Glasgow Distillery bringt 2024 Cask Strength Editions

Die erste Ausgabe der Glasgow 1770 Cask Strength Editions war nach kurzer Zeit ausverkauft, nun steht die Ausgabe 2024 vor der Tür – und wieder sind es ein getorfter und ein ungetorfter Whisky aus der Brennerei. Die Limitierungen der in Batch-Stärke abgefüllten Ausgaben liegt dabei bei 750 bis 1000 Flaschen.

Was uns dieses Jahr erwartet, das erfahren Sie in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung. Die Preise, die in Deutschland dafür aufgerufen werden, können wir Ihnen noch nicht sagen, aber die UK-Preise bewegen sich zwischen 64 (ungetorft) und 66 (getorft) Pfund:

GLASGOW 1770 SINGLE MALT RELEASES 2024 CASK STRENGTH EDITIONS

Following a sold-out first release, The Glasgow Distillery has released a second batch of cask strength editions of two of its most celebrated single malts, offering whisky enthusiasts the opportunity to experience the distillery’s raw, unadulterated character, straight from the cask.

Glasgow 1770 The Original Cask Strength Batch 02 and Glasgow 1770 Peated Cask Strength Batch 02 both comprise the contents of three casks that showcase the distillery’s signature styles across unpeated and peated single malt production.

Mike Hayward, co-founder of The Glasgow Distillery, commented:

“Following the sell-out success of Glasgow 1770 Cask Strength Batch 01, we wanted to offer our community another opportunity to experience our whisky as it comes, straight from the cask – bold, pure, and full of character. ‘At The Glasgow Distillery, we’re passionate about every stage of the production process, from our hands on distilling process to selecting the best possible casks to use for maturation. By sharing these whiskies in their purest form, we’re able to offer our community a more direct connection to our craft and to the unique, evolving character of Glasgow 1770 single malt.”

Glasgow 1770 The Original Cask Strength Batch 02 has been bottled at 59.5% with a limited run of 750 bottles and Glasgow 1770 Peated Cask Strength Batch 02 has an ABV of 60.7% with 1000 bottles available.

The Original Cask Strength is a marriage of three barrels, handpicked for their defining fruity characteristic that lies at the heart of Glasgow Distillery’s unpeated double distilled spirit style. Experience prominent notes of zesty Seville orange marmalade, dried apricot, toffee apple, poached pear and toasted pineapple and rich dark fruits and luscious vanilla to finish.

Peated Cask Strength combines three hogsheads that showcase its signature BBQ-forward smoky style with notes of tobacco leaf and opulent smoked Iberico ham married with sticky poached plums, dried apricot and flamed orange zest.

Both releases are available on The Glasgow Distillery website and in specialist retailers across the UK, with an RRP of £64.00 for The Original Cask Strength Batch 02 and £66.00 for Peated Cask Strength Batch 02. A limited number of these bottles will also soon be available in Germany, Belgium, Poland,