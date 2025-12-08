The Glasgow Distillery mit weiteren Brennerei-Touren

Im Juli öffnete die Glasgow Distillery erstmals ihre Türen für die Öffentlichkeit und bot einen Besuch der Destillerie mit einer Tour und Tasting Experience an (wir berichteten). Aufgrund der überwältigenden Nachfrage bietet die Glasgow Distillery ab dem 8. Dezember sechs Monate lang neue Termine für ihre Single-Malt-Whisky-Tour mit Verkostung an. Die neuen Termine sind exklusiv über die Website der Glasgow Distillery buchbar.

Alle weiteren Details und Informationen finden Sie in der Aussendung der Brennerei, die uns heute erreichte:

Following overwhelming demand for its inaugural public whisky tours launched in July, The Glasgow Distillery is releasing a brand-new six-month run of dates for its single malt whisky tour and tasting experience. The new dates will be available exclusively via The Glasgow Distillery website from 8 December.

The Glasgow Distillery Experience is priced at £45 and will run on select weekdays from 8 December, showcasing a behind the scenes look at the production of The Glasgow Distillery’s award-winning range of single malts. Guests will also have the opportunity to learn more about the production behind the distillery’s wider spirits portfolio, including G52 Botanical Vodka, Makar Gin, and Banditti Club Rum.

The two-hour experience begins in the distillery’s innovation lab, where guests are given an insider’s view into new product development and the creation of experimental spirit recipes and cask finishes for its spirits range. Visitors then move through the distillery to hands-on processes behind the creation of their award-winning single malt scotch whisky.

As one of Scotland’s few remaining distilleries with a dedicated on-site cooper, the tour also includes a live coopering demonstration, followed by a rare chance to taste cask-strength single malt whisky drawn straight from the cask.

The tour concludes in the tasting room with a guided exploration of past and present Glasgow 1770 releases, and samples of distillery exclusive bottlings which are available to purchase on the tour.

The distillery’s initial 6 months of tours in 2025 sold out months in advance, so customers are advised to sign up soon to get their hands on tickets.

Mike Hayward, founder of The Glasgow Distillery, said:

“This is not your average distillery tour. After selling out our first release of dates, it’s great to be welcoming even more visitors into the beating heart of our working distillery. From a behind-the-scenes look at our lab to showcasing the expertise of our on-site cooper, this experience offers a rare glimpse into every stage of our spirit-making process. It’s a chance for guests to meet our team, understand the passion behind what we do, and enjoy our spirits in the place they’re made.”

Named after the original Glasgow Distillery Company, which closed in 1902, The Glasgow Distillery was the first whisky distillery in the city for over a century when it opened in 2012 but, until July 2025, had never opened its doors to the public.

The launch of The Glasgow Distillery Experience was the latest highlight in a milestone year for the distillery, which marked a decade of whisky production in February with the release of its first 10-Year-Old whisky, a commemorative bottling that sold out in under 20 minutes.

The distillery expanded its award-winning Glasgow 1770 Core Range this year with the launch of two new expressions: Glasgow 1770 Ruby Port Cask Finish and Glasgow 1770 Bourbon Cask Matured. It also celebrated a series of major accolades, including Excellence in Branding at The Scottish Whisky Awards, Best Lowland Single Malt for its Glasgow 1770 Peated, and Best Small Batch Single Malt for its Ruby Port Cask Finish at the World Whiskies Awards Scotland 2026. Inaddition, the distillery’s onsite cooper, Hugh McMurray, was named Cooper of the Year, and the distillery itself received a Highly Commended recognition in the Distillery of the Year category.

Tickets and further information are available here.