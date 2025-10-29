Neu in der Core Range: Glasgow 1770 Bourbon Cask Matured Single Malt Scotch Whisky Slightly Peated

Die Glasgow Distillery erweitert ihre Core Range um eine leicht rauchige, in Bourbonfässern gereifte Abfüllung: Der Glasgow 1770 Bourbon Cask Matured ist ab 4. November über die Webseite der Brennerei (Link im Artikel) und wohl relativ zeitgleich auch im deutschen Fachhandel erhältlich – mit einer weltweiten Limitierung der ersten Ausgabe auf 1400 Flaschen wird die Verfügbarkeit des achtjährigen Whiskys, der mit 54% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt wurde, eher limitiert sein.

Hier die offizielle Aussendung dazu, die wir soeben erhalten haben:

GLASGOW 1770 EXPANDS CORE RANGE WITH LIGHTLY PEATED BOURBON CASK MATURED SINGLE MALT

The Glasgow Distillery has today unveiled the latest addition to its award-winning Glasgow 1770 range – Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Bourbon Cask Matured – the second expression in an extended range of age-statement core single malts, bottled at cask strength.

Following on from the release of Glasgow 1770 Ruby Port Cask Finish earlier this year, Glasgow 1770 Bourbon Cask Matured represents a perfect balance of two of the distillery’s signature whisky styles, comprising 50% unpeated double distilled and 50% peated double distilled single malt. The result is a harmonious whisky that captures the innovative spirit and commitment to quality that whisky lovers have come to expect from The Glasgow Distillery.

Matured exclusively in first fill ex-bourbon barrels for at least 8 years, this release showcases the fruity, tropical heart that lies at the base of Glasgow Distillery’s double distilled spirit, with a lick of sweet smoke throughout contributed by the peated single malt component.

This inaugural batch is a marriage of six casks, three unpeated and three peated, bottled at a batch strength of 54% ABV. The result is an 8-year-old whisky limited to 1,400 bottles, available in the UK and select export markets, priced at an RRP of £57.

Mike Hayward, Founder of The Glasgow Distillery, commented:

“Glasgow 1770 Ruby Port Cask Finish and Glasgow 1770 Bourbon Cask Matured embody our experimental spirit and expertise in cask management, bridging our well-loved Signature Range of peated, unpeated and triple distilled expressions and experimental Small Batch Series. These new annual bottlings showcase our favourite combination of whisky production styles and cask maturations. “By focusing solely on bourbon cask maturation, this new release offers a pure expression of spirit-led character, celebrating the essence of The Glasgow Distillery’s craftsmanship without an overly heavy cask influence. Expect rich vanilla and floral honey, a gentle lick of sweet smoke, vibrant citrus fruit, buttery shortbread, and tropical undertones, leading to a long, warming finish.”

This further expansion of the distillery’s core range marks another highlight in a milestone year for The Glasgow Distillery, which celebrated a decade of whisky production in March and released its first 10-Year-Old Single Malt in April, a commemorative bottling that sold out in under 20 minutes. The distillery welcomed visitors for the first time in July, with an initial six months of sell-out tours and more dates to be announced soon.

The team are also celebrating a recent nomination for Scottish Whisky Distillery of the Year category at the Scottish Whisky Awards.

This new release will be launching to the public and in UK retail on Tuesday, 4th November, and will be showcased at Glasgow’s Whisky Festival at Hampden Park on 8th November, of which The Glasgow Distillery are headline sponsors.

Glasgow 1770 Bourbon Cask Matured Single Malt Scotch Whisky is available from the distillery website: www.glasgowdistillery.com