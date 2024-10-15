Serge verkostet: Sieben aus Japan

Und wieder einmal gibt es bei Serge Valentin auf Whiskyfun einen japanischen Tag, diesmal mit sieben Abfüllungen. Diesmal dabei: Kanosuke, Ichiro’s Malt, Chichibu, Ontake und Mars.
Auch heute gibt es wieder gute bis herausragende Wertungen, wie unsere Tabelle der Verkostung zeigt:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Kanosuke ‘Hioki Pot Still’ (51%, OB, Japan, 2024)
|84
|Kanosuke ‘Double Distillery’ (53%, OB, Japan, 2024)
|88
|Ichiro’s Malt & Grain World Blend ‘7 to 47 years Double Fantasy’ (56%, OB, Japan, 300 bottles, 2024)
|90
|Ichiro’s Malt World Blended Malt ‘5 to 21 years Double Fantasy’ (48%, OB, Japan, 1,200 bottles, 2024)
|90
|Chichibu 7 yo 2016/2024 (64.5%, OB, LMDW Foundations, refill peaty barrels, cask #7076, 200 bottles)
|91
|Ontake 2021/2024 (57.7%, OB, for The Ultimate Spirits by Rudder, Japan, Owner’s Cask, oloroso sherry butt, cask #174)
|90
|Mars Tsunuki 4 yo 2020/2024 ‘Yakushima Aging’ (58.2%, OB, Japan, LMDW Foundations, sherry hogshead, cask #2334, 241 bottles)
|85