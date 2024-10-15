Dienstag, 15. Oktober 2024, 14:09:40
JapanVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Sieben aus Japan

Der nächste Ausflug nach Japan bringt wieder gute bis hervorragende Ergebnisse - die Nase vorne hat Chichibu...

Und wieder einmal gibt es bei Serge Valentin auf Whiskyfun einen japanischen Tag, diesmal mit sieben Abfüllungen. Diesmal dabei: Kanosuke, Ichiro’s Malt, Chichibu, Ontake und Mars.

Auch heute gibt es wieder gute bis herausragende Wertungen, wie unsere Tabelle der Verkostung zeigt:

AbfüllungPunkte

Kanosuke ‘Hioki Pot Still’ (51%, OB, Japan, 2024)84
Kanosuke ‘Double Distillery’ (53%, OB, Japan, 2024)88
Ichiro’s Malt & Grain World Blend ‘7 to 47 years Double Fantasy’ (56%, OB, Japan, 300 bottles, 2024)90
Ichiro’s Malt World Blended Malt ‘5 to 21 years Double Fantasy’ (48%, OB, Japan, 1,200 bottles, 2024)90
Chichibu 7 yo 2016/2024 (64.5%, OB, LMDW Foundations, refill peaty barrels, cask #7076, 200 bottles)91
Ontake 2021/2024 (57.7%, OB, for The Ultimate Spirits by Rudder, Japan, Owner’s Cask, oloroso sherry butt, cask #174)90
Mars Tsunuki 4 yo 2020/2024 ‘Yakushima Aging’ (58.2%, OB, Japan, LMDW Foundations, sherry hogshead, cask #2334, 241 bottles)85 
