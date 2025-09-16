Diageo streicht 60 Jobs in Nordirland, transferiert sie nach Indien

Wie The Spirits Business berichtet, wird Diageo 60 Jobs von Nordirland nach Indien verschieben. In Nordirland sind das Hauptquartier in Belfast sowie ein Verpackungswerk und die Baileys-Produktion in Mallusk. Dort hat man im Jahr 2023 beschlossen, die Produktion um 26 Millionen Pfund zu erweitern (siehe unseren Bericht dazu) – an diesen Plänen wird laut Diageo festgehalten.

Der Grund für die Streichung von Jobs und das Outsourcing nach Indien begründet ein Unternehmenssprecher so:

In order to support Diageo’s future growth ambition and to optimise our customer support processes, we propose to consolidate some commercial operations capabilities from Diageo Northern Ireland into our Commercial Experience Centre of Excellence in India. This proposed transition may impact a number of commercial operations roles at Diageo Northern Ireland, and we are committed to supporting our employees through a comprehensive consultation process and provide support during this transition period.