Tomintoul Distillery unterstützt Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team mit modernen Gerätschaften

Die Destillerie Tomintoul setzt ihre Unterstützungsarbeit für das Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team fort (über die Unterstützungsarbeit im letzten Jahr berichteten wir hier) und stellt Mittel bereit, um für die Einsatzkräfte modernste Signalgeber für Lawinenverschüttete zu erwerben, um so deren eigene Sicherheit zu erhöhen. Wer in Gefahr geratene retten will, muss sich selbst in Gefahr begeben – und um diese zumindest etwas beherrschbarer zu machen, müssen die Helfer im Fall einer Verschüttung rasch gefunden werden.

Tomintoul Distillery backs volunteers on the frontline of Scotland’s mountain rescue with lifesaving avalanche tech

Volunteers who risk their lives to save others in the Cairngorms are heading into the mountains with a crucial new layer of protection thanks to Tomintoul Distillery’s continued support as the Official Spirit of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT).

The most recent round of funding from Tomintoul has enabled CMRT to upgrade its avalanche safety kit with new transceivers for the entire team. These small, powerful devices are designed for the worst-case scenario: locating a rescuer buried beneath the snowpack after an avalanche. In the Cairngorms, where volunteers operate in some of Scotland’s most hazardous conditions, this technology can mean the difference between life and death.

CMRT deputy team leader, Willie Anderson, explains:



“Avalanche transceivers are a basic but lifesaving part of kit. They give our volunteers an extra degree of safety when working in high risk conditions, dramatically speeding up our ability to find any of the team at risk. “Our volunteers regularly go out in the dark, in storms and in places where avalanches are a very real danger. These devices don’t just help us help others — they help us protect our own. Seconds really do save lives and Tomintoul’s support means we can operate in the mountains better protected and better prepared.”

Alongside the vital equipment boost, the Speyside distillery has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the CMRT, announcing a third consecutive year of support. The milestone arrives at a meaningful moment for Tomintoul Distillery as it closes out its 60th anniversary year — six decades rooted in the Cairngorms, shaped by its landscape and deeply connected to the people who protect it.

Robert Fleming, Master Distiller, said:

“Our surrounding landscape shapes our whisky – from the water and the climate to the mountain air. But it’s the people who safeguard this place who truly inspire us. Supporting CMRT isn’t just a sponsorship — it’s real, lifesaving impact on the ground. These volunteers go out in conditions most of us can barely imagine and we’re proud to stand with them as we enter our third year together.”

CMRT remains one of the busiest mountain rescue teams in Scotland, with around 40 highly trained volunteers responding to many callouts each year across the Northern Cairngorms, Ben Alder and the Monadhliath Mountains — some of the most challenging terrain in Scotland. The team relies heavily on donations and grants to maintain its kit, training and operational readiness.

As the team reflects on another demanding winter season in the mountains, Tomintoul’s continued backing helps ensure that the volunteers who protect the region are protected themselves.

Visit www.TomintoulWhisky.com to find out more.