Glasgow 1770 bringt drei neue getorfte Abfüllungen für den Herbst

Aus der Glasgow Distillery erreicht uns für Sie die Nachricht über drei neue Abfüllungen, die mit torfigem Charakter besonders gut zum Herbst passen sollen: Glasgow 1770 Islay Cask Finish, Glasgow 1770 Madeira Cask Finish und Glasgow 1770 Marsala Wine Cask Matured.

Nachfolgend alle Infos zu den drei Bottlings (inklusive vorbildlich ausführlicher Beschreibungen der einzelnen Bottlings!) , die derweilen einmal in UK verfügbar sind – falls sie einmal im deutschen Handel erscheinen sollten, werden wir das gesondert bekanntgeben:

GLASGOW 1770 UNVEILS TRIO OF PEATED SINGLE MALT WHISKIES FOR AUTUMN

The Glasgow Distillery today, 15th October, launches three new limited peated whiskies as part of its acclaimed Small Batch Series: Glasgow 1770 Islay Cask Finish, Glasgow 1770 Madeira Cask Finish, and Glasgow 1770 Marsala Wine Cask Matured.



Featuring the distillery’s award-winning signature peated spirit at its core, each expression highlights the distillery’s commitment to innovation and craftsmanship, showcasing the rich and diverse flavours achieved through cask maturation.

“This trio of new peated additions to our Small Batch Series offer the perfect selection of warming drams for the colder months.

“Initially matured in a virgin American oak cask before a secondary maturation in a refill bourbon hogshead that previously held peated single malt from the island of Islay, Glasgow 1770 Islay Cask Finish offers a unique interplay between mainland peat’s sweet smoke and Islay’s maritime influence, resulting in an intriguing smoky release with notes of golden syrup and flamed orange peel.



“Glasgow 1770 Madeira Cask Finish completed its initial ageing in a virgin American oak cask, before a finishing period in a cask that previously held Madeira wine, resulting in a delightful character of sweetness and complexity with notes of crystallised ginger and dark plum.



“A true cask strength marvel, the Glasgow 1770 Marsala Wine Cask is a seven-year-old peated single malt fully matured in Marsala wine casks. This limited edition is bold and uncompromising with notes of sticky toffee, dark fruit, and smoky bacon.”

Bottled at 57.3% ABV and limited to just 303 bottles, Glasgow 1770 Islay Cask Finish captures the essence of two distinct Scottish regions and is perfect for adventurous peated whisky enthusiasts. Mike Hayward, co-founder of The Glasgow Distillery,

With only 298 bottles available and bottled at 58% ABV, Glasgow 1770 Madeira Cask Finish invites drinkers to savour the richness of Madeira’s influence alongside the distillery’s signature peated style.



With 860 bottles available, Glasgow 1770 Marsala Cask Finish debuts bold and intriguing flavours at 60.2% ABV, representing the distillery’s commitment to exploring the depths of flavour possible through innovative cask choices.

All releases are available on The Glasgow Distillery website and in specialist retailers across the UK, with an RRP of £59.

Glasgow 1770 Marsala Wine Cask (Peated, Batch 1) 60.2% Summary

Here we have a cask strength, seven-year old, limited edition peated single malt from The Glasgow Distillery. This release of 860 bottles has been fully matured in Marsala Wine casks to offer notes of rich toffee apple, smoky bacon, salted caramel and stone fruit.

60.2% ABV, 860 bottles, 700ml

Tasting Notes – Long

The Nose

On the nose, experience rich toffee, stewed apple, roasted peach, and a touch of salinity leading to sweet honey smoke and raspberry jam.

The Palate

The palate showcases dark fruits and sticky toffee, accompanied by ripe stone fruits and smoky bacon.

The Finish

The finish is packed with salted caramel, blackberries, and tobacco with a drying oak-forward finish and a welcoming hint of white pepper.

A limited-edition release as part of The Glasgow Distillery’s Small Batch Series; their ongoing set of bottlings that demonstrate the versatility of whisky made at this contemporary urban distillery. The Small Batch Series showcases the distillery’s three whisky making styles across peated, unpeated, and triple distilled single malts with a wide range of new and exciting cask maturations.

Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Marsala Wine Cask combines three sister casks together: numbers 17/549, 17/550, and 17/563. These three casks were filled in early August 2017 with the distillery’s rich and smoky peated style before they were married together and bottled at cask strength on the 23rd of September 2024.

Marsala is a fortified wine produced in Sicily and made from grapes grown on the island. Some Marsala is matured in a traditional solera-style system, known as ‘in perpetuum’, where the cask is continually topped up with new vintages of Marsala as stock is removed for bottling. Marsala wine is typically associated with flavours such as honey, tobacco, cherry, and apple.

Bottled at a natural 60.2% ABV with 860 bottles available, this release harnesses the distillery’s powerful sweet smoke signature peated style with notes of toffee apples, roasted peach, smoky bacon, salted caramel, and blackberry contributed by the Marsala Wine cask.

Release Fact File

Cask Numbers: a marriage of 17/549, 17/550, 17/563

Spirit: Peated double distilled (50ppm malt)

Batch number: 01

Cask Maturation: Marsala Wine Barriques

Cask Fill Dates: August 2017

Maturation Period: 7 years and 1 month (full-term)

Bottling Date: 23rd of September 2024

Bottling Strength: 60.2% ABV (Cask Strength)

Outturn: 860 bottles (700ml)

RRP: £59

Glasgow 1770 Islay Cask Finish (Peated, Batch 1) 57.3% Summary

The contents of a single cask, this six-year old release from The Glasgow Distillery showcases their own peated single malt, distilled from malted barley imbibed with mainland peat smoke, that has then been finished in a refill bourbon hogshead that previously held peated single malt from an Islay distillery.

Mainland peat offers sweet smoke and campfire notes, Islay’s cask influence offers citrus and salinity. The result of combining the two in this unique bottling is an intriguing and thought-provoking smoky release packed with notes of honey, tropical fruit, sea salt, and sweet smoke.

57.3% ABV, 303 bottles, 700ml

Tasting Notes – Long

The Nose

On the nose experience a sweet honeyed smoke leading to rich butterscotch, tropical fruit and red apple orchards.

The Palate

The palate offers notes of golden syrup, bright citrus fruits with fresh ginger sponge cake, and flamed orange peel.

The Finish

The finish is thick and long-lasting with notes of sweet cinnamon, freshly planed oak, and a lingering subtle smoke.

A limited-edition release as part of The Glasgow Distillery’s Small Batch Series; their ongoing set of bottlings that demonstrate the versatility of whisky made at this contemporary urban distillery. The Small Batch Series showcases the distillery’s three whisky making styles across peated, unpeated, and triple distilled single malts with a wide range of new and exciting cask maturations.

The Glasgow 1770 Islay Cask Finish release is the result of a single finishing cask, bottled at six years of age. The whisky was initially matured in a virgin American white oak cask from Kelvin Cooperage, Kentucky, before a period of secondary maturation within a refill bourbon hogshead from an Islay distillery.

Islay is a Scottish island on the west coast of Scotland that is synonymous with peated single malt scotch whisky. The use of island peat typically offers Islay single malt maritime notes of salty smoke, fresh citrus, and a herbal medicinal character.

Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Islay Cask Finish, is the first time The Glasgow Distillery has used this type of cask for maturation. Cask No. 18/1114 was a virgin American white oak cask filled on the 1st of May 2018 with the distillery’s rich and smoky peated style before the contents were transferred into the refill bourbon hogshead for a period of secondary maturation of two years and three months prior to being bottled on the 20th of August 2024.

Bottled at 57.3% ABV with 303 bottles available, this release showcases the impact of peat from two distinct Scottish regions. First, the use of mainland peat within the distillery’s malted barley that has been peated to 50ppm, offers rich campfire sweet smoke, which is followed by the Islay cask influence which delivers a salinity and a citrus-forward smoke that combines to create a harmonious balance. The result is an intriguing single malt packed with sweet smoke, hints of citrus fruit, honey, tropical fruit, sea salt, orange peel, red apple and a lasting sweet cinnamon spice.

