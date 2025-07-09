Highland Park Whisky Maker Gordon Motion geht in den Ruhestand – Marc Watson folgt ihm nach

Eine Ära geht zu Ende: Mit Juli verlässt Whisky Master Gordon Motion die Orkney-Brennerei Highland Park. Er wird in den wohlverdienten Ruhestand gehen, soweit man in der Whiskybranche jemals in einen Ruhestand gehen kann.

Sein Nachfolger wurde von ihm sechs Monate lang in die Geheimnisse von Highland Park eingewiesen – und bringt selbst jede Menge Kompetenz für den Job mit: Marc Watson war zuvor Master Blender bei The Famous Grouse and Naked Malt (diese beiden Marken wurden vom Besitzer von Highland Park, der Edrington Group, ja mit 1. Juli an William Grant & Sons verkauft – wir berichteten hier) und kommt damit sozusagen aus dem gleichen Stall.

Zu Ehren von Gordon Motion gibt es auch eine Sonderabfülllung von Highland Park namens Sherry Skies, ein 19 Jahre alter Highland Park mit einem besonders kräftigen Sherry-Profil. Der Highland Park Sherry Skies stammt aus neun von Gordon ausgewählten Fässern und ist um 265 Pfund im Webshop von Highland Park zu bestellen.

Hier die Aussendung von Highland Park zu allem rund um den Abgang von Gordon Motion, dem wir den besten aller (Un)ruhestände wünschen:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

A fond farewell and a warm welcome

After a decades-long, multi-award-winning career at Highland Park, our beloved Master Whisky Maker Gordon Motion will be retiring this July.

Gordon has been a cornerstone at Highland Park Distillery since 1998, during which time he’s become renowned for his love of sherry-seasoned oak casks and his unwavering commitment to marrying whiskies.

“I want to thank Highland Park for being my home for close to three decades, during which there have been so many special moments for me. It’s been a great privilege and even better fun to have been a custodian of this truly great single malt whisky.“ Gordon Motion

Introducing Marc Watson

We’re excited to announce Marc Watson as our new Master Whisky Maker. Marc, formerly Master Blender for the Famous Grouse and Naked Malt, has been working alongside Gordon for the past 6 months to immerse himself in Highland Park’s exceptional aged whisky stocks and unique flavour profile.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Highland Park and its incredibly unique flavour profile. I am taking on the Master Whisky Maker role with such pride, alongside a huge admiration for all my predecessors who have helped to make this whisky so special.“ Marc Watson

Watch out for more from Marc in the coming months

Sherry Skies

Sherry Skies is our latest special edition, crafted by Gordon Motion as his “farewell dram”. This 19-year-old single malt is a particularly powerful expression of the sherry cask-influenced flavour that Gordon has spent his career exploring and perfecting, proudly celebrating the fruity, spicy and tannic flavours that sherry-seasoned oak casks bring to Highland Park whisky. Free shipping with this purchase!