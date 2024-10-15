Eden Mill geht Partnerschaft mit Biotech-Unternehmen MiAlgae zur Verwertung von Whisky-Abwasser ein

Dass Whiskyerzeugung ein sehr energie- und wasseraufwendiges Unterfangen ist, ist kein Geheimnis. Um diese Produktion gleichzeitig effizienter und umweltbewusster zu gestalten, suchen Brennereien immer wieder nach neuen Wegen zur Reduktion von Abfall oder Energieverbrauch.

Einen interessanten neuen Weg geht hier Eden Mill in den Lowlands. Man ist eine langfristige Partnerschaft mit dem Biotech-Unternehmen MiAlgae eingegangen (das Unternehmen ist seit längerem Partner der Whiskyindustrie – siehe hier und hier), um das Abwasser der Whiskyproduktion sekundär nutzbar zu machen. Damit wird MiAlgae Mikroalgen ernähren, die damit eine nachhaltige Quelle für Omega-3 Fettsäuren werden. Der Gedanke dahinter ist, dass man den Fioschfang zum Zweck der Omega-3 Produktion damit überflüssig machen kann und so einen Beitrag gegen die Überfischung leistet.

Wie genau das geht, und was man sich von der Partnerschaft erhofft, lesen Sie hier:

EDEN MILL ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP WITH BIOTECH MIALGAE

Independent Scottish distillery Eden Mill has announced a partnership with leading Scottish biotech company, and Earthshot Prize finalists, MiAlgae, to repurpose whisky effluent, a by-product of distillation, to grow microalgae as a sustainable source of Omega-3s.

Global demand for Omega-3s, traditionally sourced from wild-caught fish, is driving unsustainable overfishing – with 16 million tonnes of wild-caught oceanic fish annually.

MiAlgae offers a circular solution by growing algae – the original source of Omega-3s – through an innovative process that eliminates the need for fish, ensuring a stable and sustainable supply of these essential nutrients.

In this first of-its-kind partnership with a distillery, MiAlgae will utilise whisky by-products from Eden Mill’s distillation process to nurture Omega-3-rich microalgae. MiAlgae’s process operates at scale and is cost effective, ensuring sustainability remains affordable without compromising impact.

Eden Mill has installed an effluent storage tank at its distillery as they progress toward the completion of their brand home, located just seven minutes from St Andrews. Due to re-commence distillation early in 2025, Eden Mill will open its doors to visitors from Spring onwards.

Commenting on the partnership, Rennie Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer at Eden Mill, said:

“We are delighted to announce our long-term partnership with MiAlgae, making use of their advanced bio-technology to create sustainable Omega-3 from our distillery’s effluent waste. Sustainability is a hugely important part of our distillery plans, and for our business as a whole, so the team are excited to see a by-product given an environmentally friendly second-use.”

Douglas Martin, Founder and Managing Director at MiAlgae, said:

“By partnering with Eden Mill, we will use nutrients from their distillery by-products to grow our eco-friendly Omega-3-rich microalgae. We’ll also upcycle the effluent to clean water. Their shared commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission to advance biotechnology for good.”

MiAlgae has recently been recognised as a finalist for the prestigious Earthshot Prize – founded by Prince William to find ‘the most innovative solutions to the world’s greatest environmental challenges’. What’s more, the firm also secured £14 million in funding to accelerate its operations and scale production to meet surging global demand.

Eden Mill will distil both gin and single malt Scotch whisky in its new distillery, which will also feature a retail space and cafe, as well as a bar on the top floor looking out over the Eden Estuary. More detail on the visitor centre and ticket bookings will be available soon.

Eden Mill

https://www.edenmill.com

Eden Mill distillery, established in 2012 on the banks of the Eden Estuary in St Andrews, was the first distillery to make spirits in the region in over 150 years. Today, Eden Mill has a unique selection of limited release Single Malts, and an extensive gin portfolio crafted from the finest botanicals, many sourced from in and around Fife.

Eden Mill has an ambition to create the finest gins and Scotch Whiskies with minimal environmental impact combining traditional distilling techniques with innovation. Eden Mill is building a stunning new distillery at the mouth of the river Eden, overlooking the iconic, historic town of St Andrews. The new distillery sits at the heart of the University of St Andrews Eden Campus, a unique site dedicated to sustainable businesses and research.

MiAlgae

https://www.mialgae.com/

MiAlgae is a biotechnology company which applies leading advances in science and technology to improve food security and reduce the impact of humanity on the planet. Founded in 2016 by Douglas Martin, the company uses the by-products of whisky distillations to grow microalgae rich in marine Omega-3s.

In the past six months, MiAlgae have produced enough Omega-3 rich microalgae to save 2.4 million fish from being caught. They’ve also recycled enough wastewater in a year to fill nearly 300 Olympic-sized swimming pools and prevented the release of 150,000 kg of CO2—equivalent to taking about 500 round-trip flights between London and Edinburgh.