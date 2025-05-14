Tomintoul unterstützt das Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team auch 2025

Bereits im vergangenen Jahr unterstützte die Speyside-Destillerie Tomintoul das Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team und übergab der Organisation ein Wiederbelebungssystem im Wert von 8.000 Pfund (wir berichteten). Ihr Engagement wird die Brennerei auch 2025 fortsetzen, und startet in dieses zweites Jahr als offizieller Spirituosenpartner des freiwilligen Rettungsdienstes. Die Summe, die in der Pressemitteilung nicht näher beziffert ist, wird dazu beitragen, die Ausrüstung des Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Teams auf dem neuesten Stand zu halten und die Sicherheit des Teams zu gewährleisten.

Das Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) ist eine in Schottland registrierte Wohltätigkeitsorganisation und Teil der Independent Scottish Mountain Rescue (iSMR). Das CMRT ist eines der meistbeschäftigten Bergrettungsteams Schottlands und rückt das ganze Jahr über zu zahlreichen Unfällen, Verletzungen und Lawinen aus.

Hier die Presseaussendung dazu:

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team secures second year of funding from Tomintoul Distillery

Tomintoul Single Malt has today pledged its continued support for the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT), entering its second year as the official spirits partner of the voluntary emergency service.

This continued program of funding cements Tomintoul Distillery’s commitment to the long-term partnership which recognises the value the 40-strong voluntary service brings to the local area.

The sum will go toward keeping Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team’s equipment up to date, and their team safe, in turn allowing the local community and visitors to continue to enjoy the stunningly, beautiful rugged landscapes that the region has to offer.

Robert Fleming, Distilleries Director and Master Distiller of Angus Dundee Distillers, which owns and operates Tomintoul Distillery, said:

“It’s been an honour to support the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team’s mission over the past year by helping to ensure they have the resources they need to save lives, and allowing us to safely enjoy the inspiring nature which surrounds the distillery. “I’m reminded how natural a partnership this is for us – this incredible organisation embodies the same resilience, commitment and spirit of exploration that Tomintoul Single Malt stands for. As we enter our second year of this partnership, we hope to further strengthen our bond with this brave team of volunteers and with the Cairngorms community as a whole.”

In year one, Tomintoul Single Malt worked with the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team to identify areas where support was needed most, with the funds donated going towards much needed kit and supplies, as well as enhancing training exercises and education opportunities for the dedicated team and their supporters.

Deputy Team Leader of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team, Willie Anderson, said:

“As ‘The Official Spirit of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team’ we are pleased that we are able to continue our partnership with Tomintoul into its second year. As one of the busiest mountain rescue teams in Britain the partnership support from Tomintoul Distillery, and their equipment donations, is essential to allowing us to operate safely and efficiently. Our partnership allows us to continue our important rescue work in the mountains allowing us to help folk who get into difficulty, all year round.”

Visit www.TomintoulWhisky.com to find out more.