave New Spirits were named as “Independent Bottler of The Year” and received a second Icons award for their international sales team.

Further to the Icon announcements, two BNS whiskies received “Best in Category” awards following a series of blind tastings. Cask Masters North British 13yo received the award for best Single Cask Single Grain, whilst their Ardlair cask, bottled as The Untamed Grace as part of their WhiskyHeroes range, was named as best Highland Single Cask Single Malt.

The World Whiskies Awards and Icons of Whisky are announced by Whisky Magazine each year, with events taking place in Scotland, Ireland, Japan, The USA and Asia. The winning whiskies and companies from each part of the world are then reviewed one final time, prior to the global winners being announced ahead of Whisky Live London in March 2026.

“These awards mean such a lot for our young, small company” said a spokesperson for Brave New Spirits. “To have our business, sales team and whiskies recognised in such a competitive field, alongside some of the most respected names in our industry, is a testament to the efforts of our colleagues and distribution partners around the world.”

Brave New Spirits are currently planning their first releases of 2026, along with finalising the construction on Witchburn Distillery in Campbeltown, said to be the largest independent distillery project in Scotland for over 20 years.

BNS whiskies are now available in over 30 countries, with their first shipments to the USA and Spain scheduled for early 2026.

Brave New Spirits was founded in 2020 and operate their own bonded warehouse & bottling hall in Glasgow, along with a second warehouse in Campbeltown.

They produce a number of whisky brands, including the Cask Masters, WhiskyHeroes and Whisky of Voodoo ranges, along with high quality volume single malts & blends such The Highland Shepherd & Lighthouse.

Brave New Spirits now export to over thirty countries and have now been named Independent Bottler of The Year by Whisky Magazine (2026) & Spirits Business Magazine (2024).

In August 2023, the company received planning permission for their first distillery. Witchburn, In Campbeltown, will have an annual production capacity of 2.7m lpa and is the first distillery in the UK to use an innovative electric-steam boiler to eliminate reliance on fossil fuels. Witchburn Distillery is scheduled to begin spirit production in 2026.