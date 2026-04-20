Woven’s WXC bei World Whiskies Awards als World’s Best Flavoured Whisky 2026 ausgezeichnet

Zwei Neuigkeiten kommuniziert der in Edinburgh ansässige whisky maker und independent blender Woven in seiner heutigen englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Bei den World Whiskies Awards wurde WXC – ein in Zusammenarbeit mit Assembly Coffee aus London entwickeltes Spirituosengetränk – zum World’s Best Flavoured Whisky 2026 gekürt wurde.

Das gesamte Woven-Sortiment ist jetzt in Frankreich, Italien, Spanien und Neuseeland erhältlich.

L’Explorateur du Goût wird den französischen Markt betreuen. Hier hat Woven zwei Jahre lang durch La Maison du Whisky Bekanntheit erlangt. bevor die Marke in die gehobene Gastronomie und den unabhängigen Einzelhandel expandiert. Compagnia dei Caraibi wird die Marke in Italien vertreten, Wkyregal in Spanien und Highland Fern in Neuseeland.

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WOVEN ACCELERATES INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION FOLLOWING AWARD-WINNING START TO 2026

Independent blender doubles down on its commitment to flavour as refreshed core range expands into four new markets

Edinburgh-based whisky maker Woven has secured four new international distribution partnerships across France, Italy, Spain and New Zealand, marking a significant step in the brand’s global expansion.

The announcement marks a major breakthrough in Woven’s international growth strategy, underpinned by rising global demand for flavour-driven, accessible whisky. Each market has been selected based on clear indicators of this demand, alongside a shift toward flavour and value, and an openness to new whisky propositions.

The announcement is bolstered by recent recognition at the World Whiskies Awards, where WXC – a collaborative spirit drink created with London’s Assembly Coffee – was named World’s Best Flavoured Whisky 2026, providing further validation of Woven’s focus on flavour-led innovation as it enters new territories.

Nick Ravenhall, Managing Director of Woven, said:

“We’re new into these markets, but the drinker we’re built for is already there. They get it instantly, and right now they’re hugely under served by the category. That’s the opportunity. “The whisky industry has traditionally been led by heritage and prestige. That still matters in the right context, but it’s no longer enough on its own. We’re not seeing people walk away from whisky, we’re seeing them get more selective. Propositions that stack up on flavour and value are finding their audience. Those that don’t are sitting on shelves. Right now, the whiskies delivering on flavour and value – often blends – are the ones winning that race.”

Recent figures from the Scotch Whisky Association reflect that shift. While single malt exports fell 6% to £1.6bn in 2025, blends remained stable – a sign that value and drinkability are holding firm as priorities change.

Woven’s approach is deliberately less traditional, treating whisky as a creative category rather than a fixed set of rules. Its core range spans four categories of blended Scotch, world blends, blended malt and flavoured whisky, allowing the brand to compete across multiple segments as it expands internationally. The portfolio is designed to let drinkers move freely across styles, without gatekeeping or the fear of doing it wrong.

Pete Allison, Co-Founder and Whisky Maker, said:

„At one of our recent events, someone told me they loved our premium whisky Superblend, but couldn’t have it as their go-to because of the price. From that conversation, we spent three months sourcing components from around the world to meet that drinker exactly where they are. Whisky is great at selling just-out-of-reach aspirations, but we wanted to meet people right now. That was the moment our new house pour, Woven Whisky, was born.“

France and Italy represent large, established markets where Woven is now scaling beyond early specialist listings. Spain is one of the few European markets in growth, with export values up 6% in 2025, while New Zealand offers a highly engaged consumer base open to challenging traditional whisky norms.

L’Explorateur du Goût will handle France, where Woven has spent two years building awareness through La Maison du Whisky, before expanding into the premium on-trade and independent retail. Compagnia dei Caraibi will represent the brand in Italy, Wkyregal in Spain and Highland Fern in New Zealand respectively.

Woven’s full range is now available across France, Italy, Spain, and New Zealand. For more information please visit www.wovenwhisky.com.