Release Fact File

Cask Number: 18/1114

Spirit: Peated double distilled (50ppm malt)

Batch number: 01

Initial Cask: Virgin American White Oak cask from Kelvin Cooperage, Kentucky USA.

Initial Cask Fill Date: 1st of May 2018

Initial Maturation Period: 3 years and 11 months

Secondary Cask: Islay cask (refill bourbon hogshead)

Secondary Cask Fill Date: 27th of April 2022

Secondary Maturation Period: 2 years and 3 months

Bottling Date: 20th of August 2024

Bottling Strength: 57.3% ABV

Outturn: 303 bottles (700ml)

RRP: £59

Glasgow 1770 Madeira Cask Finish (Peated, Batch 1) 58% Summary

The contents of a single cask, this six-year old release from The Glasgow Distillery showcases their peated single malt that has initially been filled into a virgin American oak cask before a finishing period of one year and eleven months in a Marsala wine cask. This combination offers the whisky a rich smoke with notes of apricot jam, orange peel, tobacco and ginger cake.

58% ABV, 298 bottles, 700ml

Tasting Notes – Long

The Nose

On the nose, notes of sweet smoke, apricot jam and rolling tobacco meet dried apricots and a welcoming sweet earthy spice.

The Palate

The palate offers notes of crystalised ginger, dark plum and orange peel alongside barbequed banana and rich honey.

The Finish

On the finish experience dark chocolate coasted raspberries, notes of ground coffee and a sweet cinnamon spice.

A limited-edition release as part of The Glasgow Distillery’s Small Batch Series; their ongoing set of bottlings that demonstrate the versatility of whisky made at this contemporary urban distillery. The Small Batch Series showcases the distillery’s three whisky making styles across peated, unpeated, and triple distilled single malts with a wide range of new and exciting cask maturations.

The Glasgow 1770 Madeira Cask Finish release is a six-year old bottling of a single finishing cask. This whisky was initially matured in a virgin American white oak cask from Kelvin Cooperage, Kentucky, before a finishing period of one year and eleven months in a cask that previously held Madeira wine.

Madeira is a Portuguese fortified wine that shares its name with the island on which it is made. Produced from a variety of grapes, Madeira has a unique ageing process whereby the contents within the cask are heated and cooled multiple times throughout its maturation lifespan. This deliberate technique that replicates the sea-ageing (known as ‘Vinho da Roda) that would occur as boats passed through the tropics on long voyages after taking on the wine at the convenient sea port of the Island of Madeira. Madeira is also picked from younger grapes which have a higher acidity than other wines, allowing Madeira to be aged for much longer periods. This unique production and ageing technique offer Madeira with flavours often associated with stewed fruits, orange peel, and a rich nuttiness.

Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Madeira Cask Finish, is a limited edition release of a single finishing hogshead cask. Cask No. 18/1191 was filled on the 16th of March 2018 with the distillery’s rich and smoky peated style before the contents were transferred into the refill Madeira hogshead for a finishing period of one year and eleven months before bottling on the 20th of August 2024.

Bottled at 58% ABV with 298 bottles available, this release gains a pleasant campfire smoke from the 50ppm malted barley used, a rich dark fruit-forward characteristic from the initial virgin oak maturation, and a jam-packed tropical fruit profile from the Madeira wine influence.

Release Fact File

Cask Number: 18/1191

Spirit: Peated double distilled (50ppm malt)

Batch number: 01

Initial Cask: Virgin American White Oak cask from Kelvin Cooperage, Kentucky USA.

Initial Cask Fill Date: 16th of March 2018

Initial Maturation Period: 4 years and 5 months

Secondary Cask: Madeira Hogshead

Secondary Cask Fill Date: 31st of August 2022

Secondary Maturation Period: 1 year and 11 months

Bottling Date: 20th of August 2024

Bottling Strength: 58% ABV

Outturn: 298 bottles (700ml)

RRP: £59