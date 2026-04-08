The Glasgow Distillery bringt ein Trio neuer Experimental Small Batch Releases

Die Glasgow Distillery zählt zu den experimentierfreudigsten jungen Destillerien in Schottland, was die Auswahl der Fässer betrifft. Die Experimental Small Batch Releases sind ein schöner Ausdruck dieser Freude am Neuen, und drei dieser Experimental Small Batch Releases sind soeben angekündigt worden. Sowohl der Glasgow 1770 White Port Cask Finish, Amarone Finish und Passito di Caluso Finish (dabei handelt es sich um einen wenig bekannten italienischen Süßwein) werden in Deutschland erhältlich sein, wenn es dann soweit ist und sie diese im Handel erhalten können, werden wir natürlich gesondert darüber für Sie berichten.

Hier aber die Info aus Glasgow, die man uns für Sie geschickt hat:

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The Glasgow Distillery Launches a Trio of New Experimental Small Batch Releases

The Glasgow Distillery continues its exploration of flavour and cask innovation with the launch of three new limited-edition whiskies, each showcasing one of its core whisky making house styles – unpeated, peated and triple distilled. Finished in distinctive casks including White Port, Amarone and Passito di Caluso – a rare Italian dessert wine. The latest Small Batch Series release highlights a bold and considered approach to modern Scotch whisky making.

Encompassing their three styles of whisky making, each release begins within ex-Bourbon casks before taking a purposeful detour into carefully selected wine and port casks to impart a bold finish that complements the spirit profile.

Glasgow 1770 White Port Cask Finish explores a brighter, fruit-led dimension of the distillery’s elegant triple distilled spirit. Matured for over four years in first-fill ex-Bourbon barrels before an extended finish in French oak White Port hogsheads, the result is vibrant and expressive. Bottled at 53.3% ABV and limited to just 730 bottles, it’s a confident and contemporary take on a traditional Lowland-style single malt.

In contrast to the White Port Cask Finish, the Glasgow 1770 Amarone Cask Finish leans into richness and depth. The distillery’s fruity, unpeated double-distilled spirit was matured for five years in first-fill ex-Bourbon barrels before spending nearly two years in Italian Amarone wine barriques. The influence of Amarone adds layers of ripe berries, dark cherry, and gentle floral notes that unfold alongside a subtle warmth of white pepper. Bottled at 53% ABV, it’s a single malt that balances structure with indulgence – bold, yet composed. Made from three casks, this release has 1060 bottles available.

Completing the trio is Glasgow 1770 Passito di Caluso Cask Finish, a smoky spirit finished in sweet Italian dessert wine casks. Beginning life as the distillery’s peated double-distilled style, it has been matured in first-fill ex-Bourbon barrels before being transferred into Passito di Caluso hogsheads. The interplay between smoke and sweetness creates a compelling expression – coastal salinity and bonfire embers wrapped in candied peach, dried apricot, salted caramel and dark fruit richness. Bottled at a robust 57.8% ABV, it’s powerful, distinctive and unapologetically expressive.

Commenting on the release, Founder Mike Hayward said:

“The Small Batch Series is where we allow ourselves to be curious. It represents the experimental side of the distillery and allows us to push the boundaries of cask finishing and explore how the flavour profile can evolve when you introduce new and intriguing influences. Each of these new releases showcase the versatility of our three house styles and reflects our belief that modern Scotch whisky should be as dynamic and creative as the city we call home.”

Building on this, the distillery’s blending team play a key role in shaping this experimental range and how it develops over time.

“The Small Batch Series represents a key part of our ongoing maturation and cask evaluation programme,”

says Sebastian Bunford-Jones, Blending Team member.

“Each of our core whisky making house styles has its own structure and character, which can lead to markedly different maturation pathways depending on the cask it’s filled into. Even when filled into the same type of cask, our three house styles diverge significantly over just a few years, resulting in very different flavour profiles, texture and balance. When a cask, or a small number of casks, reaches a point where its character feels particularly expressive, it may be selected for bottling as part of the Small Batch Series. These releases are about capturing those moments and offering a clear view into how spirit and wood interact as that understanding continues to evolve.”

All three bottlings are available across the UK from 7th April, directly from the distillery’s website and across selected retailers priced at £62 per 700ml bottle.

Stock will also soon be available in Germany, Finland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, with more to be announced.

Key details:

Three limited-edition small batch releases

White Port, Amarone & Passito di Caluso cask finishes

53–57.8% ABV

Limited to 730–1060 bottles

RRP £62

Tasting Notes

Glasgow 1770 White Port Cask Finish

Nose: Bright and inviting, opening with fresh lemon and lime zest. Crisp green apple follows, giving way to tropical layers of ripe pineapple and soft peach, all wrapped in a gentle, honeyed sweetness.

Palate: Delicate yet zesty on the palate, where floral notes of honeysuckle mingle with vibrant vanilla and runny honey and honeydew melon delivering both freshness and depth.

Finish: Long and balanced, with delicate patisserie creaminess, sweet tinned peaches and a lingering lemon zest.

Glasgow 1770 Amarone Wine Cask Finish

Nose: Fresh and fragrant, with ripe strawberries and juicy cherries, complemented by soft toffee sweetness beneath.

Palate: Smooth and indulgent, unfolding with creamy vanilla, rich cherry and strawberry notes, layered with a nostalgic sweetness reminiscent of soft jellies and confectionery.

Finish: Gently lingering and well-balanced, with notes of ripe strawberry and vanilla cream give way to a dark chocolate and subtle earthy spice, adding depth and warmth.

Glasgow 1770 Passito di Caluso Cask Finish

Nose: Coastal, opening with a gentle salinity and sweet, drifting smoke. Notes of sun-dried hay and polished wood emerge, layered with candle wax, bright lemon zest and an underlying earthy depth.

Palate: Rich yet composed, with honeyed sweetness carrying flavours of dried apricot and maritime air, wrapped in waves of soft smoke and smoked sea salt.

Finish: Long and satisfying, remaining rich and honeyed to the end. Baked banana and candied ginger develop alongside lingering candle wax and a mineralic smoky glow.