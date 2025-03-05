Jubiläum: Die Glasgow Distillery produziert seit zehn Jahren Whisky

Am 5. März 2015 füllte die Glasgow Distillery ihr erstes Fass Whisky (die offizielle Pressemitteilung dazu erschien Ende März 2015) – mit heutigem Datum hat die Brennerei, die 2018 ihren ersten Single Malt (Glasgow 1770 The Original) veröffentlichte also einen wichtigen Meilenstein erreicht. Dieses zehnjährige Jubiläum feiert man mit einer eigenen Pressemitteilung und einem Gruppenfoto.

Wer die Bilder der ersten Befüllung sehen will, der findet hier unser Whisky im Bild aus dem März 2015 dazu.

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

THE GLASGOW DISTILLERY CELEBRATES A DECADE OF WHISKY MAKING

The Glasgow Distillery is celebrating a milestone ten years since the filling of its very first whisky cask.

Established with a vision to reignite Glasgow’s rich whisky-making heritage, The Glasgow Distillery filled Cask No. 1 on March 5th, 2015, with the release of its flagship single malt Glasgow 1770 The Original following in 2018.

Over the past decade, the distillery has pushed the boundaries of whisky-making, crafting single malts that capture Glasgow’s vibrant character. By creating three styles of new make spirit, the whisky makers achieve multiple distinct flavour profiles, offering a wide spectrum of choices within their whisky portfolio each year.

Mike Hayward, co-founder of The Glasgow Distillery, commented:

„Filled on March 5th, 2015, Cask No. 1 marked the beginning of our journey to revive Glasgow’s whisky-making legacy. From the start, our mission has been to bring independent single malt distilling back to the city, drawing inspiration from Glasgow’s rich heritage while embracing innovation. The last ten years have been action-packed and we’re incredibly grateful to our passionate followers who have been at our side from the beginning and supported our mission of making premium spirits that are true to our three core principles of authenticity, transparency, and accessibility. ‘Every bottle reflects our passion for craftsmanship and our commitment to quality. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to continuing our journey and creating exceptional spirits that honour our roots while bringing innovation and excitement to our craft.”

In addition to its acclaimed core range, The Glasgow Distillery has gained recognition for its Small Batch Series – an innovative collection of limited-edition releases showcasing the versatility of its three distinct whisky styles through a variety of unique and experimental cask maturations. The latest release saw experiments with its peated spirit matured in Marsala Wine, Islay and Madeira casks.

As The Glasgow Distillery looks to the future, it has a number of exciting projects and expansion plans on the horizon. They will also be celebrating their 10 years of whisky making with special bottlings planned for later this year, the distillery invites whisky lovers to join their online community to be the first to know about new releases and gain priority access.