Neu in den USA: zwei neue Baileys – erstmals mit Hafermilch gemacht

Eine interessante Neuheit vermeldet Diageo aus den USA – dort stellt man den Creme-Likör Baileys erstmals mit einer Rezeptur aus Hafermilch vor. Die Sorten Coffee Toffee und Cookies & Creamy sind derweilen nur in den USA erhältlich, aber werden sicherlich bei Erfolg auch den Weg nach Europa finden.

Hier die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung dazu:

OAT OF THIS WORLD! BAILEYS DROPS A CREAMY, NON-DAIRY LIQUEUR MADE WITH OAT MILK

Opt Oat with Baileys newest permanent offerings, now available in decadent Coffee Toffee and Cookies & Creamy flavors

NEW YORK, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Coffee and oat milk lovers, rejoice! Meet the newest way to make your next drink order more than a little treat. Baileys, the creator of Original Irish Cream Liqueur, is expanding its award-winning portfolio with the permanent addition of Baileys Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk, a flavorful collection taking the signature creaminess you know and love to the next level.

Available in two tantalizing flavors–Coffee Toffee and Cookies & Creamy–these blends of smooth Irish whiskey and velvety oat milk offer a luxurious take on the classic Baileys indulgence. Whether adding it to your favorite cold brew, mixing up a cocktail for friends to kick off the weekend, or sipping while streaming your latest TV obsession, Baileys Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk is the ultimate choice for those who desire more than a little treat in every sip.

Baileys Coffee Toffee Non-Dairy Oat Milk Liqueur features a decadent combination of oat milk with notes of coffee and rich caramel coffee indulgence. Baileys Cookies & Creamy Non-Dairy Oat Milk Liqueur is a nostalgic blend of oat milk with notes of vanilla and chocolatey cookie deliciousness. Perfectly creamy and delicious, these flavors are best enjoyed in hot or iced coffee, in an elevated cocktail, or simply on their own.

„Coffee can be so much more than just a part of your basic morning routine. With Baileys Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk, we wanted to bring the flavor and something extra special to turn even the simplest of moments into memorable experiences. This innovation marks an exciting new chapter for us. Whether you go dairy-free or just enjoy how it tastes, oat milk elevates those treating moments we all love. We saw it as the perfect match for the lively, social spirit of Baileys, creating a whole new way to enjoy your coffee.“ Milly Shome, Director of Baileys & Liqueurs, DIAGEO North America

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur has been the originator of treat culture since it was first created in 1974, expanding from the world’s first cream liqueur to proudly becoming one of the world’s most-loved spirits. Now, Baileys is making it even easier to treat yourself, because when you #OptOat with Baileys Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk, you’re not just choosing an alternative, you’re choosing a flavor experience that you won’t forget.

Baileys Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk is available nationwide for those 21+ wherever spirits-based beverages are sold, with a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml bottle. For those looking to try it in smaller sizes, both flavors are also offered in 100ml 3-packs for $11.99 or 50ml bottles for $2.99. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com. Enjoy responsibly.