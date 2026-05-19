Woven Whisky plant neue Einrichtung in Leith

Der in Edinburgh ansässige unabhängige Whisky-Maker Woven Whisky stellt heute seine Pläne vor, am „The Shore“ in Leith eine neue Anlage für ihr Whisky-Blending zu errichten. Teil des neuen Komplexes wird auch ein neues Besucherzentrum sein. Hier können die Gäste die oft verborgene Welt des Whisky-Blendings näher kennenlernen. Und zusätzlich bietet sich hier dann für sie auch die Gelegenheit, ihren ihren eigenen Blend kreieren und abfüllen.

Dieses neue „Blending Rooms“-Erlebnis von Woven startet ab sofort. Jeden Donnerstag und Freitag können Gruppen von sechs bis acht Personen dieses zweistündige Erlebnis genießen, das Woven als eine Art „kreative Lehrstunde im Blending“ konzipiert hat. Infos finden auch Sie hier.

Die Fertigstellung der neuen, zweistöckigen Einrichtung ist für das Jahr 2027 geplant. Sie wird künftig die gesamten Blending-Aktivitäten von Woven beherbergen – ergänzt durch Blending-Räume, einen Verkostungsbereich und eine Lounge-Bar.

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WOVEN ANNOUNCE BLENDING ROOMS IN LEITH WHERE GUESTS BECOME THE WHISKY MAKERS

Independent whisky makers unveil plans for a dedicated whisky blending visitor destination on The Shore, with hands-on Blending Rooms experience launching now as phase one

Edinburgh-based Woven Whisky is announcing plans to launch a major new whisky blending facility in Leith, alongside a dedicated visitor experience designed to open up the often hidden world of whisky blending to the public.

Planned for completion in 2027, the new two-floor facility at Brown’s of Leith will house Woven’s full blending operations alongside blending rooms, a tasting space and lounge bar – positioning Leith once again at the centre of whisky innovation and creativity.

studio render – credit GRAS

Launching now as the first phase of that vision is Woven’s new Blending Rooms experience: a hands-on visitor journey where guests blend and bottle their own whisky. Running every Thursday and Friday, groups of six to eight will be able to enjoy the two-hour experience, which Woven has designed to act as ‘a creative apprenticeship in blending’.

Kicking off with a highball at Brown’s of Leith speciality coffee & spirits bar, Haze, guests then move through to the Blending Rooms to nose and taste individual whisky components from Woven’s flavour library, experiment with combinations, and build their own blend under guidance from Woven’s Whisky Maker and Co-Founder, Pete Allison.

Once perfected, they bottle their blend, label it and get to take home their own 100ml bottle, with the option to order larger-scale batches after the experience. The experience is finished off with a farewell cocktail.

Pete Allison, Co-Founder and Whisky Maker at Woven, said:

„For us, this step forward is much bigger than launching a new whisky experience – we want to help build a new future for Scotch whisky in Leith, the place where it first went out to the world.

“Leith was once the beating heart of the whisky industry, but over time blending became something hidden behind closed doors. We want to open that process back up again – and the Blending Rooms are the first step in that vision. We’re opening the door and letting guests blend their own using the same components and techniques we use to create our range.

“This experience is for the makers – whether it’s amateur experiments in coffee, making pizza at home or a long-term relationship with sourdough – the best thing about any craft is rolling up your sleeves and getting stuck in – and that’s what we want to offer in whisky.

“By putting the blending process in the hands of novices and proving they can build incredible whisky, we are hoping to break down the barriers the industry has built around its craft. By the time the full facility opens in 2027, we hope it becomes a place where anyone can come and experience the future of whisky being built in Leith in real time.”

Launched in late 2025, Brown’s of Leith is one of Edinburgh’s most popular recent openings.

Set within the former George Brown & Sons warehouse that was once a cornerstone of Leith’s trading heritage, the building has been revived by a new generation of independent makers, with Woven joining neighbours including Civerinos, ShrimpWreck and Haze in shaping a more creative, contemporary chapter for the neighbourhood.

Gunnar Groves-Raines, Founder of Brown’s of Leith, said:

“We are honoured to have Woven Whisky as part of the Brown’s of Leith family, while they plan their new bonded warehouse within the building. With over a century of industry and production on the Shore, Brown’s is a perfect home for Woven’s bright, contemporary approach to the traditional craft of whisky making and blending.

“Their presence further strengthens the growing creative ecosystem around Brown’s and Custom Lane — bringing together makers, producers and independent businesses connected by craft, collaboration and modern Scottish creativity.”

Leith was where blended whisky making was perfected nearly 200 years ago, and from where Scotch whisky first conquered the world. Once realised in full, Woven’s Blending Rooms at Brown’s of Leith will represent the largest purpose-built investment in whisky blending infrastructure in Leith since the neighbourhood’s golden age as Scotland’s whisky capital in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Priced at £55, bookings for the first blending experiences will open June 1st, consumers can register their interest ahead of time here.

For more information, visit www.wovenwhisky.com.