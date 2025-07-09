Ab 23. Juli: Glasgow Distillery für Besucher geöffnet – mit Tour und Tasting Experience

Es gibt viele Gründe, Glasgow zu besuchen, und ab 23. Juli gibt es einen gewichtigen Grund mehr: Die Glasgow Distillery öffnet von diesem Tag an die Destillerie mit einer Tour und Tasting Experience. Die zweistündige Tour wird an mehreren (Wochen)tagen in jeder Woche stattfinden und enthält auch eine Vorführung in der Küferei der Destillerie. Sie enthält Tastings, eine Besuch im Laboratorium – und es gibt ein eigenes Bottling, das nur an Tour-Gäste verkauft wird. Mehr als genug Gründe also, seinen Aufenthalt in Glasgow mit dem Besuch der Brennerei zu verbinden.

Hier die Aussendung aus der Glasgow Distillery, die uns heute erreicht hat – in ihr gibt es auch einen Link für mehr Infos und die Buchungsmöglichkeit

THE GLASGOW DISTILLERY WELCOMES VISITORS WITH FIRST EVER WHISKY TOUR EXPERIENCE

Glasgow’s first independent single malt whisky distillery in over 100 years has opened its doors to public visitors for the first time with the launch of a tour and tasting experience, offering spirit lovers the chance to tour the distillery hosted by expert team members and sample its award-winning portfolio on site.

Priced at £45 and running on select weekdays from July 23rd, The Glasgow Distillery Experience will showcase a behind the scenes look at the production of the distillery’s award-winning range of spirits including Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Banditti Club Rum, Makar Gin, and G52 Botanical Vodka.

The two-hour experience begins in the tasting room, followed by a look into the distillery lab where guests will be given insights into how new products are developed and cask finishes selected for the distillery’s experimental single malt Small Batch Series.

As one of the few remaining distilleries in Scotland with a dedicated on-site cooper, guests will also enjoy a live coopering demonstration, followed by a rare opportunity to sample cask strength single malt whisky drawn straight from the cask.

The experience concludes in the distillery’s tasting room with a guided tasting of past and present Glasgow 1770 single malt releases, including access to a brand-new tours-only exclusive bottling, alongside a curated selection of gins, vodkas and rums from the wider range.

Mike Hayward, founder of The Glasgow Distillery, said:

„The Glasgow Distillery Experience is not your average distillery tour. We will be welcoming visitors into the heart of our working distillery. “From a behind-the-scenes look at our innovation lab to showcasing the expertise of our on- site cooper, this experience offers a rare glimpse into every stage of our spirit-making process. It’s a chance for guests to meet our team, understand the passion behind what we do, and enjoy our spirits in the place they’re made. “Visitors will also have access to our new tours-only bottlings – a revolving door of super exclusive cask samples. The first of these is a 7-year-old, peated single malt, initially matured in virgin American white oak before an extended secondary maturation within a fresh Oloroso Sherry hogshead.”

Located in Hillington, a short taxi ride from the city centre and named after the original Glasgow Distillery Company, which closed in 1902, The Glasgow Distillery was the first new independent whisky distillery in the city for over a century when it opened in 2012.

The launch of The Glasgow Distillery Experience is the latest highlight in a milestone year for The Glasgow Distillery, which marked a decade of whisky production earlier this year with the release of its first 10-Year-Old whisky, a commemorative bottling that sold out in under 20 minutes.

Tickets and further information are available here.