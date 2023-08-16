Mittwoch, 16. August 2023, 16:18:20
Diageo baut für 26 Millionen Pfund die Produktion von Baileys in Nordirland aus

60 Millionen Flaschen werden jetzt in der Produktionsstätte in Mallusk, County Antrim, hergestellt und in 150 Länder verschifft

Einer der wohl bekanntesten Whiskeyliköre ist Baileys aus Irland. Die Produktionsstätte (eine von zwei, die andere liegt in der Nangor Road in Dublin) in Mallusk, County Antrim, wird mit Beginn 2024 ausgebaut werden, nachdem man nun die Baugenehmigung der lokalen Behörden erlangt hat, so The Spirits Business.

In der Produktionsstätte in Mallusk konzentriert man sich auf die Originalabfüllung und deren Abfüllung, Etikettierung und Lagerung, bevor der Whiskeylikör in 150 Länder weltweit verschifft wird. Mit dem Ausbau will man die Logistik und die Lagerhaltung vor Ort verbessern – 60 Millionen Flaschen werden dort jährlich produziert.

Dazu ein Statement von Lesley Allen, Operations Manager bei Baileys:

We are delighted with the council’s decision to approve our plans to extend our site at Mallusk. The extension will support the storage, delivery and distribution of raw materials and finished goods and we are looking forward to the opportunities it will create for us.

Baileys makes a considerable contribution to the local economy in Northern Ireland, and over 97% of our output is shipped around the world.

We are confident that the planned extension will support Diageo’s wider growth strategy, building on the £40m [US$51m] investment we made in opening the site in 2003 and the ongoing investments to further develop the facility and the Baileys brand.

Mit dem Ausbau um 26 Millionen Pfund wird man 100 Arbeitsplätze im Bau und 30-35 nach der Fertigstellung schaffen.